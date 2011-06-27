Close

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning that Wi-Fi failed intermittently. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the SF control unit and performed a power reset. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Wi-Fi failed intermittently. The SF control unit was replaced and performed a power reset. ***PRICE AS NEW $54,100*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/30/2022 OR 40,403 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW This well-rounded luxury sedan continues to deliver exactly what shoppers in this segment are seeking: room, features, luxury and performance in abundance. The A6 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and it utilizes a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Premium Plus 2.0t trim adds LED headlights, a blind-spot warning system, power-folding mirrors, four-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose surround-sound audio system. FEATURES One Owner AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUG8AFC7JN029866

Stock: 029866BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-06-2020