Used 2018 Lexus GS 450h

2018 Lexus GS 450h
List Price Range
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy for a midsize luxury sedan
  • Comfortable and spacious interior is richly appointed
  • Still reasonably quick and sporty
  • Infotainment interface can frustrate
  • Substantial cost premium over GS 350

Which GS 450h does Edmunds recommend?

With just one trim level, the GS 450h is very easy to buy. There are stand-alone options such as a Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a power trunklid and parking sensors, and they're all relatively affordable. If you're looking to get something a little more aggressively styled, consider the GS 450h F Sport.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

For the most part, owning a sporty luxury sedan means sacrificing fuel economy. But the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a notable exception. This hybrid luxury sedan is enjoyable to drive and saves you gas at the same time.

From economical to sporty, there's a Lexus GS model that appeals to most luxury sedan buyers. The 450h's hybrid powertrain combines a 3.5-liter V6 with large electric motor producing a healthy 338 combined horsepower. The rear-wheel-drive 450h can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 5.6 seconds and return combined 31 mpg (29 city/34 highway).

And while other manufacturers have sacrificed dynamics for hybridization, the GS 450h maintains its performance capability thanks to its sporty handling. The rest of the 450h is very similar to the GS 350, including the large 12.3-inch infotainment display, navigation system, and plenty of standard and optional features.

On the downside, the 450h's pricing is much higher than a comparably equipped gasoline-only GS 350 as well as starting prices for rivals such as the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid and Acura RLX Sport Hybrid. We're also not fond of the 450h's infotainment interface. But on the whole, the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a smart pick if you're looking to get high levels of luxury, performance and fuel economy in one package.

Lexus GS 450h models

The 2018 Lexus GS 450h is available in two well-equipped trim levels. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 paired to a battery-fed electric motor. The combination is good for a total of 338 horsepower that is sent to the rear wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A variety of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) is also included.

The F Sport version includes 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior styling, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, enhanced steering (variable gear-ratio and rear-wheel steering) and sport front seats.

Notable options for the GS 450h include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, a power-operated trunk, and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Lexus GS 450h F Sport (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT automatic | RWD)

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility6.5

Driving

7.5
Lexus says the GS 450h is the quickest GS you can buy, but our tests show it's slightly slower than the standard car. Its handling is intuitive and well balanced, though it lacks the outright grip of F Sport-equipped cars. Still, this is a solid performer with rewarding driving character.

Acceleration

7.0
Acceleration is smooth and uninterrupted with 60 mph arriving in only 6 seconds, which is average for a midsize luxury sedan. The GS feels rapid and responsive thanks to abundant torque.

Braking

7.0
Overall braking composure is good, but very savvy drivers will notice that the brake pedal feels a bit inconsistent at low speeds. In our panic-braking test, the GS 450h stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average for the segment.

Steering

7.0
The Lexus GS 450h goes where you point it for most situations. The steering effort is adjustable, but the feedback is minimal. Overall, the sedan strikes a good balance between everyday usability and available performance in its steering tuning.

Handling

7.0
More capable than it needs to be, the GS 450h will hustle when it's asked but never feels uncomfortable as a result. It offers higher limits than most drivers will explore. But its limits are lower than those of non-hybrid cars in the segment.

Drivability

7.5
The GS 450h, because of its abundant torque, is responsive and easy to drive, which is unusual in a car equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It's also very quiet.

Comfort

8.0
A luxury hybrid with sporting intentions isn't a car we'd expect to sacrifice all else in the name of comfort, but the GS 450h does a nice job of splitting the difference. It's amply comfortable when that's what you want.

Seat comfort

7.5
The heated and ventilated front leather seats are a highlight. Comfort is good even after extended driving. Adjustments are abundant but not always intuitive. There's excellent thigh support, though some drivers might find the seat bottoms a bit flat.

Ride comfort

8.5
An active, adaptive variable suspension (part of the F Sport option) helps this GS 450h split the difference between sport sedan and proper Lexus. The ride is generally smooth and controlled with little harshness on rough roads in Normal mode. Sport+ mode is stiff.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's precious little wind noise, even at high speed, just as you'd expect from Lexus. The powertrain is particularly quiet, and electric mode provides near noise-free motoring below about 25 mph.

Interior

8.5
A large, highly functional interior with very good materials and high-quality assembly is slightly offset by a unique but awkward infotainment control setup.

Ease of use

7.5
The highlight and downfall of the GS' otherwise logical interior is the Remote Touch infotainment interface. It's a novel approach, but it's confusing and inconsistent and demands too much attention.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
In traditional Lexus fashion, the GS is built for real people. The doors are wide, the sills are narrow, and the seats are relatively high. It's very easy to get in and out of.

Roominess

8.5
The GS is a big car, and the interior reflects that. Front passengers will enjoy lots of hip-, leg- and headroom as well as shoulder room. The story is the same in the back unless you are very tall.

Visibility

8.5
There's excellent forward visibility thanks to small pillars and minimal blind spots. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera take care of the rest. Fantastic high-beam headlights on the open road.

Quality

8.0
Lexus cars are built to a high standard, and the GS 450h is no exception. The interior materials are stunning, and the controls offer precise feel. The body panels are well matched, and gaps are consistent. It's what we expect at this price.

Utility

6.5
The sedan's useful variety of interior storage options is offset by a small trunk and a back seat that doesn't fold down.

Small-item storage

It has a useful glovebox, two cupholders ahead of the shifter and a medium-size center console that opens wide. The front door pockets are a decent size but won't hold a water bottle. The rear door pockets are small but will fit a bottle. The rear center armrest has a storage bin and cupholders.

Cargo space

Because of the hybrid battery pack, the trunk offers just 13.2 cubic feet of space, which isn't much more than what you get from a typical compact sedan. The rear seatbacks don't fold either.

Child safety seat accommodation

Has two pairs of LATCH anchors at the bottom and three top-tether anchors along the top. Bottom LATCH anchors are tightly recessed between the seat cushions, though. Rear legroom is generous enough for most rear-facing seats to fit, but tall front occupants might still have to scoot up some.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus GS 450h.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fast Luxurious Car With Great Fuel Economy!
Clifford Tyler,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I've owned this special order base model hybrid car for six months, and am wildly impressed with its combination of quick performance, sporty road handling and excellent fuel economy. Although EPA rated at 29 mph city and 34 mph highway (31 combination), 38 mph highway, and 35 mph combination is easy to reach, if driven correctly. Cabin is very quiet, interior has high quality fit and finish, Navigation panel map is huge, and the Mark Levinson sound system is incredible. Technology and infotainment require a learning curve. Well worth the extra price over the GS 350 of ES models.

Features & Specs

F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MPG 29 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
338 hp @ 6000 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MPG 29 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
338 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the GS 450h models:

Pre-Collision System
Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
Lane Departure Alert
Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
Intelligent High Beam
Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Lexus GS 450h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 GS 450h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus GS 450h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GS 450h gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GS 450h has 13.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GS 450h. Learn more

Is the Lexus GS 450h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus GS 450h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS 450h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS 450h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2018 Lexus GS 450h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2018 GS 450h and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 GS 450h is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2018 Lexus GS 450h?

The least-expensive 2018 Lexus GS 450h is the 2018 Lexus GS 450h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,635.

Other versions include:

  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $68,680
  • 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $63,635
What are the different models of Lexus GS 450h?

More about the 2018 Lexus GS 450h

Shoppers looking for a midsize luxury sedan have more than a few choices these days, but those who also want one that's fuel-efficient and fun to drive might want to check out the 2018 Lexus GS 450h. With this model, the Lexus reputation for style and reliability combines with the latest hybrid powertrain and a host of standard features. Together, they deliver both an engaging driving experience and fewer trips to the gas station.

The powertrain for the GS 450h consists of a 3.5-liter V6 engine that teams up with an electric motor for a total system output of 338 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. The combo drives the rear wheels through a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Fuel economy is rated by the EPA at 31 mpg combined (29 city/34 highway).

On the road, the GS 450h might not quite reach sports-car levels of performance, but with strong acceleration and well-balanced handling, it's capable of more than most drivers will ever ask of it. But for those who want to squeeze out even more corner-carving ability, the available F Sport package adds a stiffer sport-tuned, adaptive suspension, variable gear-ratio steering, and larger wheels with performance tires.

On the safety side of things, Lexus Safety System+ package is standard equipment. It provides such high-tech aids as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, and lane departure alert with steering assist.

The bold exterior styling of the GS 450h follows the pattern set by other GS models, with a low, muscular stance, aggressive grille, and distinctive front and rear fascias. The overall effect is sporty rather than formal. The interior, however, makes it clear that occupants have entered a luxury sedan. Appointments include heated and ventilated leather seats, high-quality trim materials, and a wealth of the latest comfort, convenience and technology features. The driver and front passenger enjoy more than enough room to stretch out, as do those in back, unless they're unusually tall.

The GS 450h is only available in one extremely well-equipped trim level, with standard features such as a navigation system, a rearview camera, 10-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Buyers who want more luxury can add heated rear seats and a premium Mark Levinson audio system. Those who crave more performance can opt for the F Sport package. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2018 Lexus GS 450h that best meets your needs.

Used 2018 Lexus GS 450h Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus GS 450h is offered in the following submodels: GS 450h Sedan. Available styles include F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2018 Lexus GS 450h?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Lexus GS 450h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 GS 450h 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 GS 450h.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Lexus GS 450h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 GS 450h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

