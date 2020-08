Used 2016 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2016 Florett Silver Metallic Audi A6 3.0 TDI Premium Plus AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Comfort Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wiperS.25/38 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFMAFC6GN035710

Stock: D007704A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020