Used 2005 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    70,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    126,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,701

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    174,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,777

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    150,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,393 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    150,923 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    167,526 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    125,121 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    108,534 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    158,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,477

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Silver
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    122,902 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    191,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    149,837 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in White
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    176,182 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro in Black
    used

    2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    95,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    88,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    $580 Below Market
    Details

Joy to drive, pain to spend needlessly for repairs
Sean,01/24/2016
3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
We have had our 2005 Audi A6 3.2 for about two years and bought it with about 106,000 miles. This car is a great looking car and very fun to drive, but none of that matters when reliability is an issue. I can honestly say that unless I win the next mega lottery I am never buying another Audi. Now before you dismiss me as a hater I want you to know I really wanted to love this car. I like German engineered cars. I had a few BMWs before and liked those, and my wife had a 2000 Audi S4 for a couple years that was also a fun car, but had maintenance issues that should have warned us from buying another Audi. We had an extended aftermarket warranty on that car though, so I guess that helped us "forget" about the issues. Right from the get go the A6 was trouble. When accelerating from stop signs there was a drastic delay before the car would shift into gear and start moving - you would push the accelerator and nothing would happen for a couple beats and then it would suddenly take off. I finally learned that if I kept the car in sport mode that didn't happen. Sport mode is fun so I didn't mind too much, but my MPG suffered. After returning the car to the dealer I bought it from a couple time they still couldn't fix the problem and offered to put a new transmission in for $1,200. After agreeing to that I soon discovered that did nothing to fixed the problem! That set the tone for a trend that continued throughout ownership. Every four months or so an issue would pop up that required a trip to the local Audi dealer for repairs. I started to joke with people that a trip to the dealer was always followed with at least $500 in repairs. The icing of the cake though occurred last week when we brought the car in for a failed battery. At this point we have 123,000 miles on the odometer and we asked them to change the oil as well. Then we got a phone call from the dealer saying that the timing chain was stretched and the car sounded terrible. They would recommend we don't drive it but have it towed if we want a second opinion. The repair would cost $5,000!! And that was just to repair one of four chains in the engine. To repair all four the cost would be $8,000. That was just the repair of the timing chains and there was no guarantee that more damage wasn't caused to the engine when the timing chain broke. Now after reading some forums and talking to some repair shops I have learned that this is fairly common with Audis of this time period. Apparently Audi went to the timing chain versus timing belt set up starting in 2005 and the new chain system trends towards failure on a good percentage of the cars between 110,000 and 150,000 miles. Now some people may say that is is a common result of neglected maintenance. I can tell you I was current on all of my oil changes and service. I can't say what the history of the car was before I bought it, but this drastic problem with a ridiculous repair price tag is unacceptable. If you look up the value of my car, this repair costs more that the car is worth at this point. So although I typically don't write reviews, I felt obligated to share my experience in hope that I can save some other car buyer from the same fate. The dealer was useless and offered no assistance with this major repair even though THEY broke the car while it was in their shop. This is one of the big Audi dealers in the Twin Cities. In the end I sold the car for $2,500 as is, even though I still owed $7,500 on the loan so I got to pay off the remaining $5k for nothing. Do yourself a favor and buy BMW or Mercedes if you want a high end German brand, or go with Lexus.
