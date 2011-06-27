Vehicle overview

In recent years, Audi has been making big strides in terms of improving its recognition in the marketplace as a premium European automaker. A key component to the brand's effort is the A6. Now in its third generation, this midsize sedan and wagon (known as the Avant) boasts V6 or V8 power, the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and class-leading interior quality. Plus, with a starting price of less than $45,000, the V6-powered 2008 A6 dramatically undercuts models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz and easily matches up to competitors from Japan.

In an effort to increase the A6's visual appeal, the former S line exterior trim package has been added to all models for 2008. This includes a new grille and bumpers, an integrated rear trunk spoiler, a rear diffuser and 18-inch wheels. For those looking for a more sporting look inside, a new S line interior package is now available that includes front sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel and various decorative additions.

Buyers can choose from two varieties of 2008 Audi A6 sedan (there is also a high-performance S6 variant), the V6-powered 3.2 and V8-powered 4.2. Neither will set the world ablaze with their acceleration, but these world-class engines manage to propel the A6 with more than enough gusto for most luxury buyers. For those interested in extra utility, the sleek A6 Avant wagon is an excellent choice, providing arguably more style than the other wagons in its class can muster.

Virtually all A6s found at Audi dealerships come with options on them, but even then, a well-equipped 3.2 model still rings in at less than its German competition. Only the Acura RL, Cadillac STS and Infiniti M35 can match the A6 3.2's value. The A6 4.2, on the other hand, though costing less than German peers, is quite a bit pricier than some rivals, but remains one of the very few V8-powered cars in its class to offer all-wheel drive.

On the whole, we're pretty fond of the A6. Although not as fun as the BMW 5 Series and not as prestigious as the Mercedes E-Class, the 2008 Audi A6 is an excellent example of a car that does almost everything right. Whether you go for the sedan or wagon, the A6's abundant luxury, sporty handling and comfortable ride make it a pleasurable vehicle for nearly all occasions.