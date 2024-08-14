What Does GT Mean on a Car?

Asian brands

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention at least a couple of Asian GT vehicle options. Well-known options include the Nissan GT-R and the Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Comparison of GT features across brands

While a GT car has generalized aspects, specific features will vary between brands, individual vehicles, and trim levels. For instance, the 2024 Mustang GT Premium Fastback has a 5.0-liter V8 engine delivering 480 horsepower, and the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 55 Coupe has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine with 469 hp.

If you have a particular idea of what you want and need in a GT vehicle, or even if you’re interested in buying your first one and aren’t sure where to start, knowing more about the varying features may be worth more than the price. Let's say you have a specific budget range and you’re choosing between two vehicles. You may be willing to pay more for one car over the other if that car has more important features than what the second vehicle offers.

Choosing a GT car: Considerations and tips

You have a lot to think about when you’re interested in buying a GT vehicle. It may seem overwhelming, especially considering the incredible number of options, but knowing what to look for can help.

Performance needs versus lifestyle suitability

The GT vehicle’s performance should be a consideration, but it also needs to complement your lifestyle. There’s a lot that can fall under the “performance” umbrella. Typically, the car's engine, torque capability, horsepower, braking system, and acceleration speed from 0 to 60 mph all fall within that area.

What's considered "important" can vary from one GT car shopper to the next. Some people might find all performance capabilities essential when shopping for a GT vehicle, but for others, only certain aspects may be important. For instance, they might not care how quickly it goes from 0 to 60 mph but want to know all the details of the braking or other safety-related systems, especially if they’ll have kids in the car.

Budget considerations and resale value

Sticking to a budget is essential, including when shopping for a GT vehicle. You likely have a particular price range. Starting prices can vary significantly. For instance, the previously mentioned Mustang GT Premium Fastback starts around $45,000, while the Mercedes-AMG GT 55 Coupe starts at more than $135,000. But don't worry, there are a lot of other choices, some less than the Mustang and some even higher than the Mercedes.

Depending on where you plan on getting your GT vehicle, ask if deals and specials are available. The MSRP is a starting point, and other factors, such as if you want to trade in your vehicle or the dealership is running a special, can significantly influence the ultimate cost.

Don’t be afraid to ask about what deal options are available. It may be the difference between hitting the road in the GT car of your dreams or opting for another choice because you didn't ask questions.

Most car owners plan to sell their vehicles at some point. How you care for the car throughout your ownership will impact its resale value, but the GT car's possible general resale value should be in the back of your mind while browsing.

Advice on maintaining a GT car

Speaking of how you care for your GT, properly maintaining it is essential. Anything you can do to extend the lifespan of your vehicle is fantastic. The best starting point is to create a maintenance and care schedule to help keep up with maintenance.

For example, you should check your tire pressure at least once a month, change your oil according to specifics in your GT owner’s manual, and change your air filter once yearly or at around 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Jot all these milestones down and keep them in your vehicle, on your phone, or elsewhere where you can access them and handle the tasks as necessary.

Recommended servicing and care

Many people grab their owner’s manual and warranty information and shove them in the glove compartment without giving them a second glance. However, they contain valuable information about when you should get your car serviced. For instance, it will have details about how often to change your tires, what’s included if you bring your vehicle in to get serviced by qualified mechanics, and what fuel you should use.

The lights, such as your headlights, are also worth paying attention to. Ensuring your lights work perfectly isn’t just a safety issue; it also prevents you from getting a ticket. At least once a month, check that all the lights on your GT vehicle are properly working.

If you tend to drive more frequently and more miles than average, you may have to push your timelines up a bit for care and servicing. Let’s say you’ve been doing a lot of driving the past few months and realize it’s been 12,000 miles since you’ve changed your air filter, but you haven’t yet reached your one-year mark since you last did it. Don’t wait until that one-year point; changing it sooner rather than later is better.

Upgrades and customization options

What you see isn’t what you necessarily get regarding a GT vehicle. It’s easier than ever to get upgrades and customize the car to meet your specifications.

Head to the manufacturer’s website and browse the specs for the respective GT vehicle trim levels you’re interested in. Some websites will offer more information than others but typically include details about everything from seating capabilities to what type of tires are available.

Every trim level has standard features and optional features that usually require an extra cost. Even getting a GT vehicle in a color of your choosing may cost more. While some colors are “free,” others — especially limited-edition shades — will often have an additional fee attached.