Used 2016 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- 36,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,584$2,265 Below Market
Gus Machado Ford - Hialeah / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LIKE NEW!!!!!, LEATHER INTERIOR, UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY, SPORT PACKAGE, PRICED TO SELL NOW!!, A6 2.0T Premium FrontTrak, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, FrontTrak, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Aviator Blue Metallic 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium FrontTrak FrontTrak 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI24/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFC9GN058136
Stock: GN058136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 67,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,582$3,681 Below Market
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2016 Florett Silver Metallic Audi A6 3.0 TDI Premium Plus AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Comfort Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wiperS.25/38 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFMAFC6GN035710
Stock: D007704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,900$2,047 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC1GN190613
Stock: 90613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$3,297 Below Market
DriveLine - Murrieta / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFC2GN100758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,500$1,847 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, CLEAN CARFAX, Black Leather, Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cable, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.24/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study With growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAFC8GN054552
Stock: 201587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 29,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,690$3,102 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- AUDI CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. New Price! 22/32 City/Highway MPG.2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro: S-line Pkg, Cold Weather Pkg, LED Lighting & MoreAudi Certified pre-owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC5GN065442
Stock: A9797A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 49,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,552$2,477 Below Market
Audi Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! S Line Sport Package Led Headlights Bose Premium Surround Sound System W/Audiopilot Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Net Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Cloth Headliner Fine Grain Ash Natural Brown Wood Inlays Nougat Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces Preferred Equipment Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi Hunt Valley has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Audi A6. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This A6 3.0T Premium Plus was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. The Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2016 Audi A6: The 2016 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 25 mpg city, 33 highway. The TDI clean diesel offers even more impressive fuel economy, with returns of 24 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a heads-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. This model sets itself apart with MMI Touch interface, strong performance, magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, advanced safety features, and impressive fuel-efficiency from TDI diesel Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Audi A6? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This low mileage Audi A6 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi A6 looks like has never been used. This Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Audi decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. This 2016 A6 3.0T Premium Plus has extra options like the Audi navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Audi A6 even more dependable. More information about the 2016 Audi A6: The 2016 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 25 mpg city, 33 highway. The TDI clean diesel offers even more impressive fuel economy, with returns of 24 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a heads-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Interesting features of this model are MMI Touch interface, strong performance, magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, advanced safety features, and impressive fuel-efficiency from TDI diesel Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Audi A6? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Audi A6 was only gently owned. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Audi is in a class of its own. The A6 3.0T Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 49,212mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Audi A6 is a pre-owned vehicle. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. This 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus is not like every other automobile. The Audi was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC5GN191034
Stock: GN191034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 67,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,790$4,718 Below Market
Burdick Mitsubishi - Cicero / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC6GN070920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,900$4,962 Below Market
MINI of Concord - Concord / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! 3.0T Prestige trim. GREAT MILES 38,660! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to BMW Concord, a great source of quality vehicles! Serving Contra Costa County, Solano County and Napa County; Northern California residents for over 40 years! Come experience our praise-worthy customer service, and excellent selection of some of the best BMW vehicles you can find. We keep a large inventory of new and used BMWs, so we are bound to have the perfect one for you. We look forward to serving you! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHGAFC0GN171153
Stock: C202182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 31,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,995$3,566 Below Market
Coventry Motorcar - Coventry / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC3GN047618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,332$1,941 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC7GN065048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$2,061 Below Market
iDeal Auto Imports - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC4GN022419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995$2,538 Below Market
Marc Miller Buick GMC - Tulsa / Oklahoma
This 2016 Audi A6 2.0T PREMIUM PL boasts features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a leather interior, and braking assist and will not disappoint. We've got it for $21,995. The experts agree! Edmunds gives this vehicle a top A rating. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Complete with a classic white exterior and an atlas beige interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Contact Information: Marc Miller Buick GMC, 4700 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK, 74145, Phone: 9186634700, E-mail: steve@marcmillertulsa.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC7GN118612
Stock: 0B168A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 41,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,991$1,391 Below Market
Anastos Motors - Kenosha / Wisconsin
Luxurious 2016 Audi A6 Quattro Premium with 1 owner, clean carfax shown in brilliant black. Powered by a 2.0L Turbo engine which produces 252hp and is capable of 32mpg on the open road. Equipped with brand new tires, sunroof, heated leather seats, heated rear seats, push button start, MMI entertainment, memory seats, dual power seats, heated seats, auto climate control, awd, alloy wheels and much more! Low Rate Financing and Extended Warranty Available. ***Internet price includes all applicable offers & promotions , to qualified credit, not all customers may qualify. See sales person for details. *** Our Manufacturer trained sales professionals would love to give you a in-depth demonstration of this or any one of our exemplary vehicles in stock
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4GN077626
Stock: P11778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,976 miles
$22,990$2,246 Below Market
Autohaus Lancaster Porsche - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC0GN163917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999
North Coast Auto Mall Akron - Akron / Ohio
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Black 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIFront and rear parking sensors, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless start, Bluetooth, Headlight washer system, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Driver Information System, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Adjust Steering Column w/Memory, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, S Line Exterior, S Line Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Technology Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Audi Music Interface, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 5-Double-Spoke-Design.Odometer is 26381 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.AkronAutoMall.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC0GN084478
Stock: 084478F02
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 14,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,326$1,266 Below Market
Audi Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned, All Wheel Drive!!, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean CARFAX, Dealer Inspected, A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Aviator Blue Metallic, Flint Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Zone Climate Control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Premium Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Cold Weather Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window & Rear Side Window Sunshades, Rain sensing wipers, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Warm Weather Package, Wheels: 8.5" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Design. Certified. 20/29 City/Highway MPGAudi Flatirons is very proud to offer this handsome-looking 2016 Audi A6. 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 34738 miles below market average!Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point InspectionAudi Flatirons now open at 13321 West Midway Blvd, Broomfield, CO. 80020.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC3GN129504
Stock: PGN129504
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,688
Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas
Silver 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp ***CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY***, ***FACTORY WARRANTY***, ***WELL MAINTAINED***, ***Navigation***, ***Leather***, ***Sunroof***, quattro, Atlas Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Bose Premium Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Driver Assistance Package, High Beam Assist, Top View Camera System w/Distance Sensor. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information. Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC6GN002164
Stock: GN002164P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
