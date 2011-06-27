  1. Home
2015 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Finely finished interior with generous passenger space
  • strong supercharged and diesel V6 engines
  • impressive diesel fuel economy
  • top crash-test scores
  • sporty handling.
  • Firm ride
  • numb steering
  • one front-seat design fits all.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi A6 has excellent driving dynamics, a welcoming interior, masterful engines and technology aplenty. It's one of our favorite midsize luxury sedans.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Luxury sedan shoppers have come to expect quite a bit from automakers, and not every model is up to the task. But the 2015 Audi A6 is good enough to satisfy almost anyone's expectations. A strong performer in every category, the A6 spoils drivers and passengers alike -- and looks good doing it. If you're fortunate enough to be shopping in this all-star segment, the A6 belongs at the top of your test-drive agenda.

What makes the A6 such an excellent choice? Credit Audi's exacting standards across the board. The engines deliver exemplary refinement and performance that feels stronger than the numbers suggest. We're particularly enamored of the diesel-fueled TDI model, which earned an Edmunds "A" rating thanks to its phenomenal blend of fuel economy and acceleration. Regardless of which A6 you choose, you'll enjoy a hushed and upscale environment on the inside, with ample space, exquisite materials and cutting-edge technology. And on the road, the A6 feels remarkably nimble and athletic.

Although the A6 is easily one of our favorites in this class, there's still some strong competition out there. The 2015 BMW 5 Series isn't as sporty, but its engines, features and build quality stack up very well. Much the same can be said of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, though its four-cylinder diesel's power output trails the six-cylinder versions from Audi and BMW. The 2015 Cadillac CTS's distinctive style and sports-car handling make it a worthy alternative to the Germans, while the Lexus GS 350 and the hybrid-powered Lexus GS 450h deliver world-class driving dynamics and interior decor. For a midsize luxury sedan that's good at everything, though, it's hard to beat the 2015 Audi A6.

2015 Audi A6 models

The 2015 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan essentially available in six trim levels -- 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, TDI Premium Plus and TDI Prestige. The 2.0T, 3.0T and TDI designations denote the engine fitted (a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6, respectively). The high-performance S6 variant is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment for the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (providing adjustable modes for steering, gas pedal and transmission response), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (includes four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's MMI electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display screen and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Also standard is Audi's Pre-Sense Basic safety system.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind spot monitoring system, Pre-Sense Rear, power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an 8-inch display screen, a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera, HD radio, Bluetooth audio connectivity, an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced controller and Audi Connect (featuring Google Earth integration, Google-powered search functions, smartphone app integration and WiFi hotspot capability).

The 3.0T Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium Plus but adds "S line" exterior enhancements and a fuel-saving engine stop-start system.

Going with the 3.0T Prestige gets you adaptive LED headlights, ambient LED cabin lighting, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 14-speaker Bose audio system and the Warm Weather package (including four-zone climate control, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side-window sunshades).

The TDI Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 3.0T Premium Plus, while the TDI Prestige has the same equipment as the 3.0T Prestige.

Optional packages, depending on trim, include the Warm Weather package (see above), the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel), the Sport package (19- or 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a three-spoke sport steering wheel with shift paddles), the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, a top-view camera system with front and rear corner views, lane-keeping assist and Pre-Sense Plus collision mitigation with automatic braking) and the Black Optic package (high-gloss black trim and unique 20-inch wheels with summer tires).

Some of the higher trims' standard features are optional on lower trims, such as the Prestige's Bose audio system and LED headlights. Other notable options include rear side airbags and two items that are limited to the Prestige: a night vision camera system with pedestrian detection and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi A6 receives only minor equipment adjustments, including standard 18-inch wheels and xenon headlights for the base 2.0T Premium, and a head-up display and full LED headlights for all Prestige trims.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Audi A6 2.0T is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are standard, but you're more likely to encounter the all-wheel-drive version, which comes with an eight-speed conventional automatic. Audi estimates a 0-60-mph time of 7.4 seconds with the CVT and 6.6 seconds with the eight-speed. Fuel economy for the 2.0T is EPA rated at a laudable 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway) with the CVT, dropping to a rather pedestrian 23 mpg combined (20/29) with the eight-speed.

The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard, as is automatic engine stop-start technology. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.0T sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, a quick time among midsize luxury sedans equipped with similarly powerful six-cylinder engines. Fuel economy stands at an estimated 22 mpg combined (18/27), just a tick behind the much less powerful 2.0T.

With the A6 TDI, you get the best of both worlds. The all-wheel-drive TDI's 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 cranks out 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, teaming up with the eight-speed auto. The combo was good enough to hit 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds in our testing. Yet fuel economy is a stellar 29 mpg combined (24/38), ranking right up there with frugal compact sedans. In an Edmunds test over 400 miles with varying driving conditions, we averaged 27.8 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist and a blind-spot warning system are optional.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense system can warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows if a potential collision is detected, while Pre-Sense Rear flashes the brake lights as a warning to rearward traffic if you're in danger of being rear-ended. The optional Pre-Sense Plus system (available via the Driver Assistance package) can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate crash damage from an impending frontal collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package's summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, while an A6 TDI Sport with summer tires did it in 114 feet. These are average distances among comparably equipped midsize luxury sedans. Expect longer distances from A6s with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Audi A6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A6 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests, while the A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Audi A6 is a fun car to drive, especially considering its size and heft. It changes directions eagerly, with plenty of grip from all four corners. Not many midsize luxury sedans forge such a gratifying connection with the driver. One demerit is overly light and numb steering under normal circumstances, but we've found that the effort tends to firm up as your enthusiasm increases.

The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine is responsive and pulls with effortless authority all the way to redline. The 2.0T doesn't sound quite as smooth, but it certainly feels stronger than the official 220-hp rating. The front-wheel-drive 2.0T Premium with its CVT is an oddball offering in this segment; although the CVT isn't bad for the breed, we much prefer the all-wheel-drive 2.0T Premium Plus with its confident conventional automatic, even though fuel economy suffers. Cost no object, the TDI is the pick of the litter, as it provides a mountain of torque and by far the best fuel economy.

Although the A6 has a composed ride that's never harsh, it's definitely firm, and there are sometimes more jolts than we'd like on rough pavement. For this reason, we recommend skipping the Sport package with its firmer suspension, especially if you're eyeing the 20-inch wheels. The regular A6 handles just fine, and it rides noticeably better with the standard 18s.

Interior

The 2015 Audi A6 has one of the best cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The familiar MMI infotainment system controls a dizzying array of functions, utilizing a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus and crisp graphics, and the "MMI navigation plus" upgrade (standard on all except the base 2.0T Premium) includes a touchpad that can recognize fingertip scrawls. It's remarkably sophisticated, but we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The upgraded MMI system also serves as a mobile 3G WiFi hotspot for up to eight devices, and it adds Google Earth data to the navigation system while providing a simplified Google search for POIs. The hotspot in particular is quite handy if you need to get some work done on the road and there's no Starbucks in sight. The Google Earth navigation system is more a matter of form over function, however, and can actually make the map more difficult to comprehend at a glance.

The A6's front seats are supportive and comfortable, remaining so even on long trips, though some may lament the absence of optional "super seats" like BMW's multicontour chairs. The spacious backseat offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. The A6's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is slightly below average for the segment, but we've found it generous in real-world testing, and the rear seatbacks both fold and offer a pass-through when more space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi A6.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellence isn't cheap, but it's worth it
Robert C,12/19/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
As I filled out the survey and came to the "value" section, it was hard to settle on a good answer. The A6 is an absolutely wonderful car, but it costs a lot too - especially if you opt for the V6 and some upgrades. In the end, you do get what you pay for, so I settled on four stars, as the car is not a bargain by any means as was my 1999 A4 and 2007 A6 (both Quattro's and V6's). Had I not owned the aforementioned vehicles, I would never have ponied up $55-60k for this or another upscale sedan. But eight years with each previous Audi was enough to keep me coming back for more, even if I did vow to never again buy another one if the rate of inflation stays on course as it did between 2007 and this one. Putting financial matters aside, let's talk about what makes it worth the price for me. Aside from how solid the car feels inside and out, top to bottom, and aside from the top-notch technological features, I flat-out love the way this car performs in every mode of driving. I run 50 miles per day on twisty backroads in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and this car makes every mile a pleasant one. Whether I am in the mood for some spirited driving or just relaxed cruising, the smoothness and grace with which this automobile takes these roads is little short of astonishing. It is silly-quick, handles like a sports car, and in true Audi form does it smoothly as silk. I do not advise anyone pay for the "sport package", as this one handles as well or better than did the 2007 A6 WITH a sport pkg. Bottom line: Even tho the car is quite attractive and had luxury appointments and technology aplenty, it still manages to give the driver a superb driving experience, which to me is priority #1. My only complaint is that the German carmakers who had always prided themselves on providing drivers with the best road-feel on planet earth have all gone with the electronic steering which takes so much of that feel away from the driver. I guess we have to chalk that one up to "progress". Interior appointments, as all have stated, are excellent, and the superb paint and bodywork will probably outlast all the mechanical components. If there was one nicety I would put in the must-have list, it would be the Bose stereo system. An automobile this good does not deserve to have lousy audio. If you want a sedan that pampers you while also understanding you actively appreciate an excellent driving experience, look no further. It may not be cheap, but you absolutely do get what you pay for.
2015 Audi A6 Prestige
Dale,05/25/2018
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I had this car since July 14, 2014 and 72,000 miles. I have truly enjoyed the car. It is fun to drive and it has held up well. The 3.0 Super Charged engine provides good power. The ride is what is expected from a premium car. The external and internal appearance is very appealing. The concerns are with the automatic transmission noticeable shift points which is especially noticeable from a start at a stop light. The brakes are adequate but could have a better feel and modulation. Steering is good for most drivers unless you are a car critic. Recently, I had to replace both front wheel bearings, the driver side in January and passages side in May. I am happy with my car and plan on keeping it for two to three more years.
Little annoyances that add up
Houston Driver,12/29/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Let me preface this by saying I've owned 4 BMW 5 Series in a row, the last of which was a 550i (circa 2012+/-). I decided to open my mind and consider getting something different, for a change. After reading the reviews, it appeared the A6 had surpassed all its competition, including the 5 series. You know how test drives go... I didn't really get to push it and certainly couldn't appreciate what daily and practical use of the vehicle would entail. You've read all the professional reviews which tend to ignore some of the annoyances you pick up on after owning the car for a while. In this review, I will only focus on the negative aspects of this car (not the positive). In no particular order... * Bluetooth connectivity was sub-par (compared to our Lexus RX 350). It takes far too long for the vehicle to recognize your phone, which poses obvious problems. If you are using the google maps app on your iPhone and it vocalizes guidance instructions over your car speakers, the first part of the instructions are always cut off (not so on the much cheaper Lexus). * iPhone integration is a joke. In a 2015 model I received the connection to an iPhone 4! When I asked where my iPhone 5 connector was, the dealership informed me I had to go to Apple to buy the adapter. Are you kidding me, Audi? If you connect your iPhone via Bluetooth, you can only select your songs on the Audi display SEQUENTIALLY. So if you have 3000 songs, you literally have to scroll through each song to get to the one you want. They give you an Audi app for media, but it was not reliable. Best thing to do is just to hard connect, but you have to turn off Bluetooth audio, or it will fuss at you. * Navigation has a critical flaw. Say you enter an address, it may prompt you to select (from about 5-7) a zip code. If you are unsure, you pick one and if it's the wrong one, you are informed that address doesn't exist. Why in the world would the option to select a zip code to a non-existent address be available, in the first place? There is also a feature to vocalize (input) the address. The button to activate this feature never worked reliably. * Computer processing power is sub-par. You'd think Audi would just step it up a notch and put in a better processor to speed up execution of commands. It takes forever for your system to initialize. Say you want to turn on Satellite radio, it may take up to 10 seconds (from when you start the car)... not so on my Lexus. * Seating is not great for road trips. I was spoiled with my last BMW because I had the comfort seats. The A6 (2015 version) didn't have this option available (I heard they added it in 2016, but have not verified and don't know just how comfortable it is for long hauls). On a few trips to Austin and Dallas (from Houston), I found myself constantly shifting from side to side because the seating was just not comfortable. My wife (5'4" 112 lbs) had similar complaints. * Steering still didn't feel as tight as my last BMW550 and, understandably (because the 550 was more powerful) the acceleration was not what I was accustomed to, either. * Air recycle always turned off by itself. It will not let you select the option to recycle and stay in this mode. * No USB to add music to the Jukebox. You can only do this using a CD, DVD, or memory card. * Transmission/gear issues. During slow (parking lot) speeds the car would occasionally jerk forward as if a gear was slipping or something. I ignored it at first, but my passenger would always say "Is there something wrong with your car". Long story short, I had the car for two years (on a three year lease) and put about 10K miles on it. I sold it and didn't mind paying for negative equity. This experience, along with my poor experience with Audi Central of Houston, I will likely not purchase another Audi.
I love this thing every time I drive it
John Vetrano,02/23/2018
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We've owned our diesel A6 for three years next month and love it. It was my daily driver for 2 1/2 years and my 35 minute commute (mostly curvy country back roads) was comfortable and the diesel had plenty of "umph" for passing. It has shift paddles but I never use them as the tranny seems to work fine and I still am not "in tune" with the characteristics of the diesel so I let the tranny do the shifting. I have taken it on three long road trips, each about 600 miles each way, and it is fantastic. Over 40 mpg at 70 mph with a nice stereo, awesomely comfortable seats, and an efficient cruise control (as an older base car it doesn't have adaptive cruise control). GPS is great and has voice control that works fine. We got the prestige with most of the bells and whistles (how did we live without heads up display??) The diesel-gate hit the fan a few months after we bought it but it never bothered me. We just had the fix done about a month ago and it seems to drive the same but mpg seems reduced a few percent. We already received our Audi settlement payment but not the Bosch one yet. Anyway, six months ago we sold my wife's SUV and bought a truck to pull a trailer so I've been driving the F150 and she's driving the Audi. I only drive it occasionally and today was such a day; I'm re-impressed with this car every time I drive it. I can't imagine that aside from size (and this has plenty of rear-seat and trunk room) an A8 can be any better. Thoughtful touches like the grocery bag hooks in the trunk are great. The interior (we got the open pore wood with a light tan leather) is still attractive and it is my first car with cooled seats, which are great in the summer (and for my hot-flashing wife!!). Anyway, can't say enough about it. Rockville Audi has been great (we had a BMW but the service at the local dealer was horrible). Last thing; I have managed to find what for me is the most perfect seating position in any car I've owned. I have a relatively short body compared to legs/arms but it is fully adjustable and the seat bottom tips back a bit to keep the thighs supported. Love it! We normally turn over cars about every three years but have decided to keep this for another three. Update: car now has 70,000 miles. We had another issue with the emission control (warranty) and needed to use a different dealer than Rockville Audi. They messed up and sprayed diesel all in the engine compartment. Took them over two months to get the smell out such that we could park it in our garage. The point is; we considered just selling it as my wife was frustrated but we both agreed that we like it too much so we waited out the process and are happy we did. We plan to drive it for a long time, which is unusual for us. Oh; one of the loaners she had was a loaded 2019 A6. That was pretty sweet, too!
See all 13 reviews of the 2015 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Audi A6

Used 2015 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Diesel. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 74446 and74446 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $16,287 and$16,287 with odometer readings between 123335 and123335 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,287 and mileage as low as 74446 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2015 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,599.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,433.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,462.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2015 Audi A6 info

