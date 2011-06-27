  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2009 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Finely fashioned interior, all-wheel drive available across the lineup, strong supercharged V6.
  • Base V6 and top-of-the-line V8 lack moxie, not as fun to drive as some competitors.
List Price Range
$8,250 - $10,850
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The understated yet luxurious 2009 Audi A6 is a solid all-around effort, particularly with the new supercharged 3.0T power plant. It deserves consideration alongside its capable European and Japanese rivals.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Audi A6's saving grace may well be its new supercharged V6, which goes by the handle "3.0T." But wait, isn't "T" supposed to stand for "turbocharged"? Why, yes; it has in Audi's past 1.8T and 2.0T models. In this case, though, "T" is for "supercharged." Never mind why -- all you need to know is that this engine could single-handedly make the A6 relevant again in the luxury sedan and wagon segments.

That's because the A6's Achilles' heel has long been its distinct lack of underhood motivation compared to the European and Japanese competition. Sure, the A6 has a nice interior, and we've always appreciated its understated good looks and sure-footed AWD traction. But the base V6 feels taxed by the elevated standards of this class, and the flagship 4.2-liter V8 simply can't keep up with similarly priced V8s from BMW, Infiniti, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz,. In other words, the A6 needed a shot in the arm, and the 3.0T's 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque might be just what the doctor ordered. It's also relatively fuel-efficient and doesn't command much of a price premium.

With the new engine, the 2009 Audi A6 is a competent luxury car in a segment that's teeming with attractive choices. The BMW 5 Series performs better overall, the Mercedes E-Class has better curb appeal, the Infiniti M35 and M45 promise sharper handling, the Hyundai Genesis offers tremendous value and the Jaguar XF matches the A6 in most respects while adding a healthy dollop of panache. Nonetheless, if you're drawn to the A6's combination of German engineering and available AWD security, we'd say it's worth a look. It's hard to go wrong at this price point, and you certainly won't go wrong if you end up with an A6.

2009 Audi A6 models

The 2009 Audi A6 is available in sedan and wagon (Avant) body styles. There are three trim levels, differentiated by engine specification: base 3.2, midlevel 3.0T Quattro and top-of-the-line 4.2 Quattro. Furthermore, each A6 comes with one of three equipment packages: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Note that the Prestige package is unavailable with the base V6 and mandatory with the V8.

The Premium package, standard on 3.2 and 3.0T Quattro trims, includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather seating, power front seats with adjustable lumbar support (heated on Quattro models), a tilt and telescoping steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, a trip computer, Audi's MMI systems controller, Bluetooth and a stereo system featuring a glovebox-mounted CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod input. The Premium Plus package, optional on the 3.2 and 3.0T Quattro, adds 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a compass, aluminum door sills and driver memory functions. The Prestige trim, optional on the 3.0T Quattro and standard on the 4.2 Quattro, tacks on exclusive 18-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a back-up camera, keyless ignition and entry, shift paddles, a power-adjustable steering column, a DVD-based navigation system with voice-recognition capability (optional with Premium Plus), an upgraded surround-sound stereo and a color trip computer. The 4.2 Quattro also features sporty S line exterior styling cues.

Stand-alone options, depending on trim level, include a Cold Weather package with heated rear seats and steering wheel (plus heated front seats on non-Quattro models), rear side airbags and a blind-spot warning system.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Audi A6 boasts a new supercharged V6 -- the misleadingly named 3.0T -- that's optional on the sedan and mandatory on the Avant wagon. A newly simplified trim level structure allows buyers some freedom to mix and match engines and trim packages. Other changes include freshened styling front and rear, updated graphics for the instrument cluster and a 40/60 front/rear split for the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Finally, last year's optional sport-tuned suspension, air suspension and 19-inch wheels have been ditched in favor of a retuned standard suspension across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Despite its name, the A6 3.2 features a 3.1-liter V6 rated at 255 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. The A6 3.0T has a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that cranks out 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The A6 4.2 has a 4.2-liter V8 that generates 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The sedan is available with any of the three engines, while the Avant wagon comes only with the 3.0T. All engines feature direct fuel injection technology. The 3.2 front-wheel-drive sedan has a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with driver-selectable shift points, while all other A6s come with a six-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro AWD system.

The base A6 3.2 could hardly keep up with the average V6-powered family sedan in a stoplight drag race. The 3.0T, however, is so smooth and powerful that it calls into question the need for the V8 (their estimated 0-60-mph times are 0.1 second apart), especially considering the bigger engine's substantial price premium. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg city/27 highway and 21 combined for the base 3.2, 18/26/21 mpg for the 3.0T and 16/23/18 mpg for a 4.2 Quattro.

Safety

All 2009 Audi A6 models come with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are an extra-cost option. The A6 performed admirably in crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earning the top rating of "Good" in both frontal offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2009 Audi A6's retuned suspension should prove satisfactory for most shoppers, though those seeking extra performance may gravitate toward competing models with optional sport-tuned suspensions. In any case, we don't rue the departure of last year's available sport suspension and 19-inch wheels, as that setup provided a tooth-rattling ride without adding much in the way of handling prowess. The 3.1-liter V6 is underwhelming compared with rival engines, as is the 4.2-liter V8; however, the zesty and reasonably priced 3.0T is a winner, much like the comparable twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 in the rival BMW 535i. The A6 cruises confidently on the highway, though some tire roar finds its way into the cabin at elevated speeds. The available Quattro all-wheel-drive system gives the A6 added peace of mind in foul weather.

Interior

The 2009 Audi A6 continues to offer one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and impressive fit and finish. All A6 sedans and Avant wagons come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, which controls entertainment, communication and optional navigation functions via the dash-mounted LCD screen and a large knob on the center console. We wouldn't go so far as to call it user-friendly, but you get used to it. The A6 sedan offers a perfectly adequate 16-cubic-foot trunk, though it's no bigger than the compact A4's. The Avant wagon offers a spacious 34 cubic feet behind its rear seats and 59 cubes with them folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Audi A6.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi misleads on A-6
Wayne Capinegro,02/10/2009
I ordered a 2009 A-6, 4.2, Garnet Red, and according to the Audi website the car was to have the S-Line interior. When the car came it had the plain interior without the more comfortable sport seats. I was then told after the fact that the S-Line was no longer available. Obviously the website was misleading. I have owned 2002, 2006, and 2008 A-6's. I will never buy another Audi because of this deception.
Coolant pump failure
jp,08/17/2010
I have the car for 1 year now, it has been in the shop for repairs 3 times. The first problem was with the coolant pump, the second problem with the LED headlights and the third problem with the coolant pump. The front bumper had to be removed to replace the headlights and the dealer put the first scratch on the car during the process. the first coolant pump issue happened on the parkway and the car had to be towed, the second time I drove it a few miles after the warning light came on. There is a persistent rattle in the dashboard. It's a nice car with a bad reliability rating, I was used to the Mercedes Benz e350 which never gave me a problem. That will be my next car at lease end.
Audi A6 3.0T Quatro
Horst Truestedt,08/20/2016
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A)
We really liked this car - everything about it was great, except recently it started using about a quart of oil every 800 miles (never had a car use oil like this and this is our 7th Audi). It is not leaking nor visible in the exhaust - we are thinking of trading only because of the oil usage.
Car Pit
cldunn,10/18/2013
Whatever you do, do not buy an Audi or have your car serviced at this dealership. We own and Audi A-6 Turbo 2009. It is in the shop more than not. The Ft. Collins dealership where we bought the car did not stand by a tire warranty and we had to contact Audi North America. We wound up buying 4 tires out of pocket because one went bad and they did nothing!. Further there was a $1500 part that came out of nowhere they claimed needed to be replaced. Audi split the difference with us. Out of loyalty we went back to Ft. Collins for a normal 80K service, over an hour drive. On the way home the radio stopped working.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Audi A6
More About This Model

It's not easy to get too excited by the 2009 Audi A6. Yes, some 234,000 examples of Audi's executive barge were sold around the world last year, more than either the BMW 5 Series or the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. But while the A6 sets the tone of Audi's styling look, it lacks the luxury chutzpah of the Audi A8 or the sporting finesse of the smaller Audi A4.

This car has always been eminently sensible, and so perhaps it's in keeping with the brand that this face-lift for the 2009 Audi A6 should be subtle. The aesthetic changes are so miniscule that if Audi's stylists were cosmetic surgeons, you'd be asking for your money back.

And yet the thing that has always held back the A6 has been under the hood, as the long-stroke Audi V6 lacks any trace of personality even as it goes about its duties with perfect composure. That's why the introduction of the new 2,995cc TFSI V6 could be really significant. This is a supercharged engine, and it's all about a bid to combine improved power and response with lower fuel consumption.

Back to the Future
The last time this car company dabbled with supercharging, it was known as Auto Union, and Professor Porsche's V12- and V16-powered midengine monsters were fighting Mercedes-Benz in titanic battles for grand prix supremacy during the 1930s.

Now there's the supercharged 2,995cc TFSI V6 for the 2009 Audi A6. (While the "T" should indicate turbocharging, the forced induction is provided by a supercharger, and even Audi is apologetic about this misnomer apparently forced upon it by some bright spark in the marketing department.) And like the Auto Union engines of the 1930s, it's actually meant to provide a wide, docile power band, not peak power.

Like the latest-generation superchargers we've seen lately, this compact Roots-type blower nestles inside the 90-degree Vee between the V6's cylinder banks, taking the place of the intake manifold. Two contra-rotating, four-vane shafts turn at up to 23,000 rpm, delivering maximum boost of 11.5 psi. Twin water-to-air intercoolers help improve charge density.

Audi's direct injection technology has been applied here, and a common-rail unit sends fuel into the combustion chambers at as much as 2,200 psi. The direct injection system also has packaging advantages, enabling the supercharger to be located behind the throttle in an area of low-density air. As a result, the supercharger is less of a mechanical drag on the engine. Plus the throttle response is good, because the location of the supercharger between the cylinder banks offers very short intake tracts.

The net result of all this technical trickery is an engine that delivers 286 horsepower from 4,850 rpm to 6,800 rpm, not to mention 310 pound-feet of torque from 2,500-4,850 rpm. Audi says the revised A6 will accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds and then on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Measured Against the Competition
The supercharged V6's power figures bear comparison with the 4.2-liter Audi V8, which musters 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The acceleration times of the V6- and V8-powered cars to 100 km/h are identical, yet the V8 uses substantially more fuel on the European driving cycle — 23.1 mpg for the V8 versus 25 mpg for the supercharged V6.

The new supercharged V6 also trounces the Mercedes-Benz E350's 3.5-liter V6 with its 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, and can stand toe-to-toe with the BMW 535i's twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 with its 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.

The V6 even sounds good. The deep bass rumble of the V8 might be missing, but it's been replaced by a baritone voice of considerable clarity. Audi has clearly spent a lot of time tuning the exhaust and induction noises while dialing out the sound of the supercharger. Listen hard and you can make out a subtle whine, but it's hardly intrusive.

Meanwhile, Audi's six-speed automatic is standard with this engine and it proves an ideal foil. It's been tweaked slightly and it disengages the torque convertor at a standstill in a bid to reduce fuel consumption. It automatically reengages when you lift off the brakes. It's a slick companion and it's good to see shift paddles fitted as standard equipment, because if Audi is serious about building sport sedans, then such details matter.

Driving While German
The A6 has always been a big car. At 194.4 inches in overall length, it's 3.3 inches longer than a 5 Series and 3.2 inches longer than an E-Class, largely a consequence of its all-wheel-drive powertrain. And at 79.9 inches across the beam, this is also a wide car. You're always conscious of the 2009 Audi A6's bulk; this is not a car that seems to shrink around you like a Jaguar XF.

The Quattro four-wheel-drive system has been reworked in tune with the rest of the Audi range so that 60 percent of the available torque is now sent to the rear wheels and 40 percent to the front. In theory, this should alter the handling characteristics to make the A6 feel more like a rear-wheel-drive car, but in practice the difference is miniscule. The A6 is still a car that responds best to measured, precise and subtle inputs, a trait not helped by steering that still feels disappointingly vague.

Audi's engineers have also been to work on the A6's suspension in a bid to improve its much-criticized ride quality, and larger-volume front dampers help offer improved action with more precise control. Meanwhile, every test car at our disposal had been fitted with the optional air suspension, which offers Comfort, Dynamic and Automatic settings. Dynamic is downright harsh, while even Comfort fails to offer the bump absorption of an E-Class or XF. In our view, calling a car a "sport sedan" is no excuse for an overly firm ride.

The Audi Look
You'll need to be a dedicated Audi spotter to tell the difference between the old A6 and the new. There are changes to the grille, foglights and air intakes at the front, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice. The only obvious change is the introduction of six LED daytime driving lights in each headlight, an optional feature.

At the rear, the changes are more significant. You get distinctive, angular LED-type rear lamps, a more pronounced spoiler on the trunk and an aero diffuser beneath the bumper. The latter, one suspects, has more to do with the need to look different than significantly improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Within the cabin, you'll find some new materials, a bit more chrome and a reworked Multi Media Interface (MMI) that still sets the standard for these automotive joysticks, although it's now becoming a bit too complicated as more features are added.

The 2009 Audi A6 remains a very spacious, comfortable car that's beautifully built, but it can also seem somewhat stark and uninviting depending on the way it's equipped. There are too many blank buttons for a car in this price range and it lacks the cozy, accommodating feel of the Jaguar.

Updated but Maybe Not Improved
Let's get to the point. The new engine is a treat that should soon be successfully employed in the rest of the Audi range. (An Audi TT with this engine would be something to behold.)

The new motor is certainly well employed in the 2009 Audi A6. Audi's executive transport remains a finely crafted machine that scores highly for space and quality. The face-lift plays to the A6's strengths, but it fails to significantly address its key failings — namely an overly firm ride and a cabin that's still not as enticing as a car at this price level needs to be.

The 2009 Audi A6 continues to be exactly the right sort of package for the U.S.: spacious, easy to drive and sure-footed in every kind of weather. And yet just 12,000 examples hit the road in America last year. Clearly this car lacks some kind of magic, and we're not sure it's found it with this makeover.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2009 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2009 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT), 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and 3.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro is priced between $8,250 and$10,850 with odometer readings between 91773 and111295 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,250 and mileage as low as 91773 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2009 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,841.

Find a used Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,720.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,591.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

