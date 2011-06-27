Vehicle overview

In prior years, the Audi A6 has typically been the also-ran choice in the midsize luxury sedan segment. Though a thoroughly fine automobile, the A6 typically lost out to the sportier BMW 5 Series or the more prestigious Mercedes E-Class. But for 2012, the luxury car pecking order has changed, and the redesigned 2012 Audi A6 is now a desirable front-runner.

While staying true to its roots, the redesigned Audi A6 displays a number of incremental improvements. On the outside, it gains the large trapezoidal grille and more angular headlights found on the latest A7 and A8 models. Outer dimensions have shrunk slightly, but interior space has grown, thanks in large part to a longer wheelbase. Weight has also been trimmed -- by as much as 165 pounds, depending on the model -- thanks to increased use of aluminum construction. The longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs also make for better overall weight distribution. All this equates to improved handling as well.

The 2012 Audi A6 comes with a choice between two familiar and energetic engines. The first, a 310-horsepower supercharged V6, is largely carryover. The second, however, is a 211-hp turbocharged inline-4 that's new to the A6. A four-cylinder is an odd choice for this class, but it's an indicator that fuel economy is now a priority for consumers even in this segment of larger cars. This particular inline-4 is a feisty mill that posts fuel economy numbers you'd expect from a compact economy car, not a midsize luxury sport sedan. Last year's naturally aspirated V6 and V8 engines have been dropped, but all-wheel drive, Audi's calling card, continues to be standard on the 3.0T.

In addition to performance chops, this segment requires its players to be packing the latest high-tech gizmos, and this A6 isn't lacking in the least. Available features include an available head-up display, an adaptive suspension, night vision with pedestrian detection, mobile Internet and full LED headlights. Inside, the cockpit-style fascia of the old A6 has been replaced by a simpler, more luxurious design influenced by the new A8.

The preceding is all well and good, but the most impressive thing about the 2012 Audi A6 is its newfound personality on the road. Previously, the car of choice for driving enthusiasts in this segment has been the BMW 5 Series, while the composed Mercedes-Benz E-Class followed from a distance, so to speak. The Jaguar XF has also been a thorn in the A6's side, its sleek styling making the previous A6 almost forgettable by comparison.

But that's all yesterday's news. We've compared the A6 to the latest 5 Series and found the Audi superior in terms of driving enjoyment. And with its interior updates, the A6 certainly upholds the luxury end of the equation, too. One can still make a strong case for any of the aforementioned cars -- they're all excellent -- but the leaner and sexier 2012 A6 stands as the pick for those who like to be as involved in the drive as they are in getting the best that technology has to offer.