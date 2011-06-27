  1. Home
2007 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly detailed cabin, nimble feel, all-weather capability, strong V8, easy-to-use MMI system, low price for this class.
  • V6 short on low-end torque, handling not as sharp as a BMW's, no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid performance, an elegant cabin and reasonable pricing make the 2007 Audi A6 a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan and wagon class. If you're shopping for a premium midsize car, this one should be on your short list.

Vehicle overview

After years of playing second fiddle in the midsize luxury sedan segment, Audi's A6 has recently bettered itself so it now sits shoulder to shoulder with the class heavyweights -- the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A redesign a couple of years ago resulted in a finely sculpted sedan that also had beauty under the skin in the form of an athletic suspension, energetic power plants and, in Audi tradition, a handsome cabin trimmed in the finest materials. A wagon version of the A6, called the Avant, is also available, and shares all the attributes of the sedan.

As with its most direct peers, one can have a 2007 Audi A6 with either six- or eight-cylinder power. Gone are the days of tepid V6s for this brand, as the direct-injected 3.2-liter unit puts out 255 hp. The big news this year, however, is the revamped 4.2-liter V8 that also uses direct fuel injection. Output is a potent 350 hp. Unfortunately, the A6 is no lightweight. At over 4000 pounds, there's quite a bit of mass here, so even with the muscular V8, the A6 isn't going to rip off sub-6-second 0-60 times. But this classy sedan and wagon were not built to outgun Shelby Mustangs at stop lights; their forte is covering hundreds of miles at a speedy pace, all the while coddling their occupants in quiet and spacious cabins.

For years, Audi had the all-wheel-drive niche of the luxury sedan segment virtually to itself. But now its competition has seen the light and offers AWD as well, giving those who live in inclement areas of the country more choices in a luxury sedan or wagon. As before, serious driving enthusiasts will find the BMW 5 Series the most rewarding to drive in this segment, thanks chiefly to its highly communicative steering and somewhat firmer suspension. But unlike the A6, the 5 Series doesn't offer all-wheel drive in the V8 version. Of course, the Mercedes E-Class is a strong choice in this segment as well, but it costs around $7,000 more than the A6. Another close competitor is the Acura RL sedan, which also comes with standard AWD and an attractive price. All things considered, however, the majority of drivers should be more than happy with the 2007 Audi A6. Whether you go the sedan or wagon route, the Audi's abundant luxury, sporty handling and comfortable ride quality will make it a pleasurable vehicle for nearly all situations.

2007 Audi A6 models

The 2007 Audi A6 is sold as a sedan and Avant (wagon). The sedan comes in 3.2 and 4.2 trim levels, and these numbers correspond to the size of engine fitted. The Avant comes in the 3.2 trim only. Standard features on the 3.2 sedan include 16-inch alloy wheels, wood interior trim, a trip computer, leather seating, power front seats, a tire-pressure monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a glovebox-mounted CD changer. The 3.2 Avant is similar but with 17-inch wheels and a sunroof. The top-line 4.2 sedan provides adaptive xenon HID headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, upgraded leather upholstery and driver memory settings. An available premium package for the 3.2 models essentially adds the features of the 4.2. The S-line package adds a sport suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, gray birch wood inlays, headlight washers and unique bumper and grille treatment. Other options include iPod integration, adaptive air suspension, rear park assist with rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, a navigation system and voice-recognition technology.

2007 Highlights

A new 4.2-liter V8 with direct injection and 350 horsepower debuts, as does a new overhead console and a digital speed indicator. Other changes for the 2007 Audi A6 include a standard trip computer for all trims, a rearview camera for the park assist system, available iPod integration and strangely, the deletion of active head restraints.

Performance & mpg

The A6 3.2 features a 3.1-liter V6 rated at 255 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque. The A6 4.2 has a 4.2-liter V8 that puts out 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The sedan is available with either engine, while the wagon comes with the V6 only. Both engines feature direct fuel-injection technology, which optimizes performance and efficiency via ultra-precise fuel delivery. The 3.2 front-wheel-drive sedan has a continuously variable transmission (with driver-selectable shift points), while all other A6s come with a six-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Though the V6 is still a little short on low-end torque, it pulls with authority through the midrange. We timed a 3.2 Quattro sedan at 7.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph. As expected, the V8 is as smooth and potent as any eight-cylinder in the class and betters the 3.2 model's time by about a second; we recently timed a 4.2 sedan at 7.1 seconds to 60 mph.

Safety

All A6 models come with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. The A6 performed admirably in IIHS testing, earning the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

While the Audi's handling is softer than BMW's 5 Series or Infiniti's M35/M45, it provides an excellent ride around town, along with predictable reflexes and precise steering through turns. During high-speed cruising the A6 provides a serene cabin and a confident feel at the wheel. Additionally, its Quattro system affords it prodigious grip around turns that makes spirited driving that much more fun, while providing all-weather capability.

Interior

The 2007 Audi A6 offers one of the finest interiors of any midsize luxury sedan. Besides offering standard leather and wood inlays, each cabin is filled with supple, high-quality materials. If you bought an A6 for the sake of luxury appointments alone, you wouldn't be disappointed. All models come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, whose 7-inch display is integrated with the 10-speaker Bose stereo and the optional navigation system. In practice, it's much easier to use than BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND and helps minimize cabin clutter. An available Advanced Key feature allows drivers to keep the key on their person and simply hit the start button when entering the car, instead of fumbling for the ignition. The Avant wagon has a 34-cubic-foot cargo hold behind its rear seats, and folding the seats expands it to 59 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Audi A6.

5(92%)
4(4%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big jump from my old Jeep Grand Cherokee
Mark_in_Truckee_CA,09/17/2006
Fast, quiet, responsive, well appointed, bells and whistles aside, I love going to work now. The mountain freeway I drive to and from work is fun now, for the first time in 25 years. It's taking me a little time getting used to the differences of driving from my old car, and 1995 Jeep, where my legs go down in from of me and the steering wheel isn't between my knees. The 2007 A6 is a race car. It hunkers down into turns asking me to push the gas peddle a little further down, as if it wants to go faster. The car has a quality that puts it in a class with any other more expensive car on the road. Consumer reports for the 2007 Audi A6 will be all good, I believe. I couldnt be more impressed.
Nice!
sagarian9,12/16/2010
Traded in my 2007 A4 for a 2007 certified A6 (needed extra room in the back seat). Very happy with the purchase. I do miss the "nimbleness" of the A4, but the A6 added a few extras that I didn't have before. There's enough room in the back for a baby seat - behind both driver and passenger and the trunk is enormous! Plenty of power when needed - just watch the fuel gauge. Driving conservatively around town, I get in the low 20's. On the highway - averaging around 70 - I get close to 30 mpg. Pretty good for a big heavy car. Plus, it can run well on regular - unlike the 2.0T A4. Although I do alternate with a tank full of Shell Premium V-Power just to keep the injectors clean.
Perfect rendition of my vision of an LPS
domenickamarc,10/16/2006
The Audi A6 3.2 Quattro S-Line virtually embodies my vision of what a luxury performance sedan should be. Quattro four-wheel-drive provides incredible control, handling, and steering through curves and around corners. S-Line suspension gives "on-rails" feeling. Averaging 22 mpg, while driving it "passionately." Stunning and comfortable interior, with full array of electronics: excellent bluetooth (Treo 700p worked from the start); navigation system (small additional display in front of driver allows larger screen to be freed from map-use), which has been dead-on accurate; wonderful climate system and heated seats bottoms and backs. I love looking at it.
Best Bang for your Quarta!
Darth Vader,09/26/2006
The first thing that is great about the car is its elegant interior, I've owned BMWs and Lexus and MBZs and they all come in a distant second to the interior. The sure footedness of its all wheel drive makes it a fun car to drive, yet not stiff and rugged like it's german relatives. This vehicle is not the quickest off the line but the real world does not live in the 0-60 realm, it is in real driving situations where this car exceeds expectations. The MMI took a while to learn, but who needs it when you have the voice activated commands?
See all 25 reviews of the 2007 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Audi A6

Used 2007 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2007 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT).

