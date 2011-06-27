Vehicle overview

Sometimes you can do well and still be forgotten. Just ask the crew of Apollo 16 or the 2010 Audi A6. As noted above, the A6 has a rather thin list of cons, indicative of a midsize luxury sedan that does most things right. Yet this Audi competes against some memorable heavy hitters from BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes (just to name a few) that make noticing anything else difficult. Perhaps it's because the A6's styling is too similar to the cheaper A4 or the fact that the A6 has always played second fiddle in this crowd. Whatever the reason, the 2010 Audi A6 deserves to be remembered.

Thanks to last year's addition of a 300-horsepower supercharged V6 and several other updates, the 2009 A6 was already better than ever, but the 2010 model sees even more improvements. The base engine gains an extra 10 hp thanks to Audi "valvelift" system, which improves fuel economy and acceleration. Other changes include a pair of sport packages and an updated MMI electronics controller that makes using the optional navigation system an easier experience.

Otherwise, the A6 carries on with a sleek exterior design that's a little derivative of Audi's cheaper A4, but certainly a unique shape in its class. The wagon ("Avant") body style in particular, is easily one of the best-looking around. The interior is a treat for the eyes and fingers, featuring attractive, high-quality materials in pleasing Earth tones. The amaretto and black two-tone interior in particular is a distinct departure from normally stoic German cabins and almost seems Italian.

Not all A6s are created equal, however. The base 3.2 model is reasonably priced and offers good gas mileage for the class, but several models from Japan and the Hyundai Genesis provide even better value. Audi's hallmark Quattro all-wheel-drive system is also not available with the 3.2. Even more disappointing is the top-of-the-line V8 model, which offers no discernible performance advantage over the supercharged V6, let alone other eight-cylinder luxury sedans. That leaves the 3.0T as the Goldilocks choice and it certainly is "just right" (it's also the only trim available on the Avant).

Still, competing against the best from Europe is a tall order. Even in its twilight years, the current-generation BMW 5 Series is a tremendous automobile, especially for driving enthusiasts. The Jaguar XF bests the A6 in the sleek styling category, grabbing impressed glances from the curb and approving comments from passengers. The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is perhaps the most well-rounded entry, providing rock-solid construction, a comfortable ride and a pleasing driving demeanor. The 2010 Audi A6 -- especially the 3.0T -- falls somewhere in the midst of this stiff competition. It's hard to find fault with this Audi, but taking a long look around is definitely recommended.