Used 2008 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    95,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    88,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    91,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    143,380 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    72,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro

    108,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    194,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro

    100,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    93,356 miles

    $7,985

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro

    76,248 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,488

    $2,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    158,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,477

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro
    used

    2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro

    111,295 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,250

    $676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro

    109,192 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro

    47,556 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,590

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro

    114,104 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    191,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in White
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    176,182 miles

    $5,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2008 Audi A6

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.746 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Still a great car at 105K
Steven Woods,12/17/2015
4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Update to my earlier review. Now I have over 105k miles on this car that I purchased new. It goes through brakes but it has otherwise been faultless. Still love driving it. Same great ride, no rattles and no issues. Recently had to add some coolant, but other than that, just routine oil changes.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.