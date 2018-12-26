  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)

2019 Audi A6

Type:

What’s new

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • New infotainment system
  • New V6 mild hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong overall performance
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • High levels of comfort
  • Lots of high-tech features
  • New infotainment interface can be distracting to use at first
  • Not as much trunk space as competitors
Save as much as $7,984 with Edmunds

2019 Audi A6 pricing

Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?

Our pick is the midgrade Premium Plus trim for the items you get on top of the base Premium model. In particular, the larger infotainment screen makes operation just a little bit less distracting. On top of that, the Premium Plus trim is eligible for more options that include luxury seating and advanced safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The Audi A6 is all-new for 2019, representing the fifth generation of the midsize luxury sedan. In many ways, the 2019 A6 performs and behaves on the road just like its predecessor. And that's just fine by us since both provide a good mix of sporty handling and comfort.

The big news is the amount of technology that brings the A6 up to date. Audi has given the V6 powertrain a new 48-volt mild hybrid component that increases fuel economy by 2 mpg. There are also a lot of additions related to advanced safety features and infotainment. Unfortunately, the new MMI system is now based on a dual-touchscreen setup, and we've found it's more distracting to use (taking the driver's attention from the road ahead) than the old system.

Otherwise, the 2019 Audi A6 is a solid choice for a midsize luxury sedan. Compared to its main rivals, the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, this A6 is pleasantly understated and packed with more tech-based features.

2019 Audi A6 models

The 2019 Audi A6 is available in three trim levels: the well-appointed base Premium, the Premium Plus, which comes with some tech upgrades, and the top-of-the-line Prestige trim. The Premium and Premium Plus models come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). Optional for those and standard on the Prestige is a  turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft) paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that assists with automatic stop-start and allows the gasoline engine to shut off for brief highway periods. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system are standard.

Standard features for the Premium trim include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, keyless remote entry, selectable drive modes, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

On the tech side, you also get an 8.8-inch main infotainment touchscreen, an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen, four USB ports, a universal garage door opener, Audi Connect Plus (emergency telematics, vehicle monitoring, advanced map functions, and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Four-cylinder models also include power-folding mirrors, which are included in the V6's Convenience package.

The available Convenience package adds a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic and vehicle-exit alerts, keyless entry and ignition, a hands-free trunk release, and a wireless charging pad with signal booster. V6-powered models also add power-folding mirrors, while four-cylinder versions gain a heated steering wheel.

The Premium Plus trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high-beam headlights, a digital instrument panel, a larger 10.1-inch main touchscreen, a surround-view camera, enhanced voice controls, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

To this, you can add the V6's Warm Weather package that includes quad-zone automatic climate control, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, and additional lumbar adjustments for the front passenger seat. The four-cylinder's Executive package is essentially the same but swaps the sunshades for multicolor ambient lighting.

The range-topping Prestige model comes with the Warm Weather package, as well as upgraded headlights, soft-close doors, a head-up display, multicolor ambient interior lighting, manual rear passenger sunshades, and dual-pane acoustic glass.

All A6 trims are eligible for rear-seat side airbags and 20-inch wheels that also come with a sport-tuned suspension. V6 models are also eligible for a Cold Weather package with heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Premium Plus and the Prestige can be further outfitted with the Individual Contour Seating package, which bundles premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats with heating, ventilation and massage. There's also the Driver Assistance package with lane keeping assist, side collision warning, a traffic sign reader, and adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist.

Twenty- or 21-inch wheels are optional (the 20s can also be bundled with a sport-tuned suspension and summer-rated tires). Other notable options include an adaptive suspension with rear-wheel steering, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, and a night-vision system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A6 Prestige (turbo 3.0L V6 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology9.0

Driving

9.0
Our A6 test vehicle had some special options such as sticky Pirelli summer tires and a sport suspension. As such, its performance was very impressive. Steering, handling and in-town drivability were just as good. This midsize luxury sedan has a decidedly sporty feel.

Acceleration

9.0
Acceleration doesn't feel particularly explosive, yet this car is one of the quickest in the segment. There is excellent passing power at any speed. Zero to 60 mph at the Edmunds test track took 4.8 seconds — one of the best times in the segment.

Braking

9.0
Braking is excellent thanks to a strong pedal response and linear braking feel. During a simulated-panic stop at the Edmunds test track, the A6 came to a stop from 60 mph in just 103 feet — a distance so short, it's typically reserved for lightweight sports cars, made all the more incredible by the Audi's 4,330-pound curb weight. But remember our test car had the summer-rated tires; all-season tires will likely result in average braking performance.

Steering

8.0
In the Comfort driving mode, there's very quick turn-in, a good centering action and a light effort. Switch to Dynamic and steering just gets a little bit heavier — a bonus for back-road driving. The A6 is easy to maneuver in parking lots despite the car's overall length.

Handling

9.0
The A6 has astonishingly high handling limits for such a big car, especially considering it's the A6, not the S6. At high speeds, there's ample capability to get you around long sweeping corners. In quick changes of direction, it copes well, too.

Drivability

8.5
The A6's 48-volt mild-hybrid system is barely perceptible. It assists with the engine auto stop-start and some highway cruising. At low speeds, the A6 is easy to drive, boasting parking-lot agility that the larger A8 doesn't quite have. Full-throttle shifts from the transmission are extremely smooth.

Comfort

7.5
While the A6 is certainly comfortable, our test car made some compromises for performance. The lowered sport-tuned suspension and 21-inch wheels gave it a rougher ride than standard and introduced some road noise. Otherwise, the 18-way adjustable front seats are extremely comfortable and the climate controls work quickly.

Seat comfort

8.5
The optional Individual Contour seating package means that our A6 had heated and ventilated front seats with upgraded leather upholstery. They are supportive and comfortable on long drives and also keep you secure when zipping around turns. The outboard rear seats are also comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.5
The sport suspension and the 21-inch wheels on our test vehicle impacted ride quality a bit. Small bumps that would normally be shrugged off seemed to make their way into the cabin, even though they weren't entirely harsh. Comfort levels are acceptable, but we'd recommend skipping those options if comfort is a priority.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The optional summer tires cause some significant road noise, but it's nothing the stereo can't drown out at relatively low levels. Wind noise is minimal. Our test car had no obvious vibrations or rattles.

Climate control

7.5
The touchscreen climate controls take a bit of learning, but once you've got them down they're intuitive. Set a temp around 72 degrees and the cabin stays cool even in direct sunlight. You can also have as many as four different temps set for the individual zones. The heated seats warm up quickly as well.

Interior

8.0
The new MMI system can seem daunting at first, but most tech-savvy users will get the hang of it after a few days. Once that happens, everything inside the cabin becomes very easy to use. Otherwise, the A6 gets top marks for a highly adjustable driving position and a very roomy cabin.

Ease of use

8.0
The sheer number of screens in this cabin can be overwhelming, but the controls are intuitive after just a short time. Everything is at arm's length, with a few redundant controls for high-priority tasks. The ability to set your own favorite buttons is a nice addition.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The seats and the seating position are a bit low. Depending on the driver's height, it can take some effort to get out, but the door openings are wide in both front and back. Taller passengers will need to duck a bit but not much more than they would in other luxury sedans in this class.

Driving position

8.0
While the driver's seat can feel a bit low, the driving position gives you good access to all the relevant controls. The steering wheel adjustment range is plentiful, as is the adjustment from the Individual Contour front seats.

Roominess

8.5
Front and rear seats alike have plenty of headroom and legroom for 6-footers (or taller) in all four of the main seating positions. Shoulder room is also above-average, and the armrests are ideally located. The A6's cabin is spacious without feeling airy or overwhelmingly large.

Visibility

7.5
The windshield pillars are thick and can block forward views. Also, the slim windows combined with the high rear decklid means that rear visibility is also limited. The rearview camera, however, is crisp and clear, and the parking sensors are highly accurate.

Quality

9.0
One of the Audi's most attractive character traits is its build quality. Interior surfaces are excellent to the eye and to the touch while exterior panel gaps are all consistent. Even up against rivals from BMW and Mercedes, the Audi still feels top-notch.

Utility

7.0
The A6 gets average scores when it comes to utility. It's useful enough for a group of four adults or a small family, but the trunk is on the small side and small-item storage is limited. Most car seats will fit in the rear without issue.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is limited but that's typical for the class. The center console is adequate and the door bins are relatively slender. However, there is sufficient storage for a few smartphones. The cupholders are a decent size as well.

Cargo space

6.5
With just 13.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the A6 falls behind most major competitors. The trunk is relatively deep, so long boxes or items should fit OK. A low liftover height helps when you're loading heavy items.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Most car seats will fit well in the A6. There are four easy-to-locate and accessible LATCH points in the rear outboard seating positions. But installing a car seat can prove difficult because of the A6's low roofline.

Technology

9.0
An impressive combination of driver aids, an astonishing stereo, and seamless smartphone integration make the Audi a leader when it comes to in-car tech. Lots of standard safety features and a long list of unique optional safety aids help it stand out.

Smartphone integration

9.5
Connect your phone via Bluetooth or USB and you get quick access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Connections are quick and easy to manage, and there's available wireless smartphone charging as well.

Driver aids

8.5
On the top-trim Prestige you get an abundance of active and passive safety features. These include Audi's Pre Sense Side and Pre Sense Rear that prepare the car for an impending collision. Other features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise work well. During our test, we experienced no false positives.

Voice control

9.5
Voice controls are excellent — natural language is very easy to use. You can control audio, navigation, radio stations and other systems, and accuracy is near-perfect.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A6.

5 star reviews: 82%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 12%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • engine
  • sound system
  • technology
  • dashboard
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • wheels & tires
  • safety
  • electrical system
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • visibility
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 A6 is fun to drive: 1 year update
Mr. Mike,
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

I wanted to update the review of my 2019 A6 premium plus with the 3.0L engine, sports suspension and adaptive cruise technology. The car remains the most fun to drive vehicle I’ve ever owned. The new MMI that appeared radical a year ago is now so familiar. I love the ability to toggle and change info on the screens. I couldn’t imagine going back to the old push knob that seems archaic without a touch screen. Engine acceleration in sports mode is phenomenal. Maybe a bit of lag in automatic mode at low rev but not a big issue for me. Handling is superb and the cabin is very quiet, except for an annoying rattle from the rear sun shades that I would not order again. In the mid Atlantic, we had a very mild winter but the car did great on what little snow it experienced. Overall, thrilled with my purchase and I would easily buy again.

5 out of 5 stars, Luxury and Balance
scz,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

I am a long term AUDI owner of multiple vehicles and traded in a 2018 A5 Sportback for a new, Prestige Edition of the 2019 A6. I can honestly say that I am now the lap of true luxury. I had been prior A6 owner 5 yrs. ago and this new car, totally redesigned, is not only more beautiful and striking on the outside, but gorgeous in regards to it's interior and fit and finish. The new technology in which haptic touch screens replace that of Audi's wheel selector takes some time to get used to but if you read the manual, one is able to set up to 7 personal profiles for driving and set a host of innumerable variables to one's liking. This and the use of voice control lessens the need while driving to actually have to touch the screen. I am an Apple IPhone owner and love the Audi Apple car Play interface. I'd highly recommend use of this and one become familiar with the voice commands for Siri. I can receive and send text messages without ever taking my eyes off the road and the voice recognition to text of Apple Car Play is flawless. The Prestige edition had dual pane glass and makes one isolated from the outside such they can truly enjoy the ride and sound system. The car is much more absorptive of bumps and rough road than the A5 Sportback and for one with long drives on an interstate highway to work, it is as if you stepped up from economy to first class, especially if you purchased the individual contour seat package with massaging seats. The car when asked can do 0-60 in 5 seconds but most of the time I only push it to merge on the freeway. When in cruise control ay 70 mph, I am finding that with the mild hybird system, and not driving like a jerk....I can get near 37 miles per gallon on my daily commute of near 70 miles total. Of note, very few persons are buying sedans now in favor of SUVs. Audi is discounting the 2019 heavily and transaction prices are well below invoice making this car a steal deal while demand is low, supplies are high and here come the 2020s to dealers in the fall!

5 out of 5 stars, Absolutely the Best Car on The Market!
Jcam315,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

This is an absolutely unbelievable vehicle. It is the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and comfort. The technology far exceeded my expectations. I've owned the car for two weeks and am still discovering new features and settings. I opted for the loaded Prestige with 21" wheels and Perrelli summer tires. without a dought, the rims complete this already prefect car. I considered buying the A7, but couldn't find the interior/exterior combo I was looking for, and in the end it came down to a body style choice, with the A7 adding about $10k more. The A7 has far more trunk space, but with the fastback, you give up significant headroom in the rear seats. Otherwise, the cars were nearly idenical.

5 out of 5 stars, Best in segment
James Carieri,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

This car has everything you could want power ride comfort and all the tech you would ever need. I test drove Mercedes Benz E4 50 BMW 540 and the Audi A6 comes out on top.

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

2019 Audi A6 video

2019 Audi A6 First Drive

2019 Audi A6 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: There's no doubt that SUVs have been dominating US auto sales for quite some time. They have much larger cargo capacities and more rear passenger space. So why would someone want a luxury sedan instead of an SUV? Well, I'll tell you, because they're a lot more fun to drive. Before I jump into this A6, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great videos coming your way. The 2019 Audi A6 has been completely redesigned. It's on sale now, prices starting right at $60,000. There's only one engine available. It's a turbo charged, three-liter V6 that puts out 335 horsepower. That's made it to a seven-speed automated dual clutch transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive is standard. Those specs aren't really that far off from the last A6. I don't expect it to drive that much differently as a result, but there's only one way to find out. Let's go for a spin. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here I am driving the all new 2019 Audi A6. It's fully redesigned, but at the same time, it's not all that different. It's familiar in a lot of ways in how it drives. Dynamically, it's pretty much exactly what you'd expect from an Audi midsize luxury sedan. The needle really didn't move too far one way or the other, and that's probably a good thing. I've always liked the level of engagement, the level of performance from Audis. Really the big difference with this Audi is technology. This whole center stack has been completely redone. We saw it first on the A8. I'm a little torn on how it works because they got rid of the MMI knob, which I thought was a great way to control systems like this, and gone with two split touchscreens. And so far on this drive, I'm not sold because it's demanding a lot more attention than just the knob. What I am enjoying is the performance. It gets up to speed just fine. Shifts are nice and smooth and quick, which is impressive for a dual clutch transmission. Those tend to be a little choppy or abrupt from time to time. And even at slow speeds, it's smooth and doesn't have any of those awkward lurches. One thing that I thought was a little odd was the sound of the engine. So doesn't quite sound like a V6 to me. It sort of makes the case for BMW and Mercedes piping in some of those synthetic sounds. But that's a nitpick. It drives great. The steering is fairly light. I'm actually in dynamic mode right now. You have the option of getting all-wheel steering, and that certainly helps with maneuverability in tight spaces, but also smooths out some of the motions when you're steering. The rear wheels will steer in conjunction in the same direction as the front wheels to just get it carving a little more gracefully without having it whip around quite as much. Handling is pretty much what you expect for a luxury sedan like this in the class and from Audi. It handles confidently, a ton of traction coming out of turns, thanks to the all-wheel drive. And you know the quattro system-- a little smarter of how it proportions the power, but also can disconnect itself when you're not using it, when you don't need that much traction. If you're just on a straightaway on a highway, it'll disconnect and improve fuel economy. In terms of power and performance, this A6 drives a lot like the previous A6. It is just slightly heavier because of all the added feature content, but with all of the advances in engine technology and efficiency-- plus this has a 48-volt mild hybrid system-- gets two miles per gallon better than its predecessor. The ride quality is pretty much what you'd expect from a luxury midsize sedan. I'm in dynamic mode right now, so I'm going to switch to comfort. If you noticed, I had to look down to do that. And that's something that just kind of irks me. I liked the previous button for a drive select, and I didn't really have to take my eyes off the road to do that. These are just kind of the flat, haptic feedback buttons here. Like a lot of the new Audis, this has a higher level of adaptive cruise control, which kind of gets into that territory of automated driving. It's called predictive control, and it's pretty trippy. I first experienced this with the Q7 a few years ago, where you set the target speed as you would with any cruise control system, but it's using map data and all the cameras and sensors. As you head into a turn, it slows you down. When you come out of a turn, it speeds you up, which is what it's doing right now. It's in a fairly conservative setting right now, so it's slowing me down a little more than I would if I was actually in complete control of the car, but you can actually adjust it and be a lot more aggressive. So I'm actually not touching any of the pedals right now. I'm just steering. Another thing I'm enjoying right now is the massage. I do like massaging seats, especially when you're behind the wheel for hours at a time. Kind of shifts the pressure points away and just relieves a lot of the fatigue and the doldrums of driving. As a midsize luxury sedan, the Audi A6 has to accommodate adult passengers in the back seats, and it does. I'm 5' 10", and I have plenty of headroom, plenty of room for my feet underneath the front seat, which is actually set for a slightly taller passenger. It's comfortable. It's spacious. I have the nice, padded center armrest here with your typical overengineered cup holders. Back here, I have two more controls for automatic climate control for the outboard seats. Since this is a highly optioned A6, underneath there are two USB ports and a 12-volt power outlet. I have manual sun shades here that are really easy to pop up and down. Besides having the physical room, it actually feels even more spacious, thanks to the good outward view and this little cutout triangle here, which breaks up that thick roof pillar. Otherwise, it might feel just a little closed in. All in all, this is a pretty nice place to spend some time on a road trip. I'd be fine back here. Like a lot of the latest Audi products, this A6 gets a complete tech treatment. Right in front is the typical virtual cockpit that we've seen on Audis going back a few years, and it's great. It's easy to use. It's somewhat customizable, and it's easy to read in almost any light. Above that is a head up display that's crystal clear, gives a lot of detail, all the necessary stuff. New for the A6 is this split-level touchscreen, which debuted in the Audi A8. The difference here is it's canted slightly towards the driver, making it somewhat easier to use, but maybe a little harder for the passenger to use. Unlike a lot of other infotainment systems, these screens are mounted right in the middle in the dash rather than on top. I prefer having them on top because it's right in the driver's sightlines, and it's less distracting to use. That said, it is pretty cool to use. When you touch one of these buttons, it responds with this lovely little haptic feedback that mimics the physical buttons that are in the car. There aren't a whole lot of physical buttons in this car though. They noted that they eliminated about 43 physical buttons. In my opinion, though, they should've left a dozen or so because I like having some tactile buttons that you can use without even looking down. I like the look. I like the responsiveness of the system. But what I don't like is how much of a distraction it can be, just because it's not as easy to use as the old MMI dial or the BMW iDrive, or the Mercedes MBUX system, which I think is the best in the industry at this point. Otherwise throughout the cabin, we have excellent materials used everywhere. Everything just has that solid feel, and I love that. One cool thing I really like too is this isn't a mechanical door lever. It's actually electronic. So it's just this very slight effort, and that's just one of those nice touches that makes you feel like you're in something a little more special. As far as the interior goes, I like the aesthetics. I just wish this was a little less distracting to use. After logging a bunch of miles above beautiful Napa Valley here in this 2019 Audi A6, I'm left with the impression that, at least dynamically, there's not a big difference between this and its predecessor. And that's not such a bad thing. It drives great. The interior is impeccable, and there's a good amount of performance, especially considering that this is the A6, not an S6 or RS 6. In the class of midsize luxury sedans, it competes against the BMW 5 series and Mercedes Benz E class. The E class is just starting to show its age, primarily because it doesn't feature the latest MBUX infotainment system, which I think is one of the best in the industry. Against the BMW 5 series, it's a much closer call. The BMW has a slight edge as far as response and performance, and it also has a decent amount of technology as well. Deciding between the two is probably going to come down to just personal preference. Whether you like the styling better or the interior, or if you're a technophile or early adopter and really want the latest, shiniest bits-- if that's the case, the A6 will probably be the best fit for you. Let us know what you think in the comments below. For more information on the A6 as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.

Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi had the opportunity to drive the all-new 2019 Audi A6 in and around Napa Valley, California. In an era when SUVs are dominating auto sales, Mark contends that the A6 remains relevant for shoppers who still value performance and handling. See what he considers the high and low points for the new A6.

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite A6 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Intersection Assistant
Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A6 vs. the competition

Audi A6 vs. BMW 5 Series

Redesigned in 2017, the BMW 5 Series represents one of the freshest direct competitors to the A6. You have more choices for engines and trims than the Audi, with the 540i xDrive the closest to the A6. Both deliver comparable levels of performance, comfort and luxury, but the 5 Series' tech is much easier to operate. You can see our long-term test of the 5 Series here.

Compare Audi A6 & BMW 5 Series features

Audi A6 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was also redesigned in 2017, but it hasn't received quite as many updates as the BMW since then. It's still a worthy competitor to the A6, with the E400 4Matic the closest rival in the E-Class lineup. As with most Benzes, the E-Class represents a more classic approach to luxury than Audi and tends to cost a bit more if similarly outfitted.

Compare Audi A6 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

Audi A6 vs. Genesis G80

Genesis, a spinoff from parent company Hyundai, is the newcomer in the luxury market, and it's making waves. For one, the G80 costs considerably less than the German sedans. Sure, you'll be abandoning some brand prestige, but you will get a surprising amount of performance and refinement. But the ride quality isn't quite as smooth as the A6's, and rear headroom is limiting.

Compare Audi A6 & Genesis G80 features

Related A6 Articles

2019 Audi A6: Refined but Tech-Challenged

Understated Style and Driving Appeal Abound

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorNovember 21st, 2018

In an era when SUVs are dominating vehicle sales, we question the viability of sedans. SUVs have a distinct advantage when it comes to passenger space, cargo capacity and an elevated driving position.

Though the audience may be shrinking, sedans are clinging to relevance thanks to shoppers who still appreciate the sporty driving dynamics that come with a lower ride height.

That's where the new 2019 Audi A6 comes in. As a counterpoint to the Q5 SUV, the A6 promises much more driver engagement. Besides performance, the A6 is also one of the most recent redesigns in the Audi portfolio, which means it receives all of the latest advances in technology along with higher levels of luxury and refinement.

The A6 Basics

The 2019 Audi A6 is on sale now with a starting price of $59,895, including destination. For the time being, it's only available with a 335-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's also paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that helps increase the EPA fuel economy rating to 25 mpg combined, a 2 mpg improvement over its predecessor.

Compared to the previous six-cylinder A6, this new model is at a 5-horsepower disadvantage but enjoys a torque advantage of 44 pound-feet, for a total of 369 lb-ft. In keeping with its main rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, we expect to see an entry-level front-wheel-drive A6 equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder in the near future.

In addition to the expected luxury sedan items, standard feature highlights include leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, frontal collision warning and mitigation, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Options are plentiful and include adaptive dampers, four-wheel steering, a digital gauge cluster, a larger infotainment screen, two Bang & Olufsen premium audio system upgrades, a charging pad with signal booster, additional advanced safety and automated driving features, a head-up display, dual-pane acoustic glass, a power trunklid, and numerous comfort and luxury add-ons. Our very highly optioned test vehicle rang in at $74,090.

The Battle of Form and Function

Versus the previous-generation Audi A6, this new fifth-generation model is marginally larger. It's also slightly heavier, now weighing around 4,300 pounds. Styling represents more of an evolution as the new A6 employs the larger and more angular grille that defines Audi's current design language. Less obvious are sharper body creases and reshaped lighting, but all of these elements subtly inject some aggression and modernity.

Overall, the already well-dressed A6 maintains the understated appeal that's common among midsize luxury sedans. The only sour note: the large rectangular sensors that interrupt the horizontal grille slats. They're an unfortunate compromise if you opt for the Driver Assistance package.

The interior of the new A6 receives a much more significant makeover, thanks in large part to the latest iteration of Audi's MMI infotainment system. It's similar to the layout of the A8 flagship, featuring a touchscreen that is integrated into the sleek dashboard with a secondary control screen below it. These eliminate 43 buttons by Audi's count, giving the new cabin a modern appearance that is accentuated by the digital gauge cluster. It's a very striking design that is rich with features, but in terms of usability, it's a step backward.

Gone is the infotainment screen that used to be mounted atop the dash, as is the dial controller that used to reside right where the driver's right hand would rest. In the previous layout, information sat right within the driver's sightlines, and distraction was minimized since you could easily move the cursor around the screen with the dial. With the screen sitting much lower on the dash, reading it requires a momentary glance away from the road, and operating the touchscreen serves as a greater distraction.

In its defense, navigation directions are much easier to receive if you add the digital gauge cluster and head-up display. Some functions related to music, climate and comfort can be controlled via voice commands, too. For example, you can tell the system, "I'm cold," and it responds with, "What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?" and adjusts it accordingly. It's a decent alternative to the distraction resulting from operating the touchscreen, but it shouldn't be necessary.

Fortunately, comfort and refinement are largely unaffected. Materials quality is as good as the other German sedans in the class, and fatigue on long-distance trips is minimized with well-shaped seats and a quiet interior. Optional massage functions make extended drives even more bearable. Rear passengers don't have nearly as many luxury options, but there is ample room for adults. And the 13.7-cubic-foot trunk capacity, which is about average for the class, accepts plenty of cargo thanks to its shape.

Repeat Performance

In many ways, the 2019 Audi A6 performs much like its predecessor, and that's a good thing. We've praised the former for its powerful engine and optimal balance between performance and comfort. This latest evolution is just as deserving. Acceleration is smooth and effortless, though the engine noise doesn't sound as refined as competing V6s when you floor it. The 48-volt mild hybrid system assists the automatic stop-start system and allows the gasoline engine to shut down for brief periods on the highway. The dual-clutch transmission isn't awkward at low speeds as others. Instead, it's as well-mannered as traditional automatics. The brakes can slow you in a hurry with appropriate pedal effort while keeping the vehicle reassuringly controllable.

Steering response and effort are appropriate for a luxury sedan. The variable ratio steering makes maneuvering in tight spaces easier, but on the rare occasion in which you're threading through a tight hairpin turn, the car has a tendency to turn too sharply halfway through the curve.

On the highway, the A6 tracks straight and true, demanding little of the driver. The available adaptive cruise control maintains speed and distance to the vehicle ahead with smooth inputs. This midsize sedan is also very good on serpentine mountain roads. It's far more capable and athletic than its size and weight suggest, but its luxurious isolation from the road doesn't quite encourage more spirited driving. Selecting the Dynamic drive mode helps by keeping the transmission in lower gears and stiffening the optional adaptive dampers, but we'd recommend holding out for the more performance-focused S6 or RS6 variant if you're looking for something more serious.

For most potential A6 owners, the drive exceeds expectations just as its predecessor did. For those drivers who are less concerned with performance-based entertainment, the addition of Predictive Control could be yet another appealing feature. It functions as a cruise control system on a twisty road by using input from the many sensors and cameras, in conjunction with extensive map data. The feature slows gently and appropriately heading into a curve and accelerates just as smoothly as the road straightens. Drivers can also select more conservative or aggressive settings to suit their preferences.

The Verdict

In terms of personality and performance, the 2019 Audi A6 maintains its standing as an understated luxury sedan that will please the vast majority of drivers. The most significant change is in regard to technology, and there's a ton of it. Unfortunately, the interface leaves us yearning for more physical buttons, a different controller, and a display that is closer to our field of view. It's visually appealing, but we contend that tech should make life easier rather than complicate it.

Some early adopters and technophiles will likely acclimate to the new MMI system after time, but the infotainment systems in its chief rivals — the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class — are easier to use from the get-go. We suggest spending an extended amount of time on a test drive to see if it's a deal-breaker or not. Outside of this drawback, this new A6 is a strong contender in every other metric.

2019 Audi A6 First Drive

An Impressive Technical Tour de Force

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorMay 17th, 2018

It might surprise you to learn but there's real passion at Audi. The brand has cornered the market in stylish vehicles that seldom relay passion through their design. Consider the R8: It's everything you could want in an exotic car that looks as if it's never heard of Italy.

Audi's passion lies under the skin, in the mechanical technology, and now, in the 21st century, the electronic technology. What began as a passion for turbocharging and all-wheel drive has morphed into an insatiable need to seamlessly embed well-sorted technology into the hands of drivers, whether they know it or not. Thus enters the 2019 Audi A6.

Recently, Audi rolled out a brace of A6s for us to sample. While the exact U.S. specification wasn't available, the cars provided offered a solid vision of what Audi has up its sleeve for the North American market.

A Brave New World

The 2019 Audi A6 flies the family flag with a strong resemblance to the A8, the A7 and the new A5. But there's also a bit more flair and muscle in the design. Both front and rear fenders are accentuated by sculpting of both upward facing and side facing surfaces to create a restrained but still muscular appearance. If you see a bit of RS 5 (maybe a little of the original Quattro if you really squint), then head designer Helmut Jung has succeeded in providing what he calls, "a little RS for everybody."

Moving inside, Audi's obsession for technology becomes immediately clear. Physical buttons have largely been eliminated from the interior (even the rear-seat climate control) and replaced by two large, stacked touchscreens in the center of the dash. The cars we sampled all had the optional 10.1-inch upper screen (the standard screen is just over 8 inches) and an 8.6-inch lower screen that does double duty, housing climate control functions and a full keyboard when needed. The new system even has handwriting recognition that's not limited to single-letter inputs — you can write out an entire word. That's trick.

The real surprise is that in an effort to mimic the interface of a phone, Audi has ditched the physical rotary controller, relying instead on the touchscreens with haptic and acoustic feedback. So what, you ask? Well, there was nothing wrong with the old interface, which was one of the more intuitive examples on the market, but Audi wanted to push ahead so it's gone all in. Remember that passion thing? This is the manifestation of it.

Fortunately, the belief in the system is well-founded. Our fears that the Audi system would be as clumsy as other entertainment systems that rely on touch-sensitive controls are immediately dismissed. The system works quickly and emits sounds similar to the satisfying clicks made by the old control knob. The response time is very good, and the high-resolution screens and large icons make it a breeze to navigate. In one stroke, Audi has made the now-ubiquitous control knob old hat.

Another trick is the ability to customize the menu layout, much like you would on your phone. You can even personalize it by creating favorites and shortcuts in a matter of seconds. Audi says up to 400 parameters can be modified and saved to any one of six driver profiles.

Just Drive It Already

Out on the road, the 2019 A6 continues in the finest German tradition of being a highway-crushing business sedan. Progress is swift and quiet at all speeds thanks to ample thrust from the muted turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, which makes 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Naturally, all-wheel drive is standard, and the system does well to put that power to good use through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The motor has good low and midrange punch, but it feels as if it lacks a bit of the top-end thrust we've come to love in our long-term BMW 540i. Still, we have no reason to doubt Audi's low-5-second 0-60 mph claim, and we'll confirm it once we get a vehicle in for instrumented testing.

When the A6 is outfitted with the optional Michelin summer tires, handling is more than adequate for the winding roads of our drive loop. The chassis has good composure, even in quick transitions, and the A6 is capable of surprising pace along tight and technical roads. The steel springs did well to balance feel, control and comfort over a variety of surfaces, so we're curious how the optional sport variant will fare. Something to watch out for in the future is rear-wheel steering, but Audi's staying tight-lipped as to when that might come out.

Even with all that ingrained performance, the 2019 Audi A6 is also a mild hybrid thanks to a 48-volt system capable of regenerating and storing power in a trunk-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. An expected combined, but unconfirmed, fuel economy number we heard floating around was somewhere in the mid-30s, which would be remarkable, but we won't count it out until we see official figures.

Here a Sensor, There a Sensor

Audi's doubled down on its driver assist systems, too, offering 39 different types that bring comfort, safety and efficiency benefits. These systems can be tailored to match a driver's preferred driving style.

The efficiency systems are worth a closer look. Using predictive route data from the navigation system as well as data constantly transmitted from Audi, the A6 is aware of speed limits, road direction and changes in elevation. With this knowledge, the car can elect to shut off its engine when it's not needed and coast in the name of better fuel economy. Such feats take a massive amount of sensors and computing power. When fully equipped, the A6 has 24 sensors positioned around the car, including the laser scanner we saw introduced on the new A8.

Experiencing this array of technology during an abbreviated first drive left us considerably impressed with not only the way the A6 achieves its traditional business sedan performance, but also with Audi's dedication to and integration of thoroughly modern technology both inside and out.

Pricing hasn't been released yet, but we expect the 2019 Audi A6 to cost about the same as the current model and for it to go on sale this fall. The A6 squares up against the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but all of its new technology might put these two on the back foot.

FAQ

Is the Audi A6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 A6 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A6 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A6 has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A6. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi A6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A6:

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • New infotainment system
  • New V6 mild hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Audi A6 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi A6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi A6 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 A6 and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 A6 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A6?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi A6 is the 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,100.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $62,700
  • 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $67,100
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $58,900
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $54,100
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $57,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A6?

If you're interested in the Audi A6, the next question is, which A6 model is right for you? A6 variants include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi A6

2019 Audi A6 Overview

The 2019 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Hybrid. Available styles include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi A6?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A6 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

