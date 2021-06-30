  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $56,500-$72,500
  • 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen now standard on all A6s
  • Rear side airbags now standard
  • Optional Black Optic package now offered on entry-level Premium trim
  • Part of fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
2022 Audi A6 Review
Dan Frio
6/30/2021
What is the A6?

If nothing else, the Audi A6 should enter 2022 as one of our favorite midsize luxury sedans to admire. The proportions are nearly perfect, the symmetry and lines tasteful and sharp. And yet there's plenty else to like about the A6. It's far more agile than you might expect a car its size to be, and it's properly quick when fitted with its available 335-horsepower V6 engine.

The base trim A6 Premium gets the most significant updates for 2022. Headlining is Audi's upgraded infotainment system. Audi has steadily rolled the system out across its model lineup, and it includes a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with navigation, complemented by the Virtual Cockpit Plus digital dashboard display that can be customized to the user's preference. The Premium trim also gets standard rear side airbags and adds availability of the optional Black Optic styling package.

Edmunds editors praise the A6 for its impressive performance and technology and rank the 2021 model No. 3 among midsize luxury sedans, just behind the class-leading Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Mercedes-Benz CLS in the No. 2 spot.

EdmundsEdmunds says

A selection of tech, infotainment and safety upgrades keep the 2022 Audi A6 near the top of the luxury sedan class. A dash of optional style upgrades doesn't hurt either.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Audi A6.

