Consumer Rating
(128)
2005 Audi A6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Heavenly cabin furnishings, crisp handling, all-wheel-drive utility, strong six- and eight-cylinder power plants.
  • Steering not as sharp as a BMW's, no manual transmission available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid performance and an elegant cabin design make the A6 a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan class, but BMW's 5 Series is more athletic and Mercedes carries more brand cachet, so it can't be called a class leader just yet.

2005 Highlights

The A6 gets a top-to-bottom redesign for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi A6.

5(83%)
4(10%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.8
128 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Joy to drive, pain to spend needlessly for repairs
Sean,01/24/2016
3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
We have had our 2005 Audi A6 3.2 for about two years and bought it with about 106,000 miles. This car is a great looking car and very fun to drive, but none of that matters when reliability is an issue. I can honestly say that unless I win the next mega lottery I am never buying another Audi. Now before you dismiss me as a hater I want you to know I really wanted to love this car. I like German engineered cars. I had a few BMWs before and liked those, and my wife had a 2000 Audi S4 for a couple years that was also a fun car, but had maintenance issues that should have warned us from buying another Audi. We had an extended aftermarket warranty on that car though, so I guess that helped us "forget" about the issues. Right from the get go the A6 was trouble. When accelerating from stop signs there was a drastic delay before the car would shift into gear and start moving - you would push the accelerator and nothing would happen for a couple beats and then it would suddenly take off. I finally learned that if I kept the car in sport mode that didn't happen. Sport mode is fun so I didn't mind too much, but my MPG suffered. After returning the car to the dealer I bought it from a couple time they still couldn't fix the problem and offered to put a new transmission in for $1,200. After agreeing to that I soon discovered that did nothing to fixed the problem! That set the tone for a trend that continued throughout ownership. Every four months or so an issue would pop up that required a trip to the local Audi dealer for repairs. I started to joke with people that a trip to the dealer was always followed with at least $500 in repairs. The icing of the cake though occurred last week when we brought the car in for a failed battery. At this point we have 123,000 miles on the odometer and we asked them to change the oil as well. Then we got a phone call from the dealer saying that the timing chain was stretched and the car sounded terrible. They would recommend we don't drive it but have it towed if we want a second opinion. The repair would cost $5,000!! And that was just to repair one of four chains in the engine. To repair all four the cost would be $8,000. That was just the repair of the timing chains and there was no guarantee that more damage wasn't caused to the engine when the timing chain broke. Now after reading some forums and talking to some repair shops I have learned that this is fairly common with Audis of this time period. Apparently Audi went to the timing chain versus timing belt set up starting in 2005 and the new chain system trends towards failure on a good percentage of the cars between 110,000 and 150,000 miles. Now some people may say that is is a common result of neglected maintenance. I can tell you I was current on all of my oil changes and service. I can't say what the history of the car was before I bought it, but this drastic problem with a ridiculous repair price tag is unacceptable. If you look up the value of my car, this repair costs more that the car is worth at this point. So although I typically don't write reviews, I felt obligated to share my experience in hope that I can save some other car buyer from the same fate. The dealer was useless and offered no assistance with this major repair even though THEY broke the car while it was in their shop. This is one of the big Audi dealers in the Twin Cities. In the end I sold the car for $2,500 as is, even though I still owed $7,500 on the loan so I got to pay off the remaining $5k for nothing. Do yourself a favor and buy BMW or Mercedes if you want a high end German brand, or go with Lexus.
Love this Car
tpurchal,10/29/2010
I have owned my A6 for 5.5 years and still enjoy it every time I get behind the wheel. Handles great and fun to drive. The overall quality of the car is very nice. My biggest complaint is the low profile tires. I have spent close to $5,000 on tires since I owned the car. They are good for about 25k miles and the pinch easily. I will admit Most of the issues were caused by me (first time owner of low profiles). I love the way the car handles but not sure my next car will include low profiles.
A6 unreliable
CB,09/14/2006
Audi A6 drives beautifully when it works, but is very unreliable. Have had my A6 serviced for same problem of all of a sudden shutting down and not accelerating properly 5 times in last 3 months. EPS computer fault system continues to fail. At times won't change gears properly. Buyer beware, and Audi no longer offers free service. Audi so far is refusing to replace the vehicle despite servicing it 3 times for these same issue in last 3 weeks. If you like taking your car to the dealership for service a lot, this may be your car.
Read before you consider buying*
Dusten Jasperson,10/24/2017
3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned my 2005 Audi A6 Quattro for almost a year now and have have problem after problem. From a rear-end differential to a 2,000 dollar steering module just to start the car even though there were no problems mechanically. I caution you if you’re thinking about buying a used Audi A6 to keep thinking and move on because this car will nickel and dime you until you can’t afford to fix it anymore.
See all 128 reviews of the 2005 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Audi A6
More About This Model

It's no secret among car lovers that German automakers are known for their athletic yet luxurious sport sedans. A mere whisper of the name "BMW 5 Series" can cause a spine-tingling shiver or wistful sigh among enthusiasts. Sick and tired of hearing accolade after tribute made to its core competition, Audi has revamped its decade-old midsize A6 sedan, this time proving it has come to play.

Dropping the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine option, the new A6 now offers a standard 3.2-liter V6 and an optional 4.2-liter V8. The V6 is rated at 255 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 bumps up to 335 hp and a torque rating of 310 lb-ft. Those of you familiar with the previous A6 will notice that the new V6 puts out just five more horsepower than the 2.7-liter, but 35 hp more than the previous standard 3.0-liter V6. The new V8, however, first used in the Audi S4, has been retuned for the A6 and provides nearly as much power as the larger A8's V8 power plant. We spent enough miles behind the wheel of each A6 model to know that both models gave us a competent, quick rush of power with smooth acceleration.

Both of the previous generation's five-speed transmissions have been replaced by a standard six-speed automanual with seven shift stages, certainly a desirable equipment upgrade for drivers intent on optimizing their driving experience. Nevertheless, true enthusiasts may miss having the option of a true manual transmission, something the company has not yet decided whether to offer. Audi's standard quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard on all 2005 A6s; although, a front-wheel model may be available for the 2006 model year.

To further enhance the A6's remarkable road feel, the suspension is comprised of an upgraded four-link front suspension and a self-tracking, trapezoidal-link rear setup borrowed from the A8. Audi reports that torsional stiffness is up by more than 34 percent over the previous A6. All of these upgrades were designed to help smooth out unwelcome body roll while turning tight corners and keep the wheels firmly planted on the road. During our test-drive, we found the suspension to be spirited, yet comfortable, while offering quality feedback from the road. However, we're not as hip on the steering, which still seemed a little light at times.

The A6's wheelbase is now three inches longer, while the overall length is stretched nearly five inches and the width nearly two. These increased dimensions provide more space in the cabin for front and rear passengers (both legroom and shoulder room are up), while maximum luggage capacity logs in at 19.2 cubic feet (when the rear seats are folded).

The cabin clearly benefits from more sophisticated design aesthetics, as well as increased attention to ergonomics. Twelve-way power front seats can be covered in one of three kinds of leather, and sport seats are an option for drivers who appreciate extra lateral bolstering during enthusiastic driving. Aluminum interior trim provides a sportier look, while wood trim is optional in Brown Walnut or Beige Birch. The power-adjustable steering column and three-position memory for driver seat and mirrors, combined with the multifunction steering wheel, make it easy for drivers to settle in, while the dual-zone automatic climate control system allows passengers to get comfy as well. A power-sliding sunroof and power-folding/dimming heated exterior mirrors round out the extensive list of standard equipment.

There are a variety of new high-tech features, including xenon daytime running lights, active cornering lights (the A6 is the first Audi to receive them) and an electromechanical parking brake. Audi has also added the Multi Media Interface (MMI) control system first seen in the A8. The system has a 7.0-inch color display that's integrated with the 10-speaker Bose stereo system. We used the MMI controls to program the navigation system during our test-drive, and were pleased to find the system was simple to operate and never failed to point us in the right direction. There is also a new Advanced Key feature that allows drivers to keep the key on their person and simply hit the start button when entering the car, instead of fumbling for the ignition.

Alongside all the latest gadgetry, you'll find a long list of safety equipment. Programmable daytime running lights and rain sensors help keep a clear view of the road ahead, and the latest generation of ESP (with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) aids drivers in bringing the A6 to a quick, safe stop — as we found when a wayward farm animal wandered into our path. Lastly, front, side and head airbags are on board to help keep occupants safe in the event of an unavoidable accident.

When it comes to dressing up an already nicely standard-equipped A6, four packages are available: The Premium Package includes a power glass sunroof, multifunction steering wheel, bi-xenon headlights, an upgraded Bose stereo system and wood interior trim. The Cold Weather Package provides heated front and rear seats, a ski sack and headlight washers. The Sports Package will give you a stiffer sport suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires. Lastly, the Convenience Package provides auto-dimming/folding exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming interior mirror with compass, memory for the driver seat and mirrors, HomeLink and a trip computer.

Separate options consist of rear parking sensors, rear side airbags, 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, a DVD-based navigation system, power rear/manual side sunshades and voice control for the Bluetooth hands-free cell phone system. Premium leather and sport seats are also available as à la carte extras.

Audi calls the new A6 an "important bridge from the A4 to the A8," and we couldn't agree more. We enjoy the sporty appeal of the A4, but appreciate the space of the larger A6, all the while contemplating the day we might have enough dollars to spring for the A8. Audi tells us it anticipates selling 90 percent V6-equipped A6s, and just 10 percent of the V8 models. Pricing is expected to be near $45,000 for the V6 quattro, with the V8 entering the market in the low $50,000s. Look for the A6 to go on sale late in the 2004 calendar year.

Used 2005 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2005 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A), and 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

