Used 2018 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- $25,490Great Deal | $2,671 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium12,363 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Only 12K miles since new! * Premium pkg * Navigation * Back up camera * Smart key system * Heated seats * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, an accident was reported to Carfax. Third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC8AFC5JN088395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,981Great Deal | $3,981 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro36,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro AWD. Have peace of mind knowing this is a 1-Owner, Southern California Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $58,115! This A6 comes in a eye-catching Moonlight Blue Metallic on Atlas Beige and upgraded with the Premium Plus, 19-inch Sport and 20-inch Wheel packages. This A6 includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. This Audi has been thoroughly reconditioned, even including new tires. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Premium Plus Package, 19-Inch Sport Package, 20-inch Wheel Package, Auto-dimming heated power-folding exterior mirrors, Audi side assist with pre sense rear, Illuminated aluminum door sills, LED interior lighting package plus, Power adjustable steering column w/memory, Four-zone automatic climate control, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED headlights, Sport Suspension, 20 5-arm Star design wheels bi-color finish CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC5JN015612
Stock: U2113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $33,991Great Deal | $2,170 below market
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro24,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Premium Plus Package 19" Black Optic Package Moonlight Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Nougat Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of Laurel BMW of Westmont's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Audi A6 Premium Plus with 24,166mi. This Audi includes: AUDI FIRST AID KIT (PIO) (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE 19 SPORT PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance ACHAT GRAY FINE GRAIN BIRCH NATURAL WOOD INLAYS Woodgrain Interior Trim AUDI BEAM-RINGS COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel USB CABLES MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This well-maintained Audi A6 Premium Plus comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Audi A6. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A6 Premium Plus. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG3AFC2JN023505
Stock: JN023505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $32,997Great Deal | $2,771 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro16,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Black Optic Sport quattro, Side Assist, 19 Sport Package, S-Line Sport Package, Navigation, Rear Camera, Sunroof, Drive Select, At Audi Chandler we strive to make your Luxury buying experience a Luxury experience. Every Used car gets the following....Free Carfax on every car, Free 24hr Roadside assistance, 3-Day exchange no questions asked, Clear no Haggle pricing..... Call, Click, or stop by. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , 19 Black Optic Package, High Gloss Black Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Audi Connect with Online Services, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, USB Audi Music Interface, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 10-Spoke Titanium Matte Finish, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC0JN076989
Stock: AP05531
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Price Drop$25,970Great Deal | $3,586 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro19,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autovanta - Massapequa Park / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC9JN062766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,980Great Deal | $1,877 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro6,591 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2018 Audi A6 3.0 SPORT quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF3AFC3JN084857
Stock: MD183
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $38,299Great Deal | $2,282 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro22,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 2018 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro Glacier White Metallic Odometer is 4786 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 340hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 20/29 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Quattro AWD, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, A6 3.0T Prestige quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 340hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Glacier White Metallic, Atlas Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Dashboard Door Trim Panel, Driver Assistance Package, Front Seat Ventilation Passenger Lumbar, Head-Up Display, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, High Beam Assist, Illuminated Aluminum Door Sills, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting Package Plus, Open Close Power Trunk, Power Adjust Steering Column w/Memory, Power moonroof, Power Rear Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Premium Plus Package, Prestige Package, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 18' 10-V-Spoke-Design. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH3AFC1JN010443
Stock: P4765
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $34,795Great Deal | $1,639 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro35,692 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Recently performed our rigorous and Certified AutoNation 125 point Performance inspection; Performed at Audi Westmont by factory trained technicians, with all services brought up to date. Also includes our exclusive AutoNation 90 day/ 4,000 miles warranty. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. Complimentary loaner cars (over 60 Audis available), complimentary lifetime car washes (open 6 days a week) and much more. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Audi A6 Premium Plus delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This 2018 Audi A6 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG3AFC6JN003810
Stock: JN003810
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $26,493
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro13,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2018 Audi A6Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior over Black Leather Interior Only 13,460 miles!I4 2L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEPremium Plus Package (Originally $2,200)19 Sport Package (Originally $1,050)19 Black Optic Package (Originally $750)Cold Weather Package (Originally $500)Audi Guard Protection Kit (Originally $310) VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:I4 2L Engine252 Horsepower273 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 8 Speed A/T Tiptronic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFCXJN071674
Stock: 071674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $24,991Great Deal | $2,275 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium37,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mitsubishi Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
*!! FREE LOCAL DELIVERY ON ALL VEHICLES !!*2018 AUDI A6 ** ** PREMIUM ** ** TURBO POWERED ** ** NAVIGATION ** ** POWER GLASS MOON ROOF ** ** LEATHER SEATING ** ** 18" ALLOY WHEELS ** ** REAR VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM / PARKING SYSTEM PLUS ** ** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE ** ** STREAMING AUDIO ** ** 180W AUDI CONCERT SOUND SYSTEM ** ** AUDI *CONNECT HANDS FREE LINK AUDIO SYSTEM / w/ 8" DISPLAY AUDI SMART PHONE INTERFACE ** ** GENUINE WALNUT INTERIOR TRIM ** ** PROXIMITY ENTRY REMOTE & PROXIMITY PUSH BUTTON START ** ** 7 SPEED AUTO 'S TRONIC w/ PADDLE SHIFTING ** ** 1 OWNER ** ** CLEAN CARFAX ** ** EXCELLENT CONDITION ** ** STOCK # P8360*** WE HAVE THE MOST COMPETITIVELY PRICED VEHICLES IN THE VALLEY ** ** OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY ** ** COMPARE OUR PRICES, MILE FOR MILE & OPTION FOR OPTION, TO ANY OTHER !! ** ** NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS FINANCING OAC !! ** ** ANY TRADES WELCOME ** ** WE *^SHIP TO ALL STATES *^(SEPARATE SHIPPING CHARGES APPLY) ** ** CALL or TEXT @ 602-492-8731 TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND SET UP A TEST DRIVE ** ** MARK MITSUBISHI-1901 E BELL RD ** ** ALWAYS VALUE PRICED ** ***** ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE THOROUGH ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTION & RECONDITIONING ** ****JUST OFF THE 101 & CAVE CREEK RD. MINUTES FROM ANYWHERE IN GREATER PHOENIX !!*Advertised prices are subject to sales tax, title, license, registration and dealer documentary fees, and finance charges. Vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Current Mileage May Vary. *^Item or items not included in advertised price. *Subscriptions, service, data usage and time charges, or other fees may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC8AFC8JN075107
Stock: P8360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $28,999
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro9,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning that Wi-Fi failed intermittently. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the SF control unit and performed a power reset. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Wi-Fi failed intermittently. The SF control unit was replaced and performed a power reset. ***PRICE AS NEW $54,100*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/30/2022 OR 40,403 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW This well-rounded luxury sedan continues to deliver exactly what shoppers in this segment are seeking: room, features, luxury and performance in abundance. The A6 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and it utilizes a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Premium Plus 2.0t trim adds LED headlights, a blind-spot warning system, power-folding mirrors, four-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose surround-sound audio system. FEATURES One Owner AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC7JN029866
Stock: 029866BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- $29,500
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro7,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** SUPER LOW MILES / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $53K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1831741-2018-audi-a6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC8JN065948
Stock: A5948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$28,998Good Deal | $1,734 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium11,256 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
19" Sport Package 20" Wheel Package Moonlight Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC8AFC2JN057931
Stock: JN057931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $32,977Good Deal
Certified 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro8,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 A6 with only 8,894 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Premium Plus trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SE. Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGEBUY WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather SeatsOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, AudioPilot, 14 speakers and total output of 630 watts, LED Headlights, Illuminated Aluminum Door Sills, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Interior Lighting Package Plus, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Power Adjust Steering Column w/MemoryMORE ABOUT USAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC5JN048366
Stock: P1383
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $33,998Good Deal | $2,414 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro17,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Premium Plus Package Driver Assistance Package 19" Sport Package Tornado Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Protection Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Audi A6 Premium Plus with 17,069mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi A6 Premium Plus. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. The A6 Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 17,069mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A6 Premium Plus. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Audi A6 Premium Plus. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Audi A6 is so immaculate it is practically new. This Audi A6 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Treat yourself to a Audi A6 Premium Plus that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC2JN045697
Stock: JN045697
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $36,988Good Deal | $1,052 below market
Certified 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro6,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Audi Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kendall Audi VW Porsche is excited to offer this 2018 Audi A6 Premium Plus. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Audi A6 Premium Plus that you won't find in your average vehicle. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Audi A6. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Matador Red AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. The look is unmistakably Audi, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Audi A6 Premium Plus will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8BFC2JN041106
Stock: PR2254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-25-2019
- $32,950Fair Deal | $1,008 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro11,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Audi A6 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seating surfaces, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18' 10-V-Spoke-Design. Carfax One-Owner. Packages That Make Driving the Audi A6 Premium An Experience Valet Function, USB Audi Music Interface -inc: AMI functionality (no AMI cable), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/45R18 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator. Feel Confident About Your Choice Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC7JN097418
Stock: 208043-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $27,999Fair Deal | $978 below market
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium11,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
A brilliant performer, our 2018 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Sedan inspires confidence in Brilliant Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 252hp paired with a responsive 7 Speed S-Tronic dual-clutch Automatic transmission that takes you to 60mph in just 6.7 seconds. Our Front Wheel Drive A6 is sleek and contemporary with a stunning silhouette enhanced by attractive alloy wheels, a distinct grille, xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights plus scores near 35mpg on the highway. Open the 2.0T Premium door to top-shelf amenities and state-of-the-art technology! Go ahead, settle into comfortable heated leather 8-way power front seats with lumbar adjustments, and take in the view from the sunroof after you type your destination into the full-color navigation system. You'll enjoy triple-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, or listen to your favorite music on an incredible sound system with available satellite radio and an Audi music interface. Drive with confidence knowing Audi has been thoughtfully designed to keep you and your precious passengers out of harm's way with a multitude of safety features including anti-lock disc brakes, a rearview camera, stability/traction control, Audi pre sense, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It's time to reward yourself with some driving pleasure and elevate your style in the process. Get behind the wheel of our A6! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC8AFC8JN098144
Stock: 200686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020