How to Ship a Car

Scheduled Pickup or Open Transport?

In most cases, the auto transport company will contact you when it has a truck with an open slot that's heading in the direction of your destination. If you prefer an exact pickup date, it will cost extra.

Research Prices and the Company

There are dozens of vehicle shipping companies out there, but it can be difficult to spot the good ones. For example, we've dealt with Reliable Carriers when we've bought and sold cars from our long-term fleet and have had no issues. On the other hand, the company has mixed reviews online. As you make your shipper choice, we strongly recommend you do thorough research, including reading online reviews.

uShip is a shipping-company aggregator that eBay makes available for its vehicle sales. The site makes it easy to read reviews and sort through numerous price quotes from the dozens of shipping companies on the site.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration maintains a hotline for consumers to check on a shipper's license and insurance record as well as any complaints made about the company.

Regardless of whom you call, talk to three shippers and see which one gives you the best vibe, along with a competitive price.