Let me preface this by saying I've owned 4 BMW 5 Series in a row, the last of which was a 550i (circa 2012+/-). I decided to open my mind and consider getting something different, for a change. After reading the reviews, it appeared the A6 had surpassed all its competition, including the 5 series. You know how test drives go... I didn't really get to push it and certainly couldn't appreciate what daily and practical use of the vehicle would entail. You've read all the professional reviews which tend to ignore some of the annoyances you pick up on after owning the car for a while. In this review, I will only focus on the negative aspects of this car (not the positive). In no particular order... * Bluetooth connectivity was sub-par (compared to our Lexus RX 350). It takes far too long for the vehicle to recognize your phone, which poses obvious problems. If you are using the google maps app on your iPhone and it vocalizes guidance instructions over your car speakers, the first part of the instructions are always cut off (not so on the much cheaper Lexus). * iPhone integration is a joke. In a 2015 model I received the connection to an iPhone 4! When I asked where my iPhone 5 connector was, the dealership informed me I had to go to Apple to buy the adapter. Are you kidding me, Audi? If you connect your iPhone via Bluetooth, you can only select your songs on the Audi display SEQUENTIALLY. So if you have 3000 songs, you literally have to scroll through each song to get to the one you want. They give you an Audi app for media, but it was not reliable. Best thing to do is just to hard connect, but you have to turn off Bluetooth audio, or it will fuss at you. * Navigation has a critical flaw. Say you enter an address, it may prompt you to select (from about 5-7) a zip code. If you are unsure, you pick one and if it's the wrong one, you are informed that address doesn't exist. Why in the world would the option to select a zip code to a non-existent address be available, in the first place? There is also a feature to vocalize (input) the address. The button to activate this feature never worked reliably. * Computer processing power is sub-par. You'd think Audi would just step it up a notch and put in a better processor to speed up execution of commands. It takes forever for your system to initialize. Say you want to turn on Satellite radio, it may take up to 10 seconds (from when you start the car)... not so on my Lexus. * Seating is not great for road trips. I was spoiled with my last BMW because I had the comfort seats. The A6 (2015 version) didn't have this option available (I heard they added it in 2016, but have not verified and don't know just how comfortable it is for long hauls). On a few trips to Austin and Dallas (from Houston), I found myself constantly shifting from side to side because the seating was just not comfortable. My wife (5'4" 112 lbs) had similar complaints. * Steering still didn't feel as tight as my last BMW550 and, understandably (because the 550 was more powerful) the acceleration was not what I was accustomed to, either. * Air recycle always turned off by itself. It will not let you select the option to recycle and stay in this mode. * No USB to add music to the Jukebox. You can only do this using a CD, DVD, or memory card. * Transmission/gear issues. During slow (parking lot) speeds the car would occasionally jerk forward as if a gear was slipping or something. I ignored it at first, but my passenger would always say "Is there something wrong with your car". Long story short, I had the car for two years (on a three year lease) and put about 10K miles on it. I sold it and didn't mind paying for negative equity. This experience, along with my poor experience with Audi Central of Houston, I will likely not purchase another Audi.

Read more