Used 2018 Lexus GS 450h
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy for a midsize luxury sedan
- Comfortable and spacious interior is richly appointed
- Still reasonably quick and sporty
- Infotainment interface can frustrate
- Substantial cost premium over GS 350
Which GS 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
For the most part, owning a sporty luxury sedan means sacrificing fuel economy. But the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a notable exception. This hybrid luxury sedan is enjoyable to drive and saves you gas at the same time.
From economical to sporty, there's a Lexus GS model that appeals to most luxury sedan buyers. The 450h's hybrid powertrain combines a 3.5-liter V6 with large electric motor producing a healthy 338 combined horsepower. The rear-wheel-drive 450h can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 5.6 seconds and return combined 31 mpg (29 city/34 highway).
And while other manufacturers have sacrificed dynamics for hybridization, the GS 450h maintains its performance capability thanks to its sporty handling. The rest of the 450h is very similar to the GS 350, including the large 12.3-inch infotainment display, navigation system, and plenty of standard and optional features.
On the downside, the 450h's pricing is much higher than a comparably equipped gasoline-only GS 350 as well as starting prices for rivals such as the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid and Acura RLX Sport Hybrid. We're also not fond of the 450h's infotainment interface. But on the whole, the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a smart pick if you're looking to get high levels of luxury, performance and fuel economy in one package.
Lexus GS 450h models
The 2018 Lexus GS 450h is available in two well-equipped trim levels. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 paired to a battery-fed electric motor. The combination is good for a total of 338 horsepower that is sent to the rear wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A variety of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) is also included.
The F Sport version includes 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior styling, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, enhanced steering (variable gear-ratio and rear-wheel steering) and sport front seats.
Notable options for the GS 450h include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, a power-operated trunk, and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|6.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- acceleration
- dashboard
- road noise
- technology
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've owned this special order base model hybrid car for six months, and am wildly impressed with its combination of quick performance, sporty road handling and excellent fuel economy. Although EPA rated at 29 mph city and 34 mph highway (31 combination), 38 mph highway, and 35 mph combination is easy to reach, if driven correctly. Cabin is very quiet, interior has high quality fit and finish, Navigation panel map is huge, and the Mark Levinson sound system is incredible. Technology and infotainment require a learning curve. Well worth the extra price over the GS 350 of ES models.
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|338 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|338 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Lexus GS 450h a good car?
Is the Lexus GS 450h reliable?
Is the 2018 Lexus GS 450h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Lexus GS 450h?
The least-expensive 2018 Lexus GS 450h is the 2018 Lexus GS 450h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,635.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $68,680
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $63,635
What are the different models of Lexus GS 450h?
Shoppers looking for a midsize luxury sedan have more than a few choices these days, but those who also want one that's fuel-efficient and fun to drive might want to check out the 2018 Lexus GS 450h. With this model, the Lexus reputation for style and reliability combines with the latest hybrid powertrain and a host of standard features. Together, they deliver both an engaging driving experience and fewer trips to the gas station.
The powertrain for the GS 450h consists of a 3.5-liter V6 engine that teams up with an electric motor for a total system output of 338 hp and 257 pound-feet of torque. The combo drives the rear wheels through a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Fuel economy is rated by the EPA at 31 mpg combined (29 city/34 highway).
On the road, the GS 450h might not quite reach sports-car levels of performance, but with strong acceleration and well-balanced handling, it's capable of more than most drivers will ever ask of it. But for those who want to squeeze out even more corner-carving ability, the available F Sport package adds a stiffer sport-tuned, adaptive suspension, variable gear-ratio steering, and larger wheels with performance tires.
On the safety side of things, Lexus Safety System+ package is standard equipment. It provides such high-tech aids as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, and lane departure alert with steering assist.
The bold exterior styling of the GS 450h follows the pattern set by other GS models, with a low, muscular stance, aggressive grille, and distinctive front and rear fascias. The overall effect is sporty rather than formal. The interior, however, makes it clear that occupants have entered a luxury sedan. Appointments include heated and ventilated leather seats, high-quality trim materials, and a wealth of the latest comfort, convenience and technology features. The driver and front passenger enjoy more than enough room to stretch out, as do those in back, unless they're unusually tall.
The GS 450h is only available in one extremely well-equipped trim level, with standard features such as a navigation system, a rearview camera, 10-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Buyers who want more luxury can add heated rear seats and a premium Mark Levinson audio system. Those who crave more performance can opt for the F Sport package. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2018 Lexus GS 450h that best meets your needs.
The Used 2018 Lexus GS 450h is offered in the following submodels: GS 450h Sedan. Available styles include F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2018 Lexus GS 450h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Lexus GS 450h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 GS 450h 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 GS 450h.
