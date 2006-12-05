How to Ship a Car

There are times when you need to ship a car from one part of the country to another. Maybe you've purchased a car online from a private party or a dealership in another state, or perhaps you're relocating for a new job. Maybe you want to ship a car to a relative. Shipping a vehicle long-distance can be costly, but if you weigh that against flying to pick up a car and the time and expense involved in driving it home, it is often worth it.
We here at Edmunds have had to ship a car and had cars shipped to us for our long-term fleet several times. Here are some questions to ask and things to keep in mind when planning to ship a car.