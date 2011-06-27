I have owned this car for one year now and here is the list of issues that I have encounter so far. Coil packs were replaced due to a recall at 58k, Timing belts was done as a precaution at 60k, oil pan leak at 60k, cam seals were leaking at 62k, secondary water pump died at 63k, serpentine belt seized at 68k, front and rear break and rotor were replaced at 70k. And the upper bolt joint is on my to do list. So if you decide to purchase an Audi make sure that this has been done or you will be on a world of trouble. Dont get me wrong these are fun cars to drive. Its just to complicate to work on it, so labor can get really expense. Make sure that you find a good mechanic.

