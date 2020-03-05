The 2021 Audi RS 7 is a high-performance variant of the brand's A7 fastback-styled hatchback, which is based on Audi's regular A6 midsize four-door sedan. The RS 7 is even more performance-focused than the new-for-2020 S7, which features a twin-turbocharged V6 with 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. For the RS 7, Audi drops in a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 good for 590 hp and 591 lb-ft. Audi says the RS 7 sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, or a full second quicker than the S7. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
2021 Audi RS 7
2021 Audi RS 7Estimated Price: $114,995
- Return of the RS 7 — last seen for the 2018 model year
- New turbocharged V8 with 590 horsepower
- More aggressive styling sets it apart from more sedate A7 and S7 models
- Based on the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
The A7 lineup is now filled out, with the RS 7 taking the top spot in terms of performance. The last RS 7 was a perfect blend of comfort, style and breathtaking acceleration. The 2021 RS 7 should be even better.
If the RS 7's specs look familiar, it's because the twin-turbo V8 underhood is borrowed from another VW Group product, the 550-hp Porsche Panamera Turbo. The RS 7's price tag of just under $115,000 undercuts the Panamera Turbo by about $40,000. That means you get a little more performance for a lot less money, making the RS 7 something of a bargain.
The Audi RS 7 is one of the most promising new high-performance luxury sedans for 2021. Its intriguing mix of style and exceptional performance all but guarantees it'll make our year-end wish list.
