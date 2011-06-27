  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2008 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2008 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly crafted interior, all-wheel drive offered on all trim levels, strong available V8, priced lower than its European competitors.
  • V6 is short on low-end torque, handling not as sharp as others in the class, no manual transmission option.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,995
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid performance, an exquisite cabin and reasonable pricing make the 2008 Audi A6 a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan and wagon class. If you're shopping for a premium midsize car, this one should be on your short list.

Vehicle overview

In recent years, Audi has been making big strides in terms of improving its recognition in the marketplace as a premium European automaker. A key component to the brand's effort is the A6. Now in its third generation, this midsize sedan and wagon (known as the Avant) boasts V6 or V8 power, the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and class-leading interior quality. Plus, with a starting price of less than $45,000, the V6-powered 2008 A6 dramatically undercuts models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz and easily matches up to competitors from Japan.

In an effort to increase the A6's visual appeal, the former S line exterior trim package has been added to all models for 2008. This includes a new grille and bumpers, an integrated rear trunk spoiler, a rear diffuser and 18-inch wheels. For those looking for a more sporting look inside, a new S line interior package is now available that includes front sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel and various decorative additions.

Buyers can choose from two varieties of 2008 Audi A6 sedan (there is also a high-performance S6 variant), the V6-powered 3.2 and V8-powered 4.2. Neither will set the world ablaze with their acceleration, but these world-class engines manage to propel the A6 with more than enough gusto for most luxury buyers. For those interested in extra utility, the sleek A6 Avant wagon is an excellent choice, providing arguably more style than the other wagons in its class can muster.

Virtually all A6s found at Audi dealerships come with options on them, but even then, a well-equipped 3.2 model still rings in at less than its German competition. Only the Acura RL, Cadillac STS and Infiniti M35 can match the A6 3.2's value. The A6 4.2, on the other hand, though costing less than German peers, is quite a bit pricier than some rivals, but remains one of the very few V8-powered cars in its class to offer all-wheel drive.

On the whole, we're pretty fond of the A6. Although not as fun as the BMW 5 Series and not as prestigious as the Mercedes E-Class, the 2008 Audi A6 is an excellent example of a car that does almost everything right. Whether you go for the sedan or wagon, the A6's abundant luxury, sporty handling and comfortable ride make it a pleasurable vehicle for nearly all occasions.

2008 Audi A6 models

The 2008 Audi A6 is available as a sedan and Avant (wagon). The sedan comes in 3.2 and 4.2 trim levels, and these numbers roughly correspond to the size of engine fitted. The Avant comes in the 3.2 trim only. Standard features on the 3.2 sedan include 18-inch alloy wheels, wood interior trim, a trip computer, leather seating, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi's MMI control interface and a 10-speaker stereo with a glovebox-mounted CD changer and satellite radio. The 3.2 Avant is similar but adds a sunroof. The top-of-the-line 4.2 sedan provides adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, upgraded leather upholstery and driver memory settings.

Nearly all A6 3.2 models found at dealerships will come with a premium package that essentially adds the features of the 4.2. Other options include 19-wheels with performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, an adaptive air suspension, rear park assist with a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, iPod integration and voice-recognition technology.

2008 Highlights

All 2008 Audi A6 sedans and Avants receive last year's previously optional "S line" exterior trim package as standard. Satellite radio, headlight washers and seatback storage pockets are now standard as well. New features include an S line interior package with sportier cabin trim and a lane departure warning system.

Performance & mpg

Despite its name, the A6 3.2 features a 3.1-liter V6 rated at 255 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. The A6 4.2 has a 4.2-liter V8 that puts out 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The sedan is available with either engine, while the wagon comes with the V6 only. Both engines feature direct fuel-injection technology, which optimizes performance and efficiency via ultra-precise fuel delivery. The 3.2 front-wheel-drive sedan has a continuously variable transmission (with driver-selectable shift points), while all other A6s come with a six-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Though the V6 is still a little short on low-end torque, it pulls with authority through the midrange. We timed a 3.2 Quattro sedan at 7.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph. As expected, the V8 is as smooth and potent as any eight-cylinder in the class and posts a 0-60-mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Safety

All 2008 Audi A6 models come with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. The A6 performed admirably in crash testing done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earning the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

While the 2008 Audi A6's handling is softer than that of other top midsize luxury cars, it provides an excellent ride around town, along with predictable reflexes and precise steering through turns. The 3.1-liter V6 doesn't have the punch of the bigger V8, but it's no slouch and should provide adequate thrust for most luxury buyers. During high-speed cruising, the A6 provides a serene cabin and a confident feel at the wheel. Also, its Quattro all-wheel-drive system affords it prodigious grip around turns that makes spirited driving that much more fun, while at the same time providing additional security in foul weather.

Interior

Since the mid-1990s, other carmakers have attempted to match Audi's superior cabin craftsmanship, but the German brand has continually managed to improve upon near-perfection. The A6's interior is a superb example of this, with exquisite materials, meticulous fit and finish and an overall attractive design. If you bought one based on its luxurious cabin alone, you wouldn't be disappointed.

All A6 sedans and Avant wagons come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, which controls entertainment, communication and optional navigation functions via a 7-inch LCD display and a mouselike controller with supporting buttons mounted on the center console. There is a steep learning curve involved, but it's much more user-friendly than BMW's iDrive system. All A6s are particularly roomy, while the Avant wagon offers a spacious 34 cubic feet behind its rear seats and 59 cubes with them folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Audi A6.

5(76%)
4(22%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a great car at 105K
Steven Woods,12/17/2015
4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Update to my earlier review. Now I have over 105k miles on this car that I purchased new. It goes through brakes but it has otherwise been faultless. Still love driving it. Same great ride, no rattles and no issues. Recently had to add some coolant, but other than that, just routine oil changes.
Frustrating
johnc8551,01/14/2011
This is my first experience wiuth Audi after owning Volvos, SAABs, and BMWs. I bought the car this past summer with 32K miles on the Audi CPO program. The brakes are touchy/grabby, but I've learned that's a common trait with the A6, and I've learned to live with it and adjust. At 36K miles, the engine quit in traffic, and I had to have it towed to the dealer for repair. It turned out to be a faulty low fuel pressure sensor, and this was repaired under warranty. The following week, a simple daylight running light bulb went out, and this an only be repaired at the dealer!
Strong and very Reliable car
papo1975,12/05/2014
Second A6, got it CPO with 35k back in jan/2011 , now 105k with no mayor repairs. I do regular oil change(Castrol synthetic) and all recommended maintenance..For my brakes ,fluids, filters and battery only use OEM parts Only repairs I came across are light bulb change and throttle body clean up . Yes repairs and maintenance can be expensive but it is a $50'000.00 car with a great look and performance. My cost to own very low until now ,and planning to keep it for years to come.
2008 Audi A6 4.2 - The Perfect Car
bofam,08/06/2007
My previous car was a Porsche Cayenne S, a 350 hp nimble beast of an SUV. It was a blast to drive. I thought I would never find a replacement. The Porsche is a distant memory now that I am driving the Audi A6 4.2. It is nice to be driving a sedan instead of an SUV. The ride is super smooth, quiet and with 350 hp this car can really take off. Audi has done a fantastic job with the fit and finish as well as integrating state of the art technology without overloading the instrument bay. The outside of the car is elegant and tasteful. The 2008 A6 4.2 comes standard with the S-Line font grille and bumpers which add a nice flare to the body.
See all 46 reviews of the 2008 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Audi A6

Used 2008 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2008 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT), and 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 91667 and91667 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 91667 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2008 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,710.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,251.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles