Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California

Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro AWD. Have peace of mind knowing this is a 1-Owner, Southern California Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $58,115! This A6 comes in a eye-catching Moonlight Blue Metallic on Atlas Beige and upgraded with the Premium Plus, 19-inch Sport and 20-inch Wheel packages. This A6 includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. This Audi has been thoroughly reconditioned, even including new tires. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Premium Plus Package, 19-Inch Sport Package, 20-inch Wheel Package, Auto-dimming heated power-folding exterior mirrors, Audi side assist with pre sense rear, Illuminated aluminum door sills, LED interior lighting package plus, Power adjustable steering column w/memory, Four-zone automatic climate control, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED headlights, Sport Suspension, 20 5-arm Star design wheels bi-color finish CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUG8AFC5JN015612

Stock: U2113

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020