Overall rating 8.3 / 10

The 2018 Audi A6 should be suffering from diminished appeal. After all, it's been kicking around without a full redesign for six model years now while its prime competitors have been completely redone in the past year. It's old news. Well, that might be true in terms of attracting attention, but in the end, the A6's appeal has in fact diminished little. This well-rounded luxury sedan continues to deliver exactly what shoppers in this segment are seeking: room, features, luxury and performance in abundance.

And for 2018, there's even more on offer. Not only does the available 3.0T V6 get more standard power, even the base Premium trim gets treated to the full gamut of previously optional tech equipment. You no longer have to pay extra for things such as a proper USB port or Bluetooth audio, while navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard in a segment where they are almost always optional.

The A6 still makes do with Audi's previous-generation MMI tech interface — the controller is of an older design and you can't get the nifty Virtual Cockpit gauge display available on Audi such models as the A4, A5 and R8. It's also less advanced than the interfaces of its newer Benz and Bimmer rivals. However, this version of MMI still works, and we wouldn't consider it a major demerit.

Indeed, the entire A6's age shouldn't be held against it. Maybe it could have a few extra features and maybe its conservative styling is getting stale, but in terms of checking off luxury car boxes, few do it as well without major drawbacks.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for 2018.