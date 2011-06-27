  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi A6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Finely finished interior
  • plenty of technology features
  • more driver engagement than competitors
  • strong, supercharged V6
  • fuel-efficient base four-cylinder engine.
  • Unnatural steering feel
  • Sport package's ride may be too firm for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer an afterthought among midsize luxury sedans, the 2013 Audi A6 rises to the top with sharp styling and technology aplenty.

Notably, we picked the 2013 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

In years past, buying a midsize luxury sedan typically came down to what you desired more: luxury or sport. Other than BMW, no automaker seemed to be able to truly provide harmonious levels of both. But with its 2013 A6, Audi has shown that it's finally got the secret recipe as well. And in some ways, it's even better than BMW's.

Last year, Audi subtly redesigned the A6. On the outside, the A6 gained the large trapezoidal grille and more angular headlights found on the latest A7 and A8 models. Outer dimensions shrunk slightly, but interior space grew, thanks in large part to a longer wheelbase. Yet Audi trimmed the car's overall weight with increased aluminum construction, helping the A6 feel lighter behind the wheel.

This year, the 2013 Audi A6 continues its charge by piling on even more new features. Most notably, the addition of an all-wheel-drive option for the A6's base 2.0T model effectively eliminated one of our chief complaints from the 2012 model. Also new is a fuel-saving start/stop engine function for the 3.0T and a top-view camera system with front and rear side cameras to peek around corners.

All the bells and whistles from last year are here as well. Features like a head-up display, an adaptive suspension, night vision with pedestrian detection and mobile Internet all keep the A6 on the cutting edge of technology. Besides all of this high-tech wizardry, the A6 also maintains Audi's reputation for high-quality interiors and a refined ride quality.

Taking all of this into account, it's easy to see why the A6 is a front-runner in the midsize luxury sedan game. Notably, the Audi knocked the venerable BMW 5 Series from its "Ultimate Driving Machine" perch when we pitted the two in a comparison test; it's simply the more engaging car to drive. The new Lexus GS is also pretty sporty, though perhaps not quite as dialed in as the A6. Of course, the stately Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar XF are also worthy of consideration, as both are biased more toward luxury rather than driver fulfillment.

Deciding among any of these fine choices won't yield any losers. It will simply come down to what you value as a driver. That said, you'd be remiss not to check out the 2013 Audi A6, regardless of your preferences.

2013 Audi A6 models

The 2013 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in five trim levels -- 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium, 3.0T Premium Plus and 3.0T Prestige. The numbers denote the engine fitted (a 2.0-liter turbocharged four or a 3.0-liter supercharged V6).

Standard equipment for the 2.0T Premium includes 17-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (adjustable modes for steering, throttle and transmission), automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (includes four-way lumbar adjustments), leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. All-wheel-drive (Quattro) models receive heated front seats.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, auto-dimming outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, Audi's MMI electronics interface, a color driver information display, upgraded audio (with HD radio, a CD changer and a digital music server), a voice-activated navigation system (with real-time traffic and Google Earth) and Audi Connect (an in-car wireless Internet connection).

The 3.0T Premium is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium but adds a fuel-saving start/stop engine system and heated front seats. The 3.0T Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium Plus. The 3.0T Prestige adds different 18-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, S line exterior accents, cornering lights, ambient LED cabin lighting, quad-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose audio system.

Bundled options are dependent on trim levels and include the Innovation package (includes adaptive cruise control, head-up display, a top-view camera system with front and rear corner views, night vision assist, a blind-spot warning system, active lane assist, Audi Pre-Sense Plus and power-folding auto-dimming sideview mirrors), the Cold Weather package (heated front/rear seats and heated steering wheel) and the Sport package (adds a sport-tuned suspension, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles and either 18-inch wheels with all-season tires or 19- or 20-inch wheels with summer tires).

Some but not all packaged option features are available as stand-alone options, along with LED headlights, a Bose sound system with a subwoofer, a premium 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system, a power rear sunshade, manual rear window sunshades and rear side airbags. There are also various interior trim options, including brushed aluminum and natural finish ash wood.

2013 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the 2013 Audi A6 returns with an all-wheel-drive option for the base 2.0T engine, along with start/stop engine functions and a top-view camera system.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Audi A6 2.0T is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are standard; all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic is available as an option. Audi claims a 0-60-mph time of 7.5 seconds for the CVT models. EPA-estimated fuel economy is an impressive 25 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined for the CVT and 20/30/24 mpg for the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and start/stop technology are all standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.0T sedan went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 5.2 seconds. Fuel economy stands at an estimated 18/27/22, which is also quite good.

If power in excess is your game, there's also the performance-focused 420-hp Audi S6. It's reviewed separately.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot warning system are either optional or included with the upper trims. The optional Audi Pre-Sense Plus system can warn the driver and automatically activate the brakes and adjust the front seats for maximum protection if a crash is deemed imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, an average distance for this class of car and setup. Expect longer distances with all-season tires. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the A6 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

Previous generations of the A6 sometimes felt clumsy when you pushed them hard on a winding road, but the 2013 Audi A6 feels lighter and changes directions more eagerly. There's plenty of grip, and the improved front/rear weight distribution and well-sorted suspension gives the A6 excellent balance and provides a more satisfying connection between car and driver. The A6's steering is still overly light at low speeds, but the effort level increases in a more linear fashion than in past A6s when you start pressing on back roads.

The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine has sharp response off the line and continues to pull with authority throughout the range. In Sport mode, the 3.0T's automatic upshifts smoothly under full throttle and downshifts with authority, matching revs to keep things smooth. The 2.0T doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder, but it's hard to argue with the excellent fuel economy it returns. The CVT does an admirable job of feeling connected and predictably responsive to throttle inputs, something that can't be said of most CVTs.

In terms of ride quality, there's sometimes more impact harshness than we'd like, which is the price paid for the A6's more athletic handling. Forgoing the optional Sport suspension might help, but doing so makes the A6 less fun through corners.

Interior

The 2013 Audi A6 offers one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The MMI (Multi Media Interface) controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via the dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality, although we still prefer Mercedes' COMAND for overall usefulness.

The A6 also offers the option of in-car Wi-Fi, which uses a 3G connection and adds Google Earth data to the navigation system while also providing simplified Google search for POIs. It sounds a bit over the top, but it's actually quite handy if you need to get some unexpected work done on the road and there's no Starbucks in sight. The Google Earth nav system is more a matter of form over function, though, and can actually make the map more difficult to comprehend at a glance.

All the seats are supportive and comfortable on long trips, while the backseat in particular offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. The A6's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is on the small side, though the rear seat folds and features a pass-through when more space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi A6.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great car for the upper midwest
nytterbo,02/19/2014
I had looked at the Mercedes E Class, BMW 5 Series and the Lexus GS. I thought the Audi drove and handled better; and although a personal opinion, I liked the exterior and interior styling better than the other cars. I previously had a 2009 Audi A6 3.2 Quatro and I was planning on buying another 6 cylinder car. However, I was very surprised with the power of the 4 cylinder turbo and its lack of NHV, so I bought a car with that engine in Quatro trim. I have not regretted buying the 4 cylinder car and found it to be more than adequate for my typical driving style and commute. Also, when I let friends drive the car, they are surprised it is not a 6 cylinder.
The best of the best
nstrane,08/22/2012
I had a chance to test drive the 2012 Jag XF and the BMW 535 and 550. I opted out of Mercedes finding the styling of the E-class too uninspiring. the A6 which in my mind was perfect. The car is easy to maneuver at low speeds which the steering tightening up at higher speeds. The build quality is impeccable. The styling is more forward thinking than that of MB and Lexus. The LEDs set the car apart as does that Bang and Olufsen sound system. I found the Audi MMI very intuitive and actually fun to operate. The A6 3.0t is a fast engine with a transmission and chassis that makes it feel like the car is hardly working at high speeds. Plain and simple, it puts a smile on my face every day.
Absolutely Incredible!
dustman98,04/29/2013
When the lease was up on my 2010 Acura TL (which coincidentally was my 3rd TL in a row), I decided it was time to explore other options in luxury performance sedans. I test drove some of the usual suspects (BMW 528x and 535x, Cadillac CTS), as well as some lower priced options (Ford Taurus SHO, Chrysler 300C), before ultimately deciding on my 2103 A6 3.0T prestige. I decided to skip Mercedes (too stodgy), and Lexus (too plain) so that made the decision even easier. Every time I sit down in this car it brings a huge smile to my face and its sexy good looks turn heads everywhere I go! If you want a beautiful, fun sedan that you won't see parked beside you at the mall then the A6 is for you!
Blown Cylinder @ 48K
Carson Wilkins,05/17/2017
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
This car seems to eat oil. I bought this vehicle used with 33k miles on it from and audi dealership in peoria az in May of 2016. with in a week of owning it it was in the shop for the o2 sensor. Normal and under warranty so I didn't pay attention. Took it back in on October because i had had to put 2 quarts of oil through. Had an oil consumption study test done. Audi says oil consumption of 1qt every 1.5k miles is normal and not a problem. Fast forward to Apr 2017, CEL came back on, took to dealership and the same o2 sensor was bad again. they couldn't fix it then due to recall filling up their garage. One week later while driving i hit the breaks hard and the car warning lights came on saying that it was out of oil. had to put 1 quart of oil in it right away and took back to dealership. They said it was 1.5 quarts low meaning that my car was 2.5 quarts low without any oil level warnings going off. This car has no dipstick and the oil is electronically monitored. Raised hell about oil consumption and they finally dig a diagnostic. My oil sensor was dead. They replaced it. May 2017 driving to work lost power and the car was stuttering. Took the car to another dealership in scottsdale. 4th cylinder ring failure, only able to hold compression of 35psi, replacing the engine. 48k miles and 2 months out of factory warranty. Audi won't do anything about it...looks bad for them. I bought my wife a q5 from the same dealership after i bought my a6. We traded in her q5 for a lexus nx200t as soon as we started having problems with the a6. So i have a car that bought with 33k miles on it and put 15k highway miles on it commuting in 1 year and the engine is blown and needs to be replaced. Pass on this vehicle. in fact run away.
See all 18 reviews of the 2013 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Audi A6

Used 2013 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $14,840 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 73953 and88366 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $13,495 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 78055 and112076 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $16,999 and$16,999 with odometer readings between 72445 and72445 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,495 and mileage as low as 72445 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,311.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,258.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,491.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

