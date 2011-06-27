I've driven ~40,000 miles since I bought it at ~67,000 miles. I'm 6'5", and most other cars don't fit me well. This car is comfortable, roomy, and has a nice, big trunk. I love the all wheel drive, especially in the winter. This car has been remarkably reliable for me. (Hope I didn't just jinx myself!) I had the timing belt service including water pump etc. performed at the prescribed mileage. I've replaced the battery, brake pads and rotors and tires, and a couple of front end alignments. The only non-regular maintenance items I've had to do is replacing is a tie rod end and both front axles, all due to torn rubber boots at the ball joint and CV-joints, respectively. At its age, I can't really complain. None of the work was done by the dealer. This is an Audi after all, so expect to pay more for work and parts than on other cars. I've had good luck with a couple of local independent mechanics. The 2.7 liter bi-turbo is nice and peppy when needed. I usually buy this class of car with more than a couple of years on it. Since I like a firm, responsive ride I'll usually start by investing in shocks and struts all around, but this car has handled beautifully from the get-go and right up to the present, so I still have the original suspension components. Fuel consumption isn't great by today's standards: about 21 mpg around town, and 26 on the highway, and I drive rather carefully. A common problem on a used Audi is oil leaks around the engine. Oftentimes the leak is above the exhaust manifold so drips or runs down to vaporize and stink. I haven't had this problem, but be mindful of this issue. Another issue I need to point out, NOT related to this car but on any Audi with the 2 liter, 4 cylinder turbo engine built roughly between 2006 - 2013. This engine has a very serious problem with oil consumption. It's not leakage. It simple burns it at the rate of a quart every 600 to 1500 miles. It's a widely known issue. My wife's 2007 A4 Avant has this problem. Of course we learned about it after we bought it. Response from the seller, "It's always done it." From the dealer, "They all do it." Both are right. Caveat emptor. I find it curious to say the least that Audi, a German company that otherwise makes beautifully engineered cars, hasn't figured out to make an oil seal that lasts, either external, the dripping, or internal, the burning of oil. Would I buy another one? Most likely. I like the overall feel.

