Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2010 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Finely finished interior, all-wheel drive available across the lineup, strong supercharged V6, good fuel economy from base engine.
  • Top-dog V8 slower than supercharged V6, not as memorable as some rivals.
Audi A6 for Sale
List Price
$12,695
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The understated yet luxurious 2010 Audi A6 is a solid all-around effort, particularly with the supercharged 3.0T power plant. It deserves consideration alongside its capable European and Japanese rivals.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes you can do well and still be forgotten. Just ask the crew of Apollo 16 or the 2010 Audi A6. As noted above, the A6 has a rather thin list of cons, indicative of a midsize luxury sedan that does most things right. Yet this Audi competes against some memorable heavy hitters from BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes (just to name a few) that make noticing anything else difficult. Perhaps it's because the A6's styling is too similar to the cheaper A4 or the fact that the A6 has always played second fiddle in this crowd. Whatever the reason, the 2010 Audi A6 deserves to be remembered.

Thanks to last year's addition of a 300-horsepower supercharged V6 and several other updates, the 2009 A6 was already better than ever, but the 2010 model sees even more improvements. The base engine gains an extra 10 hp thanks to Audi "valvelift" system, which improves fuel economy and acceleration. Other changes include a pair of sport packages and an updated MMI electronics controller that makes using the optional navigation system an easier experience.

Otherwise, the A6 carries on with a sleek exterior design that's a little derivative of Audi's cheaper A4, but certainly a unique shape in its class. The wagon ("Avant") body style in particular, is easily one of the best-looking around. The interior is a treat for the eyes and fingers, featuring attractive, high-quality materials in pleasing Earth tones. The amaretto and black two-tone interior in particular is a distinct departure from normally stoic German cabins and almost seems Italian.

Not all A6s are created equal, however. The base 3.2 model is reasonably priced and offers good gas mileage for the class, but several models from Japan and the Hyundai Genesis provide even better value. Audi's hallmark Quattro all-wheel-drive system is also not available with the 3.2. Even more disappointing is the top-of-the-line V8 model, which offers no discernible performance advantage over the supercharged V6, let alone other eight-cylinder luxury sedans. That leaves the 3.0T as the Goldilocks choice and it certainly is "just right" (it's also the only trim available on the Avant).

Still, competing against the best from Europe is a tall order. Even in its twilight years, the current-generation BMW 5 Series is a tremendous automobile, especially for driving enthusiasts. The Jaguar XF bests the A6 in the sleek styling category, grabbing impressed glances from the curb and approving comments from passengers. The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is perhaps the most well-rounded entry, providing rock-solid construction, a comfortable ride and a pleasing driving demeanor. The 2010 Audi A6 -- especially the 3.0T -- falls somewhere in the midst of this stiff competition. It's hard to find fault with this Audi, but taking a long look around is definitely recommended.

2010 Audi A6 models

The 2010 Audi A6 is available in sedan and wagon (Avant) body styles. The sedan is available in three trim levels that correspond to engine specification: 3.2 Premium, 3.0T Premium and 4.2 Prestige. The Avant comes only in 3.0T Premium guise. There is also a high-performance version known as the S6, which is addressed in a separate model review.

The A6 3.2 Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, front and rear foglights, automatic wipers, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, power lumbar adjustment, the MMI electronics interface, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and iPod interface. The 3.0T Premium adds a supercharged V6, all-wheel drive, heated front seats and, on the Avant, roof rails and a power tailgate.

Both of these trims are available with several packages. The Premium Plus package available on both 3.2 and 3.0T adds 18-inch wheels, automatic self-leveling xenon headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming and heated exterior mirrors, driver memory functions, the upgraded third-generation MMI electronics interface and a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice recognition and real-time traffic updates. The 3.0T Prestige package adds different 18-inch wheels, automatic transmission paddle shifters, adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound stereo. The A6 4.2 Prestige takes the preceding equipment levels and adds a V8 engine, headlight washers and the S line exterior styling package.

The following options are available on all trims. The Cold Weather package includes heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats on the 3.2. The 18-inch Sport package adds different 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a three-spoke sport steering wheel. The 19-inch Sport package subs in 19-inch wheels and summer tires to the 18-inch package. Stand-alone options include rear side airbags and a blind-spot warning system.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Audi A6 receives a more powerful base engine, while the navigation system is upgraded to include real-time traffic and Audi's latest-generation MMI electronics control system. A pair of sport packages returns to the options list and a heated steering wheel is now included with the Cold Weather package.

Performance & mpg

The Audi A6 3.2 features a 3.2-liter V6 that produces 265 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are standard -- all-wheel drive is not available. Estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The 3.0T sedan and Avant have a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive are standard. In performance testing, the 3.0T went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds -- this is quicker than the 4.2-liter V8 and just as quick as the last V10-powered S6 we tested. Fuel economy is estimated to be 18/26/21 regardless of body style.

The 4.2 Prestige features a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and Quattro are standard. Audi estimates a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds, but the last 4.2 we clocked took 6.5 seconds to do the same sprint. Estimated fuel economy is 16/23/18.

Safety

All 2010 Audi A6 models come with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. In brake testing, the 3.0T came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet -- an average performance. A 4.2 Prestige with 19-inch wheels and summer tires stopped in a more impressive 114 feet.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the A6 was awarded the highest possible score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2010 Audi A6's suspension tuning should prove satisfactory for most shoppers, offering a suitably Germanic balance between ride and handling. A sport suspension is available with one of two Sport packages reintroduced for 2010, but we'd give the 19-inch-wheel version a pass if it's anything like the A6's former sport suspension, which produced a tooth-rattling ride without much handling benefit.

The revised V6 should be enough for many luxury shoppers, but the zesty and reasonably priced 3.0T is the model to get. Every A6 cruises confidently on the highway, though some tire roar finds its way into the cabin at elevated speeds. The available Quattro all-wheel-drive system gives the A6's driver some added peace of mind in foul weather.

Interior

The 2010 Audi A6 continues to offer one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and impressive fit and finish. All A6 models come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, which controls entertainment, communication and optional navigation functions via the dash-mounted LCD screen and a large knob and buttons on the center console. Models with the navigation system have the updated MMI system, which has better-sorted menus, crisper graphics and a joystick-like control on top of the MMI knob to increase functionality.

The A6 sedan offers a perfectly adequate 16-cubic-foot trunk, though it's no bigger than the compact A4's. The Avant wagon offers a spacious 34 cubic feet behind its rear seats and 59 cubes with them folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi A6.

5(65%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.5
23 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Year w/ Audi A6
T F Kelley,09/28/2010
1st move away from Honda/Acura product in 25 years. Very impressed with performance, handling and styling of the A6 (supercharged). Only 2 complaints: very average gas mileage even when not driving hard, in the 18- 20 mpg range. Have had to visit dealer 5 times for service in 1st year, 1 sch maint, 2 running light burnouts, 1 water pump seal, 1 display malfunction. Seems like a lot of down time for a new vehicle in this price range.
2010 A6 3.0T Premimum Plus
pashkus,11/26/2010
This is my 2nd A6, and 3rd Audi. Overall an excellent car. Shopped it against BMW 535xi, but found it to be more responsive, particularly at low speeds, and much more attractive (aesthetically), especially the interior. Audi did make the car more powerful with the new 3.0T engine, and managed to keep the price down, but it did fall short to some cost savings: The stereo is no longer a Bose unit, hidden cubbyholes under the front seats are gone, the side mirrors no longer fold automatically, and the standard tires are now 97H (even the Q7 gets 109H). The only reliability issue I experienced was a coolant leak due to a faulty water pump, which was replaced under a recall notice.
Long term A6 review
mikkel,12/03/2018
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A)
Single owner, long term review had the car for all of its 91,000 Miles and I still love the car. My only complaint is that the Aux cord adapters for the newer iphones are super glitchy and if you take a fast turn it disconnects. Besides regular maintenance the car has run excellent just had a service done a few months ago and there are still no known leaks and everything came back Green on the service report. The only issue was at 48,000 miles a temperature gauge started reading incorrectly and was replaced under warranty. I had plans on selling this car whenever it started having issues but that has yet to happen, i've gone though winter storms and multiple feet of snow in different states and it handles like a champ with my Snow tires on - I've never had to use cables. the leather seats are still in great condition and nothing is broken. The car chews through tires pretty fast considering that i do not drive recklessly and a lot of freeway miles. but the great mpg makes up for it, on many road trips i get about 27+ mpg. June 2020 update - at 106,400 miles now - car is still running flawlessly with no issues since last
Just buy it
Tim,12/02/2009
I looked at all the usual suspects but Audi delivers the best over all score in all areas for a luxury car. I think for the money it's hard to compete with what you get in an Audi. It screams luxury and cool all in one breath. It's the reason anyone in the know right now is buying Audi's over the other brands.
See all 23 reviews of the 2010 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Audi A6

Used 2010 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A), 3.2 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl CVT), 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and 3.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro is priced between $12,695 and$12,695 with odometer readings between 59384 and59384 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,695 and mileage as low as 59384 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2010 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,473.

Find a used Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,390.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,338.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

