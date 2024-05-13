Skip to main content

Sedan vs. Coupe: Know the Differences

Is it just about the number of doors?

    Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

If you don't know the difference between a coupe and a sedan, don't worry, you're not alone. Coupes and sedans are two of the oldest automotive body styles, but they aren't as popular as they once were. The automotive industry usually labels a two-door car as a coupe and a four-door car as a sedan, but there's more to it than that. Although both types of vehicles are simply considered "cars" by most people, each has its own unique characteristics, benefits and drawbacks.

What is a coupe?

A coupe is usually referred to as a two-door car with a fixed roof. However, if you want to get technical, the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) says a coupe is a fixed-roof car with less than 33 cubic feet of rear seat space regardless of the number of doors.

Most sports cars, like the Ford Mustang, are usually coupes because they look sportier than sedans. But as with many coupes, the Mustang is also offered as a convertible. The BMW 8 Series coupe and Toyota GR86 are very different but are classified as coupes. Some coupes, like the Toyota GR Supra, have a hatchback instead of a traditional trunk. It gets tricky with the Chevrolet Corvette because it's a coupe with a removable targa top or roof panel, but it's not retractable like a soft top or hardtop on a convertible.

As for passengers, some coupes only seat two, but many have a 2+2 layout for four passengers. Coupes also have a sleek, sloping roofline that lends a sporty look. Long doors are another characteristic of coupes.

What is a sedan?

A sedan is a car with four doors and a fixed roof. The SAE considers a sedan to be a car that provides 33 cubic feet of rear seat space or more.

A sedan is one of the most common types of cars on the road and includes popular models like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Sedans used to be very common, but the popularity of trucks, SUVs and crossovers has dwindled their numbers. A sedan can be as small as the Nissan Versa or as large as the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Most sedans seat five passengers, but some luxurious models only have two rear seats.

As with coupes, some sedans have hatchback-style trucks. These are sometimes referred to as sportbacks or liftbacks and have a sloping roofline like a coupe. The Tesla Model S and Audi A7 are two examples of sedans with hatchbacks.

What's the deal with some sedans being called coupes?

BMW and Mercedes have blurred the lines between sedans and coupes with a few four-door models that have "coupe" in the name. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe (yup, that's the actual name) is a sedan, and a large one at that. But it does have a sporty-looking sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like design. The coupe version of the sedan is simply called the Mercedes-AMG GT.

BMW is also guilty of calling sedans coupes. The 2 Series, 4 Series and 8 Series all offer a Gran Coupe model. It's essentially the sporty sedan model of each lineup, which also consists of a coupe and convertible.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of coupes?

Coupes are sleeker- and sportier-looking than sedans, and because of their lighter weight and shorter wheelbase, they usually provide better performance and a more engaging driving experience. That's why sports cars and high-performance cars tend to be coupes.

The biggest drawback for coupes, however, is size. Their smaller body size provides less passenger space, and in some models, only room for two passengers. Some coupes offer rear seats, but they are usually only large enough for kids and are best suited for cargo in most cases. Trunk space also tends to be less than what a sedan provides.

Cost is another area where coupes sometimes take a hit because they typically cost more than sedans.

What are the benefits and drawbacks of sedans?

Sedans are the kings of comfort; that's why some of the most opulent vehicles are sedans. They provide plenty of space for both front and rear passengers because of their longer wheelbase and can usually seat up to five people. They also offer more cargo room in their trunks than coupes do, especially models with hatchback-style trunks.

Unlike coupes that force rear passengers to squeeze between the front seats and door frame to enter or exit a vehicle, a sedan's rear doors make entry and exit much easier. Passengers also have an easier time getting in and out of tight spaces thanks to the shorter doors sedans have.

On the downside, sedans are usually longer and heavier than coupes, which affects their performance. Sedans are also more common than coupes, which allows them to blend in with the crowd. That can be a pro or con depending on who you are.

What is an SUV coupe?

SUV coupes have become popular among luxury brands. They are traditional SUVs that boast coupe-like styling thanks to their sloping roofline, but they have four doors. The disadvantage of the sporty roofline is less cargo space. Despite having coupe in the name, these models are SUVs that don't handle or perform like real coupes.

Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Genesis designate these models by adding "Coupe" at the end of the name. The BMW X2, X4 and X6 SUVs are all coupe versions of the company's traditional X1, X3 and X5 SUVs. But it's more complicated with Audi. The company designates its SUV coupes with Sportback — for example, the Q5 Sportback. But Audi also uses Sportback for the sedan version of the A5 because it has a hatchback-style trunk. To add to the confusion, the Q8 is the SUV coupe version of the Q7, but Sportback isn't in the name.

What should you buy?

Choosing between a sedan and a coupe is usually pretty simple. If you sometimes carry around rear passengers, you'll likely need a sedan because some coupes don't have rear seats and the models that do are very small. If you never have rear passengers or have a second car that can accommodate rear passengers, then a coupe could be better.

Get a coupe if you want a sporty-looking ride that stands out in the ocean of SUVs, trucks and sedans. Or if you enjoy the superior performance and driving dynamics that coupes offer. But if you prefer comfort and space and don't mind blending in, then a sedan might be right for you.

The popularity of trucks and SUVs has lowered the demand for sedans and coupes. Fortunately, automakers that still make cars (and not just trucks and SUVs) offer a wide-ranging selection of both types of vehicles. So now that you've narrowed down your car search to a coupe or sedan, make sure to check out our individual model reviews on the sedans or coupes you're considering.

Michael Cantuby

