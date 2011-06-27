Vehicle overview

It can be hard to get noticed sometimes. You can work hard, do well and still spend your career overshadowed and riding the bench on the sidelines. Just ask any utility infielder or the 2011 Audi A6. This midsize luxury sedan and wagon gets just about everything right, including attractive styling, a classy interior and competitive engines. But the A6 just so happens to compete against heavy hitters from BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes (just to name a few) that overshadow the A6 and stand in the way of its being considered an all-star.

The A6 is a veteran among brand-new talent, which is part of its problem. Introduced six years ago, the 2011 A6 is hardly a fresh face any more, even if it's a fairly attractive one. Plugging in flashy LED running lights and adding a spoiler on the trunk has been hardly enough to draw eyes away from the newer BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF. Still, it's hard to argue with the A6's interior, which has held up over the years thanks to top-notch quality, technology updates and one of the better iterations of Audi's driver-centered dash design. The A6 Avant also achieves a nice balance between utility and style that most wagons do not.

The A6's engines offer competitive performance for the most part. Even though it's not available with Audi's ubiquitous all-wheel drive, the 3.2-liter V6 in the base model A6 not only produces power on par with the Mercedes-Benz E350's V6 but also returns significantly better fuel mileage. The deceptively named 3.0T model (it's supercharged, not turbocharged) is the peach of the group, displaying strong acceleration that actually outpaces the 4.2-liter V8 model. Regardless of the engine, every A6 model delivers the careful balance between a comfortable ride and responsive handling for which German cars are known.

Unfortunately, the 2011 Audi A6 sedan is outdone by its competition despite its many virtues. The 2011 BMW 5 Series remains the driver's choice, the 2011 Jaguar XF bests the A6 in the sleek-styling category and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the most well-rounded entry in this group. There's also the impressive 2011 Hyundai Genesis Sedan, a budget-friendly choice. Yet even if the A6 isn't bound for Cooperstown (or whatever idyllic little town houses the Luxury Car Hall of Fame), this appealing sedan and wagon deserve a spot in your test-drive batting order.