2002 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Large selection of engines, well-appointed interior, all-wheel-drive stability.
  • Non-linear steering, questionable exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The A6 is a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan class, particularly if you're more into a comfortable, luxurious ride than a sporty one.

Vehicle overview

Several flavors of the A6 are available for 2002. A new standard 3.0-liter V6, found in the base sedan and Avant, brews up 220 horsepower and is mated to a standard Tiptronic automatic, a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for non-quattro models or an optional five-speed manual transmission. Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system is optional on the 3.0 and standard on all of the remaining models. This system constantly monitors the grip at all four tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion to the road surface. As extra precaution, Audi's Electronic Stability Program (ESP), standard on the sedans and optional on the 3.0 Avant, applies brakes to the misbehaving wheel and gently points you back on your course.

The A6 2.7T Sedan has a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 that produces 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Audi has used two small turbos rather than one large one to make the engine more responsive. In a nice tip of the hat to enthusiasts, the 2.7T comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. A five-speed Tiptronic-controlled automatic transmission is a no-cost option.

The Audi A6 4.2 Sedan features the V8 normally found in the larger A8 Sedan. Obviously, this is Audi's challenge to the V8-powered BMW 540i and Mercedes-Benz E430. The 4.2-liter engine produces 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, channeled through a five-speed Tiptronic-controlled automatic transmission. Beyond the engine, the 4.2 also comes with more aggressive styling, bigger wheels and tires and more standard equipment.

All A6 models feature a sublime interior that is one of the best in its class. Audi greets drivers with a generous amount of supple materials and features. As a bonus, A6 buyers can choose from three different types of interiors. The atmospheres -- Ambition, Ambiente and Advance -- differ in their use of texture and appearance of the seat upholstery, and the color and type of genuine wood and aluminum trim. New for 2002 is a standard in-dash six-disc changer.

The A6's styling is unmistakably Audi, with a swept greenhouse and muscular fenders. The Avant station wagon is a good fit for this silhouette, and offers 36.4 cubic feet of cargo space; 73.2 cubic feet are available with the seats down. So why did you need that SUV?

The A6 is an enticing choice in the hotly contested luxury sedan class. If you're looking for a wagon, the A6 Avant should serve nicely. Our personal favorite is the A6 2.7T. This version offers better acceleration than the 3.0 and nearly equals the 4.2. It also doesn't cost much more than the 3.0 and certainly costs less than the 4.2.

2002 Highlights

The A6 gets a new 220-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 to replace last year's 2.8-liter. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is available on front-wheel-drive models with this engine. Other mechanical changes this year include stronger brakes, an improved stability control system and BrakeAssist. OnStar telematics makes its way onto the options list, and you'll be pleased to find a standard six-disc changer in the dashboard. Styling in and around the car, such as the head and taillamps, is slightly modified and new interior and exterior colors expand your choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Audi A6.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
106 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car!
PokaNYC,11/02/2009
Bought it at 102000 miles. The body is in excellent condition. Huge trunk. Nice leather. Quiet ride. Great handling. Mileage is great for this class. Big 6 engine allows for awesome speed on the highway. I like the dash- and the the red lights are sweet at night. Acceleration is quick. I love the tiptronic feature-I use it on the highway and fuel mileage gets better. This is my first experience with an Audi and I am impressed. Wipers are quiet. Bose system is loud and booming. Two cigarette lighters- perfect for charging multiple phones/laptop use. I had already expected high maintenance costs (c'mon..it's an Audi, not a Chevy). I replaced the air filter (w/K&N), timing belt and tires.
I'm In love With this car
haydem,09/28/2011
This is the most amazing car I have ever owned!! Not only can does it look fantastic, but the power to go just as fast from 60 to 120 as i do from 0 to 60 is the most amazing performance ever!! I am the envy of all my friends, and have recieved neverending compliments of my car and its sleek sexy look and power!! I am in the process of getting a few things worked on for time service interval like my timing (wow expensive) water pump, and other maintenance, but have not ran into many problems!! I love the high style class listing of car I am in now, a 21 year old with an audi looks like i have rich parents, but my car is nicer than theirs, and I love when people think my parents bought it!!
High tech sedan
High performance sed,08/07/2008
I use mainly for highway. I replaced air filter with K&N and new irridium plugs. I now get 26 to 28 mpg depending on whether I go 80 or 60 mph. I have had no problems and this car is built by the same people that make Porsche so everything is high performance, even the brake fluid. Thus more maintainance. It costs to go fast. I recently test drove a Mercedes S430 and as soon as I got back in my A6 4.2 it was far superior in road feel and handling. This is a double overhead cam V8 with 5 valves per cylinder. Ferrari is the only other car company with this sofistication. So if you want a mundane sedan this is not for you. This car is a race bred sedan down to the low profile tires.
Love my Audi 2.7T
dave,01/30/2010
I have replaced CV boot, tie rod, brake pads and rotors, and expect to keep spending money on it. my friend is a good mechanic so he helps me out i just have to pay for parts. but if you're looking for an economy car, get a Honda/Nissan. If you're looking for something between Luxury and Sportscar, get an Audi. its too heavy to be sporty but that makes it perfect for cruising and a little smoother ride. its not as big as the A8...but is roomy enough to be considered a luxury car. I would recommend this car ...to someone who thinks they might like Audi's ...or who like VW. Just do ur research and make sure you don't find something thats been ragged on or wrecked. :)
See all 106 reviews of the 2002 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2002 Audi A6
More About This Model

Pundits have regularly proclaimed Audi's A6 2.8 a great car in search of an engine. Possessed of graceful design, excellent road-holding and a comfortable cabin, it has been consistently let down by a base engine lacking in torque. Said engine has been, until 2002, a 2.8-liter 200-horsepower V6. It has double overhead cams and five valves per cylinder to maximize efficiency. Nonetheless, its oomph (207 pound-feet at 3,200 rpm) has always felt inferior, ranking near the tail end of the luxury sedan class in thrills per mile.

To help rectify this situation, Audi recently added new engines to the A6's coterie, namely a turbocharged 250-horse 2.7-liter V6 (A6 2.7T) and a stout 300-hp 4.2-liter V8 (A6 4.2). Both generously solved the A6's power deficit, albeit for a serious wad of cash, but also served to amplify the power deficit of the base engine.

Audi obviously got the message, because for 2002 the base engine benefits from an extra 20 ponies thanks to an increase in displacement to 3.0 liters. Maximum torque is marginally increased to 221 lb-ft, peaking as before at 3,200 rpm. Audi claims that the new car is nearly a second faster to 60 mph than the old 2.8, slipping through the traps in 7.9 seconds when just the front wheels are doing the acceleration deed.

On the road, the A6 still doesn't feel quite as fast as its primary competition, at least when saddled with quattro all-wheel drive and the standard five-speed Tiptronic automanual transmission. Nonetheless, the 3.0-liter is a step in the right direction. The A6 3.0 feels adequate, whereas the previous version was definitely anemic. While trying to accelerate the previous 2.8 version required much downshifting and a flurry of revs to get anything remotely resembling meaningful acceleration, the 3.0 is able to move the A6 without so much drama.

Adding to its power advantage is that in completely redesigning the engine, Audi's engineers cast the new block in aluminum, saving some 44 pounds of unwanted weight. While they were at it, they slipped a balancer shaft into the V6, to better quell vibration caused by its unusual 90-degree V layout. Audi says that increasing the displacement by lengthening the stroke (rather than adding larger pistons) made it crucial to add the balance shaft. And indeed, the new motor is admirably vibration-free, though no 90-degree V6 is ever going to match BMW's inline six for smoothness.

As worthwhile as the new engine is to the A6's performance, it pales in comparison to its new multitronic transmission. Multitronic is one of the new continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) that promise to render the current crop of automatics obsolete. The Audi's tranny uses a set of pulleys and a "belt" (Audi's system actually uses a linked chain) to offer an almost infinite number of ratios, completely eliminating internal gears.

Multitronic's feel has been tailored for easy acceptance by North American drivers without compromising the CVT's advances in efficiency. When accelerating, traditional CVTs immediately increase rpm to a steady point and then increase speed by continuously varying their gear ratios. Because the engine's rpm is held close to its torque peak, a CVT is actually more efficient than a manual transmission. Indeed, Audi says that an A6 3.0 with multitronic is slightly faster to 60 mph than a Euro-spec car equipped with a manual transmission.

The downside is that since the motor is held at a constant rpm, there's less sensation of acceleration, something, says Audi, which has prevented universal acclaim for CVTs amongst focus groups that have tested the cars. Audi gets around the problem by engineering in a few attributes of a traditional automatic. Key is that, unlike a pure CVT, Audi's multitronic system increases engine rpm as speed increases, only there's no sensation of the gears shifting. Another feature engineered with the goal of consumer acceptance is "creep." Unlike traditional automatics, a CVT will not move forward at idle when you release the brake. Because they were adamant about gaining acceptance in our conservative market, Audi's engineers actually built some "creep" into the multitronic CVT so that it would feel more like a normal automatic.

Whatever the compromises made in the name of addressing the conservative tastes of the American consumer, the multitronic transmission is an absolute revelation, indeed, a revolution. For example, an A6 3.0 with multitronic actually accelerates better and gets superior fuel economy in comparison to its manual counterpart. It even feels sportier, responding to matting of the throttle with an almost immediate increase in rpm and instantaneous acceleration. And because a CVT can offer a much wider spread of "gears" than a regular transmission, the multitronic's top ratio is much taller, revving the engine 1,700 rpm at 60 mph compared with the manual version's 2,600 rpm. That's why the multitronic gets better fuel economy than the manual. It also means the multitronic-equipped A6 feels much smoother and is significantly quieter at cruising speeds.

Additionally, the multitronic CVT is superior to the A6's current Tiptronic automanual tranny. Since there are no gears, there are no harsh shifts. It also "kicks down" more quickly for better acceleration. Most of all, it feels "normal," which means it's likely to gain mainstream acceptance. The only bummer is that enthusiast drivers can't choose their own gears, but who needs that when multitronic runs quicker than a true manual gearbox?

In fact, the only downside to the multitronic CVT is that, for the foreseeable future, it's only available on the front-wheel-drive A6 (multitronic will also be available on the upcoming redesigned 2002 A4, but again only with front-wheel drive). Quattro versions of the A6 3.0 will soldier on with the five-speed Tiptronic automanual. In comparison to multitronic, Tiptronic feels crude and slow (it's nearly 1 second slower to 60 mph).

Other changes to the A6 for 2002 include stiffer dampers and additional aluminum suspension components. Despite these modifications, the A6 3.0 doesn't feel quite as composed as a BMW 3 Series at higher speeds. Those looking for better road-holding will find it in the form of the A6 2.7T or 4.2, which offer 17-inch wheels and a lowered sport-tuned suspension. There's also revised steering that gives the A6 3.0's wheel a firmer feel. Audi has also installed ESP (Electronic Stability Program) on all A6s.

Slight modifications have been made to the front fascia and different lighting clusters debut, front and rear. But differences in appearance are slight. Inside, altered color schemes and different leather are available as well as new gauges with aluminum accents. Thicker side windows with better seals reduce wind noise.

Which brings us to the radio.

Not that it has more power. Or even better sound reproduction. Nope, Audi has made an improvement of far greater importance. It has finally rid the center console of the daunting array of buttons that have confused thousands (before and sometimes even after they waded through countless pages of the owner's manual). Now fewer buttons and improved ergonomics make the new radio one of the A6's most significant improvements.

For years, Audi's claim to excellence has, deservedly, been its groundbreaking quattro AWD system. For 2002, there's another advantage to owning an Audi and a good reason to opt for the formerly inferior front-drive A6, other than price. It's called CVT.

Used 2002 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2002 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A), 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Audi A6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Audi A6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Audi A6.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

