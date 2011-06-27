  1. Home
1996 Audi A6 Review

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In its second year of production, the A6 is receiving a lot of attention. Safety scores have been exceptional, even among European competitors such as Volvo, Mercedes, BMW, and Saab. Of course, it's unlikely that you will ever need the A6's safety equipment because of the wonderful accident avoiding features Audi has thoughtfully included. Optional Quattro all-wheel drive and an improved antilock braking system make the A6 a difficult car to send spinning out of control, or get stuck in a rut. Audi claims that the Quattro will be able to move as long as one wheel is able to grip. Even without the Quattro option, the A6 has improved low speed traction as a result of its Electronic Differential Locking (EDL).

All of this in a car loaded with standard equipment such as: a healthy 172-horsepower V6 engine, ABS, Chenille velour upholstery, burled walnut trim, power everything, and room for two six-footers in the back seat. Better yet, it costs just over $30,000. If you are interested in European luxury sedans and are considering the Volvo 960, you should take a look at this Audi.

1996 Highlights

Traction control systems have been improved this year. Fans of the manual transmission will mourn the loss of it; all 1996 A6 models are saddled with an automatic shifter.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Audi A6.

4.1
14 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

300K Miles and Still Going
milo65,01/25/2012
Well maintained and still running! Timing belt every 90K, heating core at 280K, otherwise just brakes, belts, and tires.
2nd owner
PEDROMADISON,09/20/2010
I purchased this vehicle at an insurance auction, the previous owner purchased it new in 1996 and only put on 8000 miles a year. The vehicle still drives and behaves like it is new. It has perfect get up and go, stereo system sounds amazing and seats are very comfortable on long drives. I do not like that the 1995 model had a recall for the ignition and even though the 1996 does the same exact thing it has not been recalled. Other than that the car is amazing in the snow and ice and just a very amazing car, i now have 124,000 miles on the vehicle and do not want to get rid of it. I would like to buy another Audi, maybe a convertible this time.
Great well rounded car
MKrenz,01/27/2009
I would admit the car is a little heavy for the 2.8 v6 and the 4 speed automatic tranny doesn't help, but I have had a lot of fun with this car(I can drift and do donuts all day in an snowy parking lot). Unlike other AWD cars the rear wheels have power all the time which means a lot of fun, the quattro is excellent for my Ice rink of a drive way, and provides confidence going into corners. I get decent gas mileage about 22 average which isn't bad for a v6 AWD luxury car that is 12 years old. although I've added two 10" subs the stock sound system is great. The ride is pretty good although it can get a little bumper on broken up roads and the seats are adequate.
I love my AWD A6 Wagon
TRW,08/09/2006
My first Audi was a 1987 Audi Coupe manual transmission and I loved it for 7 years when I sold it. I bought the 1996 Audi in 2000 with 48k miles on it and have had a great experience with it. The cars loves the snow and can get me anywhere in any kind of weather. I can pack all my family of 6 in the car easily with the help of the back-facing rear seat. The car is very peppy and very fun to drive. The interior design is beautiful with its red lighted gauges. The only trouble we had was with the Audi CD player that didn't survive long after we had it installed by Audi. Enjoy the ride!
See all 14 reviews of the 1996 Audi A6
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 1996 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 2.8 4dr Sedan, 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, 2.8 4dr Wagon, and 2.8 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD.

