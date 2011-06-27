  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2011 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2011 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Finely finished interior
  • all-wheel drive
  • strong supercharged V6
  • fuel-efficient base V6.
  • V8 model is slower than supercharged V6
  • limited utility from wagon.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$12,995
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The understated yet luxurious 2011 Audi A6 is a solid all-around effort, particularly in 3.0T configuration with its supercharged V6. It deserves consideration alongside its capable European and Japanese rivals.

Vehicle overview

It can be hard to get noticed sometimes. You can work hard, do well and still spend your career overshadowed and riding the bench on the sidelines. Just ask any utility infielder or the 2011 Audi A6. This midsize luxury sedan and wagon gets just about everything right, including attractive styling, a classy interior and competitive engines. But the A6 just so happens to compete against heavy hitters from BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes (just to name a few) that overshadow the A6 and stand in the way of its being considered an all-star.

The A6 is a veteran among brand-new talent, which is part of its problem. Introduced six years ago, the 2011 A6 is hardly a fresh face any more, even if it's a fairly attractive one. Plugging in flashy LED running lights and adding a spoiler on the trunk has been hardly enough to draw eyes away from the newer BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF. Still, it's hard to argue with the A6's interior, which has held up over the years thanks to top-notch quality, technology updates and one of the better iterations of Audi's driver-centered dash design. The A6 Avant also achieves a nice balance between utility and style that most wagons do not.

The A6's engines offer competitive performance for the most part. Even though it's not available with Audi's ubiquitous all-wheel drive, the 3.2-liter V6 in the base model A6 not only produces power on par with the Mercedes-Benz E350's V6 but also returns significantly better fuel mileage. The deceptively named 3.0T model (it's supercharged, not turbocharged) is the peach of the group, displaying strong acceleration that actually outpaces the 4.2-liter V8 model. Regardless of the engine, every A6 model delivers the careful balance between a comfortable ride and responsive handling for which German cars are known.

Unfortunately, the 2011 Audi A6 sedan is outdone by its competition despite its many virtues. The 2011 BMW 5 Series remains the driver's choice, the 2011 Jaguar XF bests the A6 in the sleek-styling category and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the most well-rounded entry in this group. There's also the impressive 2011 Hyundai Genesis Sedan, a budget-friendly choice. Yet even if the A6 isn't bound for Cooperstown (or whatever idyllic little town houses the Luxury Car Hall of Fame), this appealing sedan and wagon deserve a spot in your test-drive batting order.

2011 Audi A6 models

The 2011 Audi A6 is available in two body styles: a four-door sedan and a wagon known as the Avant. There are three trim levels -- Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige -- and their availability depends on engine choice.

The Premium (3.2 and 3.0T) comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, automatic climate control, eight-way power seats (includes lumbar adjustment), partial leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic, Audi's MMI and a 10-speaker stereo with six-disc CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod interface. The 3.0T Premium adds heated front seats and, on the Avant, a power liftgate.

Opting for the Premium Plus (3.2 and 3.0T) gets you 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, self-leveling xenon headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, and driver memory functions.

The Prestige trim (3.0T and 4.2) brings with it adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, power-adjustable steering wheel, shift paddles and a Bose sound system with DVD-audio capability.

The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and, on the 3.2, heated front seats. A Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles and either 18-inch wheels with all-season tires or 19-inch wheels with summer tires. Rear side airbags are optional on all trims, while a blind-spot warning system is optional on all but the 3.2.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, every Audi A6 gets the previously optional S Line exterior package, adding bumpers with a sportier appearance, different door sills and headlight washers. All A6 models also get the most recent Audi Multi Media Interface (MMI) and standard navigation. Rear parking sensors are now standard on the Premium Plus, while a rearview camera is standard on the Prestige.

Performance & mpg

The Audi A6 3.2 is the base model configuration, available only in the sedan; it features a 3.2-liter V6 good for 265 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are standard; all-wheel drive is not available. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

The Audi A6 3.0T configuration is available in the sedan or Avant; it gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.0T sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds -- this is quicker than the time logged by the A6 4.2 (6.5 seconds) and just a tick slower than that of the last V10-powered S6 (5.7 seconds) we tested. Fuel economy stands at an estimated 18/26/21.

The Audi A6 4.2 is available only as a sedan and comes with a 4.2-liter V8 producing 350 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and Quattro are standard. Fuel economy is an estimated 16/24/19.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2011 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot warning system are either optional or included with the upper trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, the all-wheel-drive 3.0T came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet -- an average performance. A 4.2 with 19-inch wheels and summer tires stopped in a more impressive 114 feet.

In crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Audi A6 scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but the second-best rating of "Average" in the roof strength test.

Driving

The 2011 Audi A6's suspension tuning should prove satisfactory for most shoppers, offering a suitably Germanic balance between ride and handling. A sport suspension is available with one of two Sport packages, but we'd give the 19-inch-wheel version a pass since its ride is likely to prove too harsh for the typical luxury sedan buyer.

The base V6's performance is adequate, but the zesty and reasonably priced 3.0T is the model to get. Every A6 cruises confidently on the highway, though some tire roar finds its way into the cabin at elevated speeds. The available all-wheel-drive system gives the A6's driver some added peace of mind in foul weather.

Interior

The 2011 Audi A6 continues to offer one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and impressive fit and finish.

All A6 models come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI), which controls entertainment, communication and standard navigation functions via the dash-mounted LCD screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. All A6 models have Audi's most recent MMI system, which has more logical menus, crisper graphics and a joystick-like control on top of the system's control knob to increase functionality.

The A6 sedan offers a trunk with a capacity of 16 cubic feet. Because of its sleek roof line, the Avant wagon offers only 34 cubic feet behind its rear seats and just 59 cubes with them folded -- a far cry from the 71 cubic feet that the Volvo V70 will carry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi A6.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Had (Overall)
obsequi,11/18/2011
I have had cars that are more fun to drive (Honda S2000), larger sedans (Volvo S80), and even another Audi that I thought was my favorite car (A4 convertible), but none has been as completely the total package as this car. The A6, while a bit blah on the exterior, is nearly perfect from the inside. The cabin is roomy, the seats are comfortable, the electronics are helpful, and simple to use, and the fit and finish is fantastic. The supercharged 3.0 has excellent torque at all speeds, and when the supercharged adds its punch, you best be ready to roll, quickly. I nearly rear ended the car I intended to pass the first time I punched it. The engine and trans are so perfectly mated. Score!
V8 is awesome
Jet1980,11/05/2010
It's hard to believe there is a better car. The V8 is the ticket. Despite reviews from others, I thought the 3.0T was weak -- compared to the 4.2. And unlike the transmission mated to the V6, you can hardly feel it shift in the V8. The 3.0T has to work to accelerate. But if you can't feel the difference in your test drive, then save your money and buy the 3.0T. The 4.2 engine growls and accelerates smoothly. Unlike the 3.0T, you can't feel the vibration of the engine in the steering wheel. The fit and trim is incredible. And the lines are just breath taking. Test drove an E350, and just can't see why people pay the extra money, the A6 is hands down the better vehicle.
2011 A6 QUATTRO 3.0T
GUY,11/03/2010
For the most part car is awesome and fun to drive. Fuel economy is better than I thought at 27 ave, but I do mostly highway mileage MMI Interface is easy to use and understand. Much easier than the E350 and BMW 5 series I looked at. Only issues so far after 4k miles is Check engine light came on , but went out 3 days later after I refueled. Audi said it was either gas cap issue or low octane fuel. Also MMI rebooted once while driving but reset itself. Seems to function fine Blue tooth works great with IPhone4 although Audi advises not to use 4.0 updates Sound system is great but cannot directly record CDs to Hard drive. Need to copy to MPS files first, then copy.
Bang for your buck
Matt,02/25/2016
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A)
I purchased the car used about 6 months ago and am sold on Audi from here on out. I looked into the S4 as well and went with the A6 3.0t in the end because of the added room and larger gas tank. I had an aftermarket APR tune put on the car and did a Pully swap (making it a stage 2) and couldn't be happier. The car was fun to drive before but the tune really woke up some serious potential in the car. You step on the gas and it's just effortless how it moves. I plan on keeping the car for a few more years before upgrading to an S6 next. For what these cars go for new being able to pick on up used that's been well taken car of gives you a lot of car for the $$$. I looked at a couple other brands before the purchase of this car and you just can't beat the Audi fit and finish...highly recommend this car and Audi's in general.
See all 12 reviews of the 2011 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2011 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Audi A6

Used 2011 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A), 3.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A), 3.2 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl CVT), and 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 58280 and58280 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 58280 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2011 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,338.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,383.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles