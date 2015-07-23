Used 2016 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium

    36,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,584

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    67,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,582

    $3,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro

    23,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,900

    $2,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium

    33,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    $3,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus

    41,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,500

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    29,458 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,690

    $3,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    49,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,552

    $2,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    67,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,790

    $4,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    38,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,900

    $4,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    31,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    $3,566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro

    84,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,332

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    56,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,900

    $2,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    49,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro

    41,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,991

    $1,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    86,976 miles

    $22,990

    $2,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    22,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    14,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,326

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    44,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,688

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.538 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Still a dream car after a 18 months....
audinorcal,07/23/2015
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Still loving it after all these months....18 to be exact, and still this A6 is a dream to drive, own and remains trouble free. Even after the first year and half, the car has all of the exuberance of new car ownership. All that has changed is that I "know" it and its capabilities and amenities better and driving out the driveway each morning is perhaps a little less thrilling and is now more of a long time, settled-in, best friend car-owner relationship. I have only one issue, and that is at times the Audi connect service (which enables you to go into many of the internet options, including navigation points entered from your home computer) sometimes requires me to re-enter my PIN and is every now and then slower than I would like (but these are minor and few and far between occurrences.) The only other thing that I have learned from time is that the front under-bumper spoiler IS LOW, and you have to be very careful about parking up against concrete parking stops. I had a major run-in with one, and it caused enough under bumper damage for me to take it to the body shop for (a not in-expensive) repair/replace. (This is user error, but users be aware.) The car sails on smoothly, responsively and with the same youthful eagerness that it did when I first drove it off the dealer's lot. I will most likely be keeping this 2016 A6 for several years, and my next car will be another Audi, probably an A6, with autonomous (self-driving) capabilities! The sad part of that will be missing out on the wonderful human driving experience that this current A6 provides.
Report abuse
