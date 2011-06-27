Vehicle overview

In years past, buying a midsize luxury sedan typically came down to what you desired more: luxury or sport. Other than BMW, no automaker seemed to be able to truly provide harmonious levels of both. But with its 2013 A6, Audi has shown that it's finally got the secret recipe as well. And in some ways, it's even better than BMW's.

Last year, Audi subtly redesigned the A6. On the outside, the A6 gained the large trapezoidal grille and more angular headlights found on the latest A7 and A8 models. Outer dimensions shrunk slightly, but interior space grew, thanks in large part to a longer wheelbase. Yet Audi trimmed the car's overall weight with increased aluminum construction, helping the A6 feel lighter behind the wheel.

This year, the 2013 Audi A6 continues its charge by piling on even more new features. Most notably, the addition of an all-wheel-drive option for the A6's base 2.0T model effectively eliminated one of our chief complaints from the 2012 model. Also new is a fuel-saving start/stop engine function for the 3.0T and a top-view camera system with front and rear side cameras to peek around corners.

All the bells and whistles from last year are here as well. Features like a head-up display, an adaptive suspension, night vision with pedestrian detection and mobile Internet all keep the A6 on the cutting edge of technology. Besides all of this high-tech wizardry, the A6 also maintains Audi's reputation for high-quality interiors and a refined ride quality.

Taking all of this into account, it's easy to see why the A6 is a front-runner in the midsize luxury sedan game. Notably, the Audi knocked the venerable BMW 5 Series from its "Ultimate Driving Machine" perch when we pitted the two in a comparison test; it's simply the more engaging car to drive. The new Lexus GS is also pretty sporty, though perhaps not quite as dialed in as the A6. Of course, the stately Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar XF are also worthy of consideration, as both are biased more toward luxury rather than driver fulfillment.

Deciding among any of these fine choices won't yield any losers. It will simply come down to what you value as a driver. That said, you'd be remiss not to check out the 2013 Audi A6, regardless of your preferences.