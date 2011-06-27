  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2004 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(92)
Appraise this car

2004 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Heavenly cabin furnishings, varied menu of engines, all-wheel-drive utility.
  • Nonlinear steering, limited availability of manual transmission.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,002 - $2,178
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid performance and an elegant cabin design make the A6 a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan class, but BMW's 5 Series is more athletic and Mercedes carries more brand cachet, so it can't be called a class leader just yet.

2004 Highlights

A sport mode is added to the "multitronic" CVT, the center console's retractable cup holder is replaced by a power point and all quattro models now come standard with a sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Audi A6.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Once you go QUATTRO you cant go back!
VGHOSTINE,03/08/2010
This is the best piece of man made machine I have ever driven. I drove Infiniti G35's and Nissan 350Z and then had two hondas and one gm. Of all those cars, I can say this is in its own category and nothing comes to close to the performance and comfort and style and OH YOU HAVE A NICE CAR comments. MY next car will be an A8L but I will enjoy every bit of my A6. Every time I start the engine and hear the muffler noise (modified) I just cant wait to hit on the gas pedal and accelerate. The feel is way beyond anything I can ever own and AFFORD to own. 20k$
Pre-owned yields luxury at a reasonable price
Philip Meidell,04/10/2016
2.7T S-Line quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A)
I've driven ~40,000 miles since I bought it at ~67,000 miles. I'm 6'5", and most other cars don't fit me well. This car is comfortable, roomy, and has a nice, big trunk. I love the all wheel drive, especially in the winter. This car has been remarkably reliable for me. (Hope I didn't just jinx myself!) I had the timing belt service including water pump etc. performed at the prescribed mileage. I've replaced the battery, brake pads and rotors and tires, and a couple of front end alignments. The only non-regular maintenance items I've had to do is replacing is a tie rod end and both front axles, all due to torn rubber boots at the ball joint and CV-joints, respectively. At its age, I can't really complain. None of the work was done by the dealer. This is an Audi after all, so expect to pay more for work and parts than on other cars. I've had good luck with a couple of local independent mechanics. The 2.7 liter bi-turbo is nice and peppy when needed. I usually buy this class of car with more than a couple of years on it. Since I like a firm, responsive ride I'll usually start by investing in shocks and struts all around, but this car has handled beautifully from the get-go and right up to the present, so I still have the original suspension components. Fuel consumption isn't great by today's standards: about 21 mpg around town, and 26 on the highway, and I drive rather carefully. A common problem on a used Audi is oil leaks around the engine. Oftentimes the leak is above the exhaust manifold so drips or runs down to vaporize and stink. I haven't had this problem, but be mindful of this issue. Another issue I need to point out, NOT related to this car but on any Audi with the 2 liter, 4 cylinder turbo engine built roughly between 2006 - 2013. This engine has a very serious problem with oil consumption. It's not leakage. It simple burns it at the rate of a quart every 600 to 1500 miles. It's a widely known issue. My wife's 2007 A4 Avant has this problem. Of course we learned about it after we bought it. Response from the seller, "It's always done it." From the dealer, "They all do it." Both are right. Caveat emptor. I find it curious to say the least that Audi, a German company that otherwise makes beautifully engineered cars, hasn't figured out to make an oil seal that lasts, either external, the dripping, or internal, the burning of oil. Would I buy another one? Most likely. I like the overall feel.
Phenomenal Car
Audifan,09/17/2010
Bought the '04 S-line in Sept '09 with 55k miles on it. Mint condition for 15k. Could not be happier! added APR chip to get HP to 310 and it really makes a difference. Used to have 3 series BMW and this blows it away. Build quality is so much better. best vehicle i've ever driven in foul weather (snow, rain). Very safe feeling in all situations. One thing i learned is Dealers will kill you on repairs. got to find an indy tech. watch out for the cam adjuster seal leak' DLR scam. they claim its $1200 in labor. only takes them 2 hrs! find an independent mechanic or get warranty. wonderful car. had not problems at 72k miles yet.
2004 model year has the best reliability
jimsrod,07/10/2009
I'm the 2nd owner off lease. I've been driving it for 2 years now. First couple of months the car was stock and throttle response a bit dead. I had the ECU chipped and it really livened it up. Plus gas mileage is a couple per gallon better (not great about 20 MPG combined city / hwy). I've tinted the windows and added aftermarket wheels to the otherwise boring design of the 18" S- Line stockers. Oil lines to the turbos were updated for 2004 so no more blown turbos (one goes you've got to replace the other)! Ride is very nice and not too harsh. S-Line A6 2.7t's aren't on every corner so you feel like you're in a more exclusive club. Love the car...luxury and sportiness all in one!
See all 92 reviews of the 2004 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Audi A6

Used 2004 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2004 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A), 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and 2.7T S-Line quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Audi A6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Audi A6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2004 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,327.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,181.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,796.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,380.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles