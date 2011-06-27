Vehicle overview

After years of playing second fiddle in the midsize luxury sedan segment, Audi's A6 has recently bettered itself so it now sits shoulder to shoulder with the class heavyweights -- the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A redesign a couple of years ago resulted in a finely sculpted sedan that also had beauty under the skin in the form of an athletic suspension, energetic power plants and, in Audi tradition, a handsome cabin trimmed in the finest materials. A wagon version of the A6, called the Avant, is also available, and shares all the attributes of the sedan.

As with its most direct peers, one can have a 2007 Audi A6 with either six- or eight-cylinder power. Gone are the days of tepid V6s for this brand, as the direct-injected 3.2-liter unit puts out 255 hp. The big news this year, however, is the revamped 4.2-liter V8 that also uses direct fuel injection. Output is a potent 350 hp. Unfortunately, the A6 is no lightweight. At over 4000 pounds, there's quite a bit of mass here, so even with the muscular V8, the A6 isn't going to rip off sub-6-second 0-60 times. But this classy sedan and wagon were not built to outgun Shelby Mustangs at stop lights; their forte is covering hundreds of miles at a speedy pace, all the while coddling their occupants in quiet and spacious cabins.

For years, Audi had the all-wheel-drive niche of the luxury sedan segment virtually to itself. But now its competition has seen the light and offers AWD as well, giving those who live in inclement areas of the country more choices in a luxury sedan or wagon. As before, serious driving enthusiasts will find the BMW 5 Series the most rewarding to drive in this segment, thanks chiefly to its highly communicative steering and somewhat firmer suspension. But unlike the A6, the 5 Series doesn't offer all-wheel drive in the V8 version. Of course, the Mercedes E-Class is a strong choice in this segment as well, but it costs around $7,000 more than the A6. Another close competitor is the Acura RL sedan, which also comes with standard AWD and an attractive price. All things considered, however, the majority of drivers should be more than happy with the 2007 Audi A6. Whether you go the sedan or wagon route, the Audi's abundant luxury, sporty handling and comfortable ride quality will make it a pleasurable vehicle for nearly all situations.