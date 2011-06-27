  1. Home
2003 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Heavenly cabin furnishings, varied menu of engines, all-wheel-drive utility.
  • Nonlinear steering, limited availability of manual transmission.
$701 - $1,572
Edmunds' Expert Review

A worthy competitor in the luxury sedan class, particularly if you're more into a luxurious ride than a sporty one.

2003 Highlights

All 3.0 and 2.7T models get standard leather upholstery. In addition, the 2.7T now comes standard with a firmer sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels and 235/45 high-performance tires (these items were previously available in the sport package). All models can be equipped with a cold weather package that includes front and rear seat heaters (front seats only in 3.0 models); a ski sack; and on the 4.2 sedan only, a heated steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi A6.

5(65%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

German Engineering
Juniormc123,11/15/2010
I have owned this car for one year now and here is the list of issues that I have encounter so far. Coil packs were replaced due to a recall at 58k, Timing belts was done as a precaution at 60k, oil pan leak at 60k, cam seals were leaking at 62k, secondary water pump died at 63k, serpentine belt seized at 68k, front and rear break and rotor were replaced at 70k. And the upper bolt joint is on my to do list. So if you decide to purchase an Audi make sure that this has been done or you will be on a world of trouble. Dont get me wrong these are fun cars to drive. Its just to complicate to work on it, so labor can get really expense. Make sure that you find a good mechanic.
Well worth the cons.
speedracr226,08/20/2009
I recently purchased a 2003 Audi A6 with the 2.7t. I absolutely love the car and recommended buying one if you are in the market. The big con that everyone looks at is reliability and cost of fixing. These are all legitimate concerns and if you cannot afford a brand of this caliber do not force it upon yourself. If you can, go for it. It is smooth (engine and ride), fun to drive, and can easily be made into a sport sedan with a few simple tuning steps. The room inside is fantastic and the way everything is put together simply makes you realize you are driving something that was truly engineered, not just threw together. Overall I am 100% satisfied with the purchase of this car.
None Better!
fastboyfromill,07/26/2012
I've owned this car for about a year and a half now. I've owned over 40 VW's and Audi's and I'm am speechless about this car. Solid, smooth and as fast as the wind. I bought it for myself, but it quickly became my wife's car. Outside of routine oil changes I've replaced the serpentine belt and tensioner, the driver's lower aft control arm and the passengers side front drive axle. I did the work myself and it was fairly cheap. I do love this car.
2003 A6 3.0 AWD
DAG,10/28/2010
This car has been a great car. All that has been done to this car is the breaks, water pump, oil changes, and timing belt. The interior is still silent despite the dirt roads and snow that this car as to travel everyday. With the right tires this car would climb a tree, in the snow, if you wanted it to and where I live it almost has to on a daily bases.
See all 102 reviews of the 2003 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2003 Audi A6

