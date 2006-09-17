Used 2007 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    158,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,477

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    191,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in White
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    176,182 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,393 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    95,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,990

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    88,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,500

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    150,923 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    167,526 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    125,121 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    91,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    143,380 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    72,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro

    108,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    194,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro

    100,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    108,534 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    93,356 miles

    $7,985

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Big jump from my old Jeep Grand Cherokee
Mark_in_Truckee_CA,09/17/2006
Fast, quiet, responsive, well appointed, bells and whistles aside, I love going to work now. The mountain freeway I drive to and from work is fun now, for the first time in 25 years. It's taking me a little time getting used to the differences of driving from my old car, and 1995 Jeep, where my legs go down in from of me and the steering wheel isn't between my knees. The 2007 A6 is a race car. It hunkers down into turns asking me to push the gas peddle a little further down, as if it wants to go faster. The car has a quality that puts it in a class with any other more expensive car on the road. Consumer reports for the 2007 Audi A6 will be all good, I believe. I couldnt be more impressed.
