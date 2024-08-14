Skip to main content

What Does GT Mean on a Car?

It’s been almost 100 years since the term "gran turismo" or “GT” was applied to a car in Italy. While the Italian who created the term likely had a specific intention behind it, today the GT designation can be found on a wide variety of cars, with a broader definition. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just curious about the GT background, there’s a lot behind this seemingly small two-lettered term.

Brief overview of the GT designation

The "GT" badge gets applied to a lot of different cars but it doesn't have a succinct definition like "all-wheel drive." Instead, it's an indication that the manufacturer paid careful attention not just to create a sporty vibe, with a powerful engine and excellent handling, but that there's a delicate balance of luxury and comfort features. Many consumers recognize the GT designation as a blend of sportiness, comfort and luxury receiving equal attention, designed to give drivers an adrenaline rush merged with impressive aesthetics and features.

The definition of GT in cars

The letters "GT" stand for "Gran Turismo," which is Italian for "grand touring." The first car it was applied to was the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo, but the term quickly became popular among other automakers.

Characteristics of GT cars: What sets them apart?

Performance aspects
A GT is different from a pure sports car in that a GT has more of a sporty vibe. A sports car, in contrast, is focused on performance, sometimes at the expense of comfort.

For example, GT vehicles are designed to handle long stretches of driving and have an engine that can keep up accordingly. Driving long distances often requires the ability to safely manage a range of road conditions, a characteristic many love about GT vehicles. While GT cars have speed to them (depending on the specific vehicle, of course), it’s not the ultimate focus of their design. 

Sports cars, which are low to the ground, push the speed envelope but also have excellent performance and handling capabilities. However, that focus on high performance often means a stiff ride and noisy interior, making them more suitable for short trips ­than long excursions. 

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe rear seats

Comfort features
Comfort and function are emphases of GT vehicles, which often have room for four. Many GTs have a small "in a pinch" type of rear seat in what’s called a 2+2 seating configuration, rather than just a driver’s­­­­ and passenger seat. 

If you’ve ever been in a car for a long distance, you know what it's like to feel everything due to a subpar suspension system. That’s not typically an issue with GT vehicles. When you drive a GT car, you can usually expect easy handling and a smooth, comfortable ride, whether going for a short outing to the store or on a road trip with the family. 

Historical evolution of GT

While the term Gran Turismo originated in the late 1920s, it would be about 20 to 30 more years before the GT label gained popularity in the United States. 

Many notable GT vehicles have been produced over the years, including the Shelby GT350, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 250 GTO. However, considering how many GTs have hit the road since the 1930s, ask gearheads what their favorite GT vehicle is and you'll likely get many answers. 

Impact of GT designation on market and culture

GTs are so popular that there’s an entire sport devoted to them: GT racing, also known as Grand Touring racing. All of the cars have two seats and enclosed wheels. For example, the International GT racing series in North America features Ferrari and Porsche competitors.

Ever heard of the Gran Turismo (GT) racing simulation games? Maybe the Grand Turismo movie? GT vehicles have had a significant impact on many aspects of popular culture. There’s an excellent chance that even those who aren’t car enthusiasts have inadvertently learned about GT vehicles in some way, thanks to movies, video games, and various other forms of media. Consider the knowledge excellent for everything from GT vehicle shopping to trivia nights at a local restaurant.

Getting to know GT vehicles

When you’re interested in buying a GT vehicle, it’s not about picking one just based on appearance, although that plays a key role. It’s essential to go beyond that to evaluate everything that comes standard, what features are available, and how they can work with your lifestyle. Purchasing any car is an investment, and it’s vital to protect your hard-earned money to buy a GT vehicle that performs as well as it looks. 

GT models across different brands

You'll have no problem finding a GT vehicle, which is both a blessing and a curse. The more GT models, the more choices you have to sift through to find your ideal match. Considering their global popularity, there’s a possible international wrench thrown into the mix with even more vehicles to get to know.

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 profile

American brands
Ask almost anyone in the U.S. to name Ford vehicles they’re familiar with, and there’s a good chance many of them will respond by naming the Ford Mustang GT. It dates back to 1965, influencing generations of car fans. Some additional notables include the Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Viper and Chevrolet Camaro. 

Ferrari Roma Spider

European brands
European brands are incredibly popular. Fans will recognize options like the BMW M6, Audi R8, Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo, and Ferrari Roma.  

2024 Nissan_GT-R T-spec profile

Asian brands
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention at least a couple of Asian GT vehicle options. Well-known options include the Nissan GT-R and the Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Comparison of GT features across brands 

While a GT car has generalized aspects, specific features will vary between brands, individual vehicles, and trim levels. For instance, the 2024 Mustang GT Premium Fastback has a 5.0-liter V8 engine delivering 480 horsepower, and the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 55 Coupe has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine with 469 hp.  

If you have a particular idea of what you want and need in a GT vehicle, or even if you’re interested in buying your first one and aren’t sure where to start, knowing more about the varying features may be worth more than the price. Let's say you have a specific budget range and you’re choosing between two vehicles. You may be willing to pay more for one car over the other if that car has more important features than what the second vehicle offers.

Choosing a GT car: Considerations and tips

You have a lot to think about when you’re interested in buying a GT vehicle. It may seem overwhelming, especially considering the incredible number of options, but knowing what to look for can help. 

Performance needs versus lifestyle suitability
The GT vehicle’s performance should be a consideration, but it also needs to complement your lifestyle. There’s a lot that can fall under the “performance” umbrella. Typically, the car's engine, torque capability, horsepower, braking system, and acceleration speed from 0 to 60 mph all fall within that area. 

What's considered "important" can vary from one GT car shopper to the next. Some people might find all performance capabilities essential when shopping for a GT vehicle, but for others, only certain aspects may be important. For instance, they might not care how quickly it goes from 0 to 60 mph but want to know all the details of the braking or other safety-related systems, especially if they’ll have kids in the car. 

Budget considerations and resale value
Sticking to a budget is essential, including when shopping for a GT vehicle. You likely have a particular price range. Starting prices can vary significantly. For instance, the previously mentioned Mustang GT Premium Fastback starts around $45,000, while the Mercedes-AMG GT 55 Coupe starts at more than $135,000. But don't worry, there are a lot of other choices, some less than the Mustang and some even higher than the Mercedes.

Depending on where you plan on getting your GT vehicle, ask if deals and specials are available. The MSRP is a starting point, and other factors, such as if you want to trade in your vehicle or the dealership is running a special, can significantly influence the ultimate cost. 

Don’t be afraid to ask about what deal options are available. It may be the difference between hitting the road in the GT car of your dreams or opting for another choice because you didn't ask questions. 

Most car owners plan to sell their vehicles at some point. How you care for the car throughout your ownership will impact its resale value, but the GT car's possible general resale value should be in the back of your mind while browsing. 

Advice on maintaining a GT car
Speaking of how you care for your GT, properly maintaining it is essential. Anything you can do to extend the lifespan of your vehicle is fantastic. The best starting point is to create  a maintenance and care schedule to help keep up with maintenance. 

For example, you should check your tire pressure at least once a month, change your oil according to specifics in your GT owner’s manual, and change your air filter once yearly or at around 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first. 

Jot all these milestones down and keep them in your vehicle, on your phone, or elsewhere where you can access them and handle the tasks as necessary.

Recommended servicing and care
Many people grab their owner’s manual and warranty information and shove them in the glove compartment without giving them a second glance. However, they contain valuable information about when you should get your car serviced. For instance, it will have details about how often to change your tires, what’s included if you bring your vehicle in to get serviced by qualified mechanics, and what fuel you should use. 

The lights, such as your headlights, are also worth paying attention to. Ensuring your lights work perfectly isn’t just a safety issue; it also prevents you from getting a ticket. At least once a month, check that all the lights on your GT vehicle are properly working. 

If you tend to drive more frequently and more miles than average, you may have to push your timelines up a bit for care and servicing. Let’s say you’ve been doing a lot of driving the past few months and realize it’s been 12,000 miles since you’ve changed your air filter, but you haven’t yet reached your one-year mark since you last did it. Don’t wait until that one-year point; changing it sooner rather than later is better. 

Upgrades and customization options
What you see isn’t what you necessarily get regarding a GT vehicle. It’s easier than ever to get upgrades and customize the car to meet your specifications. 

Head to the manufacturer’s website and browse the specs for the respective GT vehicle trim levels you’re interested in. Some websites will offer more information than others but typically include details about everything from seating capabilities to what type of tires are available. 

Every trim level has standard features and optional features that usually require an extra cost. Even getting a GT vehicle in a color of your choosing may cost more. While some colors are “free,” others — especially limited-edition shades — will often have an additional fee attached. 

