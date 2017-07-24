2018 Audi A6 Review
- Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials
- Powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy
- Intuitive technology interface
- Well-balanced ride and handling
- Doesn't offer Audi's latest tech
- Restrained styling verging on anonymous
Overall rating8.3 / 10
The 2018 Audi A6 should be suffering from diminished appeal. After all, it's been kicking around without a full redesign for six model years now while its prime competitors have been completely redone in the past year. It's old news. Well, that might be true in terms of attracting attention, but in the end, the A6's appeal has in fact diminished little. This well-rounded luxury sedan continues to deliver exactly what shoppers in this segment are seeking: room, features, luxury and performance in abundance.
And for 2018, there's even more on offer. Not only does the available 3.0T V6 get more standard power, even the base Premium trim gets treated to the full gamut of previously optional tech equipment. You no longer have to pay extra for things such as a proper USB port or Bluetooth audio, while navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard in a segment where they are almost always optional.
The A6 still makes do with Audi's previous-generation MMI tech interface — the controller is of an older design and you can't get the nifty Virtual Cockpit gauge display available on Audi such models as the A4, A5 and R8. It's also less advanced than the interfaces of its newer Benz and Bimmer rivals. However, this version of MMI still works, and we wouldn't consider it a major demerit.
Indeed, the entire A6's age shouldn't be held against it. Maybe it could have a few extra features and maybe its conservative styling is getting stale, but in terms of checking off luxury car boxes, few do it as well without major drawbacks.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for 2018.
2018 Audi A6 models
The 2018 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus and 3.0T Prestige. The A6 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and it utilizes a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Optional all-wheel drive (Quattro) is available, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The 3.0T upgrades to a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard with that engine.
Highlights for the the 2.0T Premium and 3.0T Premium include 18-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (includes heating and driver four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery.
Standard tech for the 2.0T includes Bluetooth, Audi's MMI electronics interface, an 8-inch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Audi Connect (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and media player interface. Also standard is Audi's Pre Sense Basic safety system, which senses when a collision is imminent and warns the driver, tensions the seat belts and closes the windows.
The Premium Plus (2.0T and 3.0T) trim adds LED headlights, a blind-spot warning system, power-folding mirrors, four-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose surround-sound audio system.
At the top of the line is the 3.0T Prestige. It has the above equipment plus a top-view parking camera system, a power trunklid, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, front passenger adjustable lumbar, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side-window shades.
From here, Audi offers a variety of optional packages to further equip the A6. Keep an eye out for the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, the top-view camera system but with added front and rear corner views, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking) and the Comfort Seating package (individually contoured and ventilated front seats with passenger-seat memory settings and massage function).
There's also the Competition package that comes with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a high-performance rear differential, sport front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and various sporty styling flourishes inside and out.
There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Quattro Prestige (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A6 has received some minor revisions, including more power for the V6 engine. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's A6, however.
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.5
- Audi Pre Sense
- Senses when a collision is imminent and warns the driver, tensions the seat belts and closes the windows
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and can subtly steer you back onto the straight and narrow.
- Audi Connect
- Helps with a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
