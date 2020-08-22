Used 2014 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    2014 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    99,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $2,769 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    2014 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro

    111,186 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,495

    $3,308 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    111,436 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,495

    $2,676 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    101,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $798 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    69,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

  • 2014 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro in Light Brown
    2014 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro

    16,489 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    66,637 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    32,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,990

    $394 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    39,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,893

    $842 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    12,116 miles

    $21,000

  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    59,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,500

    $824 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    78,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,500

    $1,347 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    78,862 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Light Brown
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    79,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    92,643 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,277

    $818 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    74,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,499

    $622 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    58,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    $1,804 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    57,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,985

    $338 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

28 reviews
The performance/MPG sweet spot
mdifanis,10/23/2013
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
My TDI is equipped with S-Line option package & optional 20" wheels with summer performance tires. It is both gorgeous (and menacing!) looking and incredibly fun to drive. For most people and most situations, the diesel **is** the high performance option, effortlessly building speed and dispatching almost all tasks without feeling like it's even trying. In normal, sedate driving, the tach doesn't exceed 2,000 RPMs, yet it hits its maximum torque output within this range, which is the secret to the extraordinary fuel efficiency/performance combination. And if you want to do spirited driving, it is happy to oblige, and it sounds happy to rev. Most folks would never know it's a diesel. **Update as of 10/16: Still loving my A6 TDI. I have put may miles on loaner Audis with the 3.0T and 2.0T engines. In each case, I could not wait to get back behind the wheel of my TDI. My lifetime average fuel economy is over 32 MPG--for a 4,300 pound car with all-wheel drive that can hurdle to 60 mph in about 5 1/2 seconds! The TDI emissions scandal may make these exceptional buys on the pre-owned market. I'm still awaiting the final manufacturer's fix, which for the 3.0L engine will likely be a software update, since this engine has the urea based exhaust treatment system. I anxiously await what I hope will be the eventual return of diesel models to the U.S. market.** **Update as of 10/24/17: still no emissions fix, but the car now has more than 106,000 miles, and it runs beautifully, still exceeding EPA fuel economy figures if I drive anywhere close to the speed limit. The price premium for the diesel engine paid for itself in fuel savings more than 50,000 miles ago. As of this week where I live in Illinois, diesel is $2.35 per gallon, while premium unleaded (which is what the gasoline counterpart calls for) is $2.99.
