Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
2018 Audi A6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials
  • Powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy
  • Intuitive technology interface
  • Well-balanced ride and handling
  • Doesn't offer Audi's latest tech
  • Restrained styling verging on anonymous
List Price Range
$23,976 - $35,999
Used A6 for Sale
Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?

We think you'd probably be content with the base Premium trim now that the previously optional MMI Navigation Plus package is standard. Besides the obvious, it includes the upgrade MMI tech interface, a bigger display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a proper USB output and full Bluetooth connectivity. You can get more features with Premium Plus or Prestige, but we think you'll be plenty happy with the Premium. As to engine choice, strongly consider the base 2.0T. Its fuel economy is excellent with all-wheel drive and superlative with front-wheel drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

The 2018 Audi A6 should be suffering from diminished appeal. After all, it's been kicking around without a full redesign for six model years now while its prime competitors have been completely redone in the past year. It's old news. Well, that might be true in terms of attracting attention, but in the end, the A6's appeal has in fact diminished little. This well-rounded luxury sedan continues to deliver exactly what shoppers in this segment are seeking: room, features, luxury and performance in abundance.

And for 2018, there's even more on offer. Not only does the available 3.0T V6 get more standard power, even the base Premium trim gets treated to the full gamut of previously optional tech equipment. You no longer have to pay extra for things such as a proper USB port or Bluetooth audio, while navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard in a segment where they are almost always optional.

The A6 still makes do with Audi's previous-generation MMI tech interface — the controller is of an older design and you can't get the nifty Virtual Cockpit gauge display available on Audi such models as the A4, A5 and R8. It's also less advanced than the interfaces of its newer Benz and Bimmer rivals. However, this version of MMI still works, and we wouldn't consider it a major demerit. 

Indeed, the entire A6's age shouldn't be held against it. Maybe it could have a few extra features and maybe its conservative styling is getting stale, but in terms of checking off luxury car boxes, few do it as well without major drawbacks.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for 2018.

2018 Audi A6 models

The 2018 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus and 3.0T Prestige. The A6 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and it utilizes a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Optional all-wheel drive (Quattro) is available, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The 3.0T upgrades to a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard with that engine.

Highlights for the the 2.0T Premium and 3.0T Premium include 18-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (includes heating and driver four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery.

Standard tech for the 2.0T includes Bluetooth, Audi's MMI electronics interface, an 8-inch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Audi Connect (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and media player interface. Also standard is Audi's Pre Sense Basic safety system, which senses when a collision is imminent and warns the driver, tensions the seat belts and closes the windows.

The Premium Plus (2.0T and 3.0T) trim adds LED headlights, a blind-spot warning system, power-folding mirrors, four-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose surround-sound audio system.

At the top of the line is the 3.0T Prestige. It has the above equipment plus a top-view parking camera system, a power trunklid, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, front passenger adjustable lumbar, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side-window shades.

From here, Audi offers a variety of optional packages to further equip the A6. Keep an eye out for the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, the top-view camera system but with added front and rear corner views, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking) and the Comfort Seating package (individually contoured and ventilated front seats with passenger-seat memory settings and massage function).

There's also the Competition package that comes with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a high-performance rear differential, sport front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and various sporty styling flourishes inside and out.

Trim tested

There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Quattro Prestige (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A6 has received some minor revisions, including more power for the V6 engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's A6, however.

Driving

8.5
With even more power for 2018, the A6's 3.0T V6 remains a standout in the segment. The standard 2.0T engine is also more than sufficient. The A6's handling is also excellent, though driver engagement could be better.

Acceleration

9.0
In prior testing, the A6 3.0T reaches 60 mph in just a tick above 5 seconds, which is excellent for the class. Under normal acceleration, power delivery is remarkably smooth with undetectable shifts from the eight-speed automatic. It's also remarkably quiet.

Braking

8.5
Our test A6, fitted with summer-rated tires, stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet — a typical distance. During panic braking, the car remained very controllable and tracked straight with no drama.

Steering

7.0
The steering effort is very light at low speeds for easy maneuverability and increases only slightly at higher speeds. Switching to Dynamic mode gives it more appropriate weighting for spirited driving, but there's never much feedback.

Handling

8.5
The A6 tackles turns with confident aggression. This is one of those sedans that behaves like a smaller coupe when having fun on a twisting road. Newer German rivals really haven't topped it. Note that our test car came equipped with the sport-tuned suspension.

Drivability

8.0
The auto engine stop-start feature has a tendency to stumble when the driver demands a quick launch. Otherwise, the A6 is free of quirks and behaves exactly as you'd expect with minimal effort.

Comfort

7.0
The A6 is one of the sportier luxury sedans with some comfort-related compromises in the name of performance. We'd caution comfort-focused buyers against the optional Sport package, which drives the comfort score down with its stiffer suspension, bigger wheels and summer tires.

Seat comfort

8.5
The A6's seats are firm but well shaped for comfort after extended periods. The ventilated seats on the range-topping Prestige trim further enhance comfort on long road trips. The outboard rear seats are equally supportive and comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.0
With the optional sport suspension and 20-inch wheels, the suspension lacks initial compliance over smaller road imperfections but not to objectionable levels. If comfort is a priority for you, we recommend skipping these options.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Wind and engine noises are pleasantly silenced, but there's a noticeable amount of road noise. It's not tiresome, though, and may be a result of the summer tires that come with the optional Sport package.

Interior

8.5
The A6's interior gets high marks for its classy, understated design and high-quality materials. The wood trim is particularly attractive. We also like the roomy cabin.

Ease of use

8.0
The primary controls are thoughtfully placed, and Audi's MMI infotainment interface is intuitive and easy to use.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The true sedan profile and large door openings mean getting in and out of the A6 is easy, even in tight spaces. Rear passengers won't need to stoop to gain access either.

Roominess

9.0
The front seats are spacious without feeling too big, and the armrests are well placed for big and small occupants alike. The rear seats comfortably accommodate adult-size outboard passengers with enough head- and legroom.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is hampered slightly by thick roof pillars, and the short rear window forces heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera. The head-up display (standard on the Prestige trim) is easy to read and supplies navigation directions, too.

Quality

9.0
The materials and construction of the A6 are top-notch. The knobs and buttons have a satisfying heft, and all interior surfaces are attractive and pleasing to the touch. Yes, this Audi is getting on in years, but it gives up little (if anything) to newer rivals.

Utility

The A6's 14-cubic-foot trunk is smaller than those of rivals, and indeed most midsize sedans. It's still deep, wide and easily accepts bulkier items, but others are still better. The low liftover height is appreciated.

Technology

The A6 does not yet offer Audi's latest MMI interface, including the Virtual Cockpit all-digital gauge display. That's OK, though, for as impressive as that system is, the older version in the A6 is still feature-rich and easy to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A6.

5(93%)
4(0%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my A6 - If you're going to buy one, go all in
Kevin McCarron,06/12/2018
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I've had guys who work at the dealership I bought my 2018 A6 remark that it's the nicest A6 they've seen. I bought the Prestige trim - 3.0T, driver assistance package, comfort seating package, and cold weather package - with florett silver metallic exterior and atlas beige (valcona) interior. I previously owned japanese cars - toyota or honda - that were progressively higher end trim as I got older and had more disposable income, but they were never luxury cars. I personally subscribe to the belief that if you're going to buy a luxury car, wait until you truly can afford it then get the higher end, where you notice and can enjoy the engine performance, higher end tech, interior quality etc. I still love driving my A6 almost a year into owning it. In this case with the 3.0T Prestige plus options, it was close to $70k, no doubt a high cost, but again, I waited quite some time and took care of other financial priorities first. In owning the A6 Prestige 3.0T plus options, I notice the drastic difference between my beautiful, powerful A6 and the less powerful, pedestrian quality materials on lesser A6 versions when I use a dealer loaner. BTW, there is an important warranty option - 10 years, 120,000 miles. At this cost, meaning the high relative cost of a fully decked out A6, compared with a few thousand more for this extensive warranty, I am surprised some choose not to buy this. It seemed like a no brainer to me.
Creamy ride
joe graham,04/21/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2.0 turbo with 19” 10 spoke wheels. Bought just a few weeks ago. I’ve had an Audi in the past and just had to come back. Something about the way an Audi drives just works for me. So far very happy with the ride. Seats comfortable, teenagers are happy in back, wife loves the look of the car. I drive the 3.0t, and it is a much more refined delivery of power than the 2.0t. But I kept another 7k in my pocket with the plenty capable 2.0t. Regarding engine note: no question a 4 banger is under the hood, but honestly it’s still a joy the drive. Quick around town and a bullet on the highway. Corners great - mileage is a little under what’s on the sticker for city driving and accurate for highway. I’m getting 18/30 rather than 22/31. But I’m still having fun with the right peddle:). Hard to keep it under 90mph on the highway - just so smooth and quiet. I like my music, and the upgraded Bose sound system delivers - no complaints. Pandora, Apple play all works well. Overall just a cool car, very happy with my choice.
To get the most out of this car
Mr. C,11/26/2018
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This car is amazing and if you want to get the best version of the C7 A6 you will need a 3.0T trim level that offers the sport suspension. With the V-6, Quattro and sport suspension package, the icing on this cake is the 19" wheels only because the 20" wheels create a harsh ride at times that you wouldn't notice with either the 18" or 19" wheels. The C7 seems to be the last A6 that has true exposed exhaust pipes and heat sinks. The Audi A6 has a "Launch Feature". A rarity for an ultra smooth riding luxury car. The car's handling and performance are so refined that you could never confuse the car for anything but true luxury. German luxury cars tend to be the best luxury cars IMO. This car drives more like a Mercedes vs. a BMW but it does have the mannerisms of both at times. It really is it's own car and the driving experience is user friendly and always enjoyable. It might be more expensive over other midsize luxury cars but other cheaper midsize luxury cars will be lacking in either high performance, handling or the highest quality materials. Not only does the A6 have all of this, it also has a silent cabin with an incredibly quiet engine to boot. Executive class at it's finest. If the overall reliability of this car is better than presumed, this could very well be the perfect car.
1st time Audi afte BMW
Mike Hammer,12/26/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Expensive car but really fabulous to drive in. Looks classy with an understated prestige that grabs attention. In a recent trip to Vermont, handled superbly up 4500 feet mountains during a snow blitz with 3-5 inches of the fluffy stuff on the ground with temps around 22F. The only car that was climbing up teh mountaisn at night!!
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the A6 models:

Audi Pre Sense
Senses when a collision is imminent and warns the driver, tensions the seat belts and closes the windows
Lane Keeping Assist
Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and can subtly steer you back onto the straight and narrow.
Audi Connect
Helps with a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Audi A6

Used 2018 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $32,991 and$35,999 with odometer readings between 13208 and26039 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $23,976 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 7954 and50347 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium is priced between $31,998 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 6934 and6934 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport is priced between $31,998 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 7966 and7966 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro is priced between $33,930 and$33,930 with odometer readings between 18072 and18072 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $29,000 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 38582 and38582 miles.

Which used 2018 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2018 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,976 and mileage as low as 6934 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,029.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,263.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,917.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,954.

