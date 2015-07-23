Used 2016 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

Audi Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! S Line Sport Package Led Headlights Bose Premium Surround Sound System W/Audiopilot Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Net Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Cloth Headliner Fine Grain Ash Natural Brown Wood Inlays Nougat Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces Preferred Equipment Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi Hunt Valley has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Audi A6. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This A6 3.0T Premium Plus was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. The Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2016 Audi A6: The 2016 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 25 mpg city, 33 highway. The TDI clean diesel offers even more impressive fuel economy, with returns of 24 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a heads-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. This model sets itself apart with MMI Touch interface, strong performance, magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, advanced safety features, and impressive fuel-efficiency from TDI diesel Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Audi A6? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This low mileage Audi A6 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi A6 looks like has never been used. This Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Audi decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. This 2016 A6 3.0T Premium Plus has extra options like the Audi navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Audi A6 even more dependable. More information about the 2016 Audi A6: The 2016 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 25 mpg city, 33 highway. The TDI clean diesel offers even more impressive fuel economy, with returns of 24 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a heads-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Interesting features of this model are MMI Touch interface, strong performance, magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, advanced safety features, and impressive fuel-efficiency from TDI diesel Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Audi A6? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Audi A6 was only gently owned. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Audi is in a class of its own. The A6 3.0T Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 49,212mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Audi A6 is a pre-owned vehicle. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. This 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is not like every other automobile. The Audi was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFGAFC5GN191034

Stock: GN191034

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020