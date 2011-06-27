  1. Home
2016 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim
  • powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy
  • reflexes like an athlete
  • top crash-test scores.
  • Sporty performance character makes the ride too firm and bumpy for some drivers, although skipping some of the sportier add-ons alleviates this
  • some tech and navigation features can be a little too clever, to the point of distraction.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With some of the sharpest lines in the business, the 2016 Audi A6 could get by on looks alone. But dig deeper and you'll find a midsize luxury sedan that excels at almost everything. The interior feels like an upscale hotel lounge, the entertainment and safety tech is cutting-edge and it's a blast to drive hard when the road gets tight and winding. The A6 is among the best in the class. Read on to see why.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If the 2016 Audi A6 were a baseball player, it would be a player in the mold of a young Derek Jeter, the sort of celebrity athlete who does everything except sell the hot dogs and beer to adoring fans. Indeed, with its finely crafted cabin, roomy accommodations, athletic handling and strong yet fuel-efficient engine lineup, this Audi treats its occupants very well, and like Jeter, looks pretty dang sharp while doing so.

The 2016 Audi A6 is one of our top recommended midsize luxury sedans.

An overall sense of refinement is perhaps the 2016 Audi A6's most notable trait. Underway, the engines are smooth and provide performance that seems stronger than even their solid output numbers would suggest. The diesel-fueled TDI version in particular strikes us as one of the best "have your cake and eat it, too" cars in the automotive universe given its ability to propel this substantial luxury sedan to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds while still earning an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of 29 mpg. Little wonder that the A6 earned an Edmunds "A" rating. But regardless of what's under the hood, the Audi A6 impresses with its upscale ambience, high-tech features and agile handling.

Although the 2016 Audi A6 is obviously one of our favorites in this segment, there is no shortage of other strong choices. The BMW 5 Series isn't as sporty as the A6, but its engines, features and build quality stack up very well. Much the same can be said of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, though its available diesel engine is not as powerful as those offered by Audi and BMW. The distinctive style and sports-car handling of the Cadillac CTS make it a worthy alternative to the Germans, while the Lexus GS 350 and the hybrid-powered Lexus GS 450h offer impressive driving dynamics and interior decor of their own. For a midsize luxury sedan that's good at everything, though, it's hard to beat the 2016 Audi A6.

2016 Audi A6 models

The 2016 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in six trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, TDI Premium Plus and TDI Prestige. The 2.0T, 3.0T and TDI designations denote the engine fitted (a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6, respectively). The high-performance S6 variant is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment for the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (providing adjustable modes for steering, gas pedal and transmission response), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (includes driver four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's MMI electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display screen and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and Audi's proprietary digital music interface. Also standard is Audi's Pre-Sense Basic safety system.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind spot monitoring system, Pre-Sense Rear, power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an 8-inch display screen, a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity, an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced controller, USB connectivity and Audi Connect (featuring Google Earth integration, Google-powered search functions, smartphone app integration and AT&T-based 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capability).

The 3.0T Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium Plus but adds chrome exterior accents (window frames, exhaust outlet), a fuel-saving engine stop-start system and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Going with the 3.0T Prestige gets you adaptive LED headlights, ambient LED cabin lighting, power trunk opening and closing, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, power lumbar support for the front passenger seat, a 14-speaker Bose audio system and the Warm Weather package (including four-zone climate control, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side window sunshades).

The TDI Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 3.0T Premium Plus, while the TDI Prestige has the same equipment as the 3.0T Prestige.

Optional packages, depending on trim, include the Warm Weather package (see above), the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel), the Sport package (19- or 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a three-spoke sport steering wheel with shift paddles), the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, a top-view camera system with front and rear corner views, lane-keeping assist and Pre-Sense Plus collision mitigation with automatic braking) and the Black Optic package (high-gloss black trim and unique 20-inch wheels with summer tires).

Some of the higher trims' standard features are optional on lower trims, such as the Prestige's Bose audio system and LED headlights. Other notable options include rear side airbags and three items that are limited to the Prestige: a night-vision camera system with pedestrian detection, multicontour front seats and upgraded rear seats, and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Also available by special order through the "Audi Exclusive" program is a large array of custom exterior colors and finishes as well as interior colors and materials. Note that these special orders can add two months or more to the normal post-ordering delivery time.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Audi A6 gets slightly refreshed styling in the front and rear as well as more powerful engine choices. Although they were already respectable performers, the four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines boast considerable increases in output. The front-wheel-drive, four-cylinder A6 also gets a new automated manual transmission (S tronic) that replaces the previous continuously variable transmission (CVT). Inside, Audi has updated the infotainment system with a faster processor, new 3D animated graphics, USB connectivity (except on the base 2.0T Premium) and 4G LTE connectivity for the in-car WiFi functionality (previously 3G).

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi A6 2.0T is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a seven-speed automated manual transmission are standard, but you're more likely to encounter the "Quattro" all-wheel-drive version, which comes with an eight-speed conventional automatic. The EPA says you can expect 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway) with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (22/32) with all-wheel drive.

Audi offers the A6 with one of three available engines. The diesel-fueled TDI is our favorite

The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard, as is automatic engine stop-start technology. EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway). In Edmunds.com testing, a 2016 A6 3.0T sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

The A6 TDI has a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 that cranks out 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. It is also teamed up with the eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive. At our test track, the A6 TDI hit 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Yet fuel economy is a stellar 29 mpg combined (24/38), ranking right up there with frugal compact sedans. In an Edmunds test covering more than 400 miles with varying driving conditions, we averaged 27.8 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, rearview and top-view cameras, front and rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist, a blind-spot warning system and a night-vision camera system are optional.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense system can warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows if a potential collision is detected, while Pre-Sense Rear flashes the brake lights as a warning to rearward traffic if you're in danger of being rear-ended. The optional Pre-Sense Plus system (available via the Driver Assistance package) can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to avoid a seemingly impending forward collision or mitigate crash damage if one is unavoidable.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package's summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, while an A6 TDI Sport with summer tires did it in 114 feet. These are average distances among comparably equipped midsize luxury sedans. Expect longer distances from A6s with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Audi A6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A6 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests, while the A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Audi A6 is a fun car to drive, especially considering its size and heft. It changes directions eagerly, with plenty of grip from all four corners. Not many midsize luxury sedans forge such a gratifying connection with the driver. One demerit is overly light and numb steering under normal circumstances, but we've found that the effort level tends to firm up as your enthusiasm increases so it's still relatively sporty.

The 2.0T and 3.0T provide spirited acceleration as well as quick and unobtrusive shifts from either the eight-speed automatic or new automated manual in the front-drive 2.0T. Cost no object, the TDI is the pick of the litter, as it provides a mountain of torque and by far the best fuel economy.

Although the A6 has a composed ride that's never harsh, it's definitely firm, and there are sometimes more jolts than we'd like on rough pavement. For this reason, we recommend skipping the Sport package with its stiffer suspension tuning, especially if you're eyeing the 20-inch wheels. The regular A6 handles just fine, and it rides noticeably better and more quietly with the standard 18-inch wheels and tires.

Interior

The 2016 Audi A6 has one of the best cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The familiar MMI infotainment system controls a dizzying array of functions, utilizing a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus and crisp graphics, and the "MMI navigation plus" upgrade (standard on all except the base 2.0T Premium) includes USB integration and a touchpad that can recognize fingertip scrawls. It's sophisticated, but we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The upgraded MMI system can also serve as a 4G LTE mobile WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices, and it adds Google Earth data to the navigation system while providing a simplified Google search for POIs. The Google Earth feature is essentially form over function, however, as it can make the map more difficult to comprehend at a glance.

An upgraded MMI interface is one of the upgrades to the 2016 Audi A6.

The A6's front seats are supportive and comfortable, remaining so even on long trips. The spacious backseat offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. The A6's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is slightly below average for the segment, but we've found it generous in real-world testing, and the rear seatbacks fold and offer a pass-through when more space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A6.

5(76%)
4(5%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.5
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a dream car after a 18 months....
audinorcal,07/23/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Still loving it after all these months....18 to be exact, and still this A6 is a dream to drive, own and remains trouble free. Even after the first year and half, the car has all of the exuberance of new car ownership. All that has changed is that I "know" it and its capabilities and amenities better and driving out the driveway each morning is perhaps a little less thrilling and is now more of a long time, settled-in, best friend car-owner relationship. I have only one issue, and that is at times the Audi connect service (which enables you to go into many of the internet options, including navigation points entered from your home computer) sometimes requires me to re-enter my PIN and is every now and then slower than I would like (but these are minor and few and far between occurrences.) The only other thing that I have learned from time is that the front under-bumper spoiler IS LOW, and you have to be very careful about parking up against concrete parking stops. I had a major run-in with one, and it caused enough under bumper damage for me to take it to the body shop for (a not in-expensive) repair/replace. (This is user error, but users be aware.) The car sails on smoothly, responsively and with the same youthful eagerness that it did when I first drove it off the dealer's lot. I will most likely be keeping this 2016 A6 for several years, and my next car will be another Audi, probably an A6, with autonomous (self-driving) capabilities! The sad part of that will be missing out on the wonderful human driving experience that this current A6 provides.
First Audi, added another already.
Luckyme,12/26/2015
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I've been in the automotive manufacturing sector ( worked for a major transplant automotive manufacturer in the 80's and owned a supply company for 27 years ) so I've always had a love affair for great automobiles. I've admired the Audi's for a few years, so once I retired and not now tied to a major customer auto brand, I traded my Lexus LS for the A6. I was impressed with the style, handling, driving dynamics, quality of manufacturing, interior materials, fit and finish, fuel economy, and layout. After 10,000 miles, I'm still as pleased as with day 1. This car is a pleasure to drive, has a conservative style, lots of power from the 3.0, quiet and fun to drive. You must get used to watching your speed. You can find yourself approaching triple digits on the highway without realizing it. At first, I hated the pop-up info display, but have warmed up to it nicely. Once your all set with climate control, music, etc., you can allow it to disappear, and the looks of the dash is so streamlined compared to the huge screens on most other luxury vehicles. Good sized rear seating, and trunk for a car of this size. Really like the Google Maps on the huge screen. Slick to see Google Earth exactly where you are driving, the buildings, landmarks, and interesting things just beyond your street view as you drive down a highway. The wifi is a nice addition for the passenger to enjoy as well. The choices found in the on screen system for adjusting the lighting, door locking, driving dynamics, Climate Control, entertainment, etc. is great. My wife liked my A6 so much, she got the A8L. Update, 7/18: while we have traded the Audi’s for other vehicles , the A6 is still my favorite car I’ve ever owned. Reason for trading is I went back to work part time, and needed a less “flashy” car for my work. If times change, and Audi A6 will be back in my sights.
Still in the honeymoon phase
Robert Howard,07/08/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
So far really enjoying the A6. It's the right size, looks terrific, a comfortable cruiser and the materials inside and out are top notch. It's really too early to comment about things like reliability, maintenance costs etc., but both my wife (the primary driver) and I feel good about the purchase. The A6 replaces a Q5 which was our first Audi and the ownership experience was stellar. After 6 months we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all. A very solid car. The ride might be a little firm for some, as ours has the sport suspension, but I enjoy the sharp steering and handling that comes with it. One niggle is the placement of the HVAC controls. They sit very low on the center stack and are difficult to see and adjust while driving. Something used so frequently should be in a better location. One option is to set the system to AUTO and forget about it - But at times things need to be tweaked. Overall, a great car and deserving of the praise that's it's received. After 1 year we're still enjoying the A6. No issues at all as well as not creaks or rattles. We've taken two long road trips and got 30+ mpg's depending to the speed, terrain etc. It's a keeper. In June my 2016 A6 passed the 2 year mark. The car continues to impress. We've had zero issues with it with just routine service needed. The car doesn't have any creaks or rattles and still feels very solid. With the sport suspension and the ride being on the firm side I keep the tire pressures at the minimum recommended and it is a good balance between ride and handling. Overall a great car and a positive ownership experience. I'll take a look at the new gen 2019 when it comes out, although there are a couple of other cars on my radar as possible replacements.
The best luxury sedan
imran saeed,12/23/2015
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
If you are looking for a sports sedan, than this is it. I have test driven all the German sedans (mid size) and the CTs, and this is by far the best. Fit and finish is exemplary. Ride is excellent and the transmission some how knows what you are thinking. I can go on and on, but really, if you are looking to purchase or lease one, you will not be sorry. Update after 41k miles....still zero issues and drives fantastic. Tires are showing their age but I think I should get another 8 or 9 k miles out of them. Brakes are little soft now but still no issues. Completely satisfied with the car. Update at 59,658 miles. Put new tires around 10k miles ago. Had to replace brake pads all around, still factory rotors. Returning car back after 36 months. Zero mechanical issues. Will be picking up newer A6 soon.
See all 38 reviews of the 2016 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Audi A6

Used 2016 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Diesel. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $22,990 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 19199 and86976 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $17,750 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 35143 and85877 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $22,495 and$27,999 with odometer readings between 50049 and53958 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $27,488 and$29,495 with odometer readings between 28434 and50000 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus is priced between $25,498 and$25,498 with odometer readings between 32114 and32114 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2016 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,750 and mileage as low as 19199 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,990.

Find a used Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,419.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,096.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

