Driving the 2021 GV80: As Smooth as a Master Baker Applying Buttercream

How comfortable is the GV80?

If you've ever sat on a piece of midcentury furniture and thought, "I wish this was softer, wider and massaging," the GV80 is the SUV for you. The seats, available in both man-made and cow-sourced leather upholstery, are big and padded yet bolstered enough to keep you planted around corners. They're also highly adjustable, heated and ventilated, and if you opt up to the Advanced or Prestige packages, your second-row passengers can enjoy similar adjustability and warm rears. Back-row passengers in the optional Advanced+ third-row seating won't be stretching out, it's a tight fit back there, but they will have cupholders, vents and small-item storage.