Car Shopping Tips During the Global Microchip Shortage

What you need to know

Dealer inventory is low and prices are high due to a global semiconductor chipset shortage as well as spiking consumer demand

New car inventory is down 48% year over year, with trucks hit the hardest (down 64%)

Dealerships are less likely to discount their vehicles, and roughly one in eight shoppers now pays more than the sticker price

Used vehicle values have shot up due to limited new inventory and shopper interest in quality used vehicles

A global shortage in semiconductor chips, which are essential components of a modern vehicle, has slowed automotive production and caused an inventory shortage in new cars. Together with rising consumer demand, this has led to an increase in prices at dealerships, where the percentage of buyers paying above sticker price has risen more than 50% year over year — from 8.1% in April 2020 to 12.7% in April 2021. That's the highest percentage on record since 2002.

"At the rate we're going, it's going to be a lot tougher for car shoppers to find exactly what they want this summer," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "... You might pay above list price and drive a bit farther to get the car that you want, but if you know you're going to need a new vehicle in the next few months, definitely pull the trigger now before this situation gets any worse."

While the chip shortage only directly affects new cars, it has also supercharged demand for used cars because customers either want less expensive alternatives or simply can't find what they're looking for in new inventory. Dealerships will have little incentive to discount any of their cars as long as demand exceeds supply across the board.

It's a tough shopping climate, for sure, but if you need a car soon, don't despair. Our experts have some suggestions about how you can navigate the current market and set realistic expectations for what a good deal might look like.