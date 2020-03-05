Of course, the RS 7 isn't just about straight-line speed. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension comes standard, helping to control body roll from what is likely a pretty hefty machine. The air suspension also helps the RS 7 slice through the air by dropping the car 0.4 inch at higher speeds or when the driver selects the Dynamic drive mode.

Not interested? Audi will also offer a regular spring suspension with adaptive dampers as an option. Standard for the RS 7 is the S7's optional S sport package, which consists of all-wheel steering and a torque-vectoring rear differential to enhance the RS 7's handling responsiveness.

Whether or not you exploit the RS 7 to the fullest of its abilities, its more aggressive exterior communicates you could anytime you so desire. Redesigned air intakes, exaggerated fender flares, 21-inch wheels, dual oval exhaust pipes and a unique rear valence all mesh to give the RS 7 its distinctive look.

Audi says there are RS 7-specific interior changes inside as well, although no official photos of the interior have come out yet. Aside from the requisite RS badges throughout, the RS 7 comes with heavily bolstered sport seats and aluminum paddle shifters. And while the previous generation RS 7 only had room for four, the new model can seat five.