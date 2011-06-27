So far really enjoying the A6. It's the right size, looks terrific, a comfortable cruiser and the materials inside and out are top notch. It's really too early to comment about things like reliability, maintenance costs etc., but both my wife (the primary driver) and I feel good about the purchase. The A6 replaces a Q5 which was our first Audi and the ownership experience was stellar. After 6 months we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all. A very solid car. The ride might be a little firm for some, as ours has the sport suspension, but I enjoy the sharp steering and handling that comes with it. One niggle is the placement of the HVAC controls. They sit very low on the center stack and are difficult to see and adjust while driving. Something used so frequently should be in a better location. One option is to set the system to AUTO and forget about it - But at times things need to be tweaked. Overall, a great car and deserving of the praise that's it's received. After 1 year we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all as well as not creaks or rattles. We've taken two long road trips and got 30+ mpg's depending to the speed, terrain etc. It's a keeper. In June my 2016 A6 passed the 2 year mark. The car continues to impress. We've had zero issues with it with just routine service needed. The car doesn't have any creaks or rattles and still feels very solid. With the sport suspension and the ride being on the firm side I keep the tire pressures at the minimum recommended and it is a good balance between ride and handling. Overall a great car and a positive ownership experience. I'll take a look at the new gen 2019 when it comes out, although there are a couple of other cars on my radar as possible replacements.

