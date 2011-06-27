  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 1995 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1995 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$712 - $1,530
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Subtle restyle of last year's 100 brings a new name. Sedan or wagon available in either front- or all-wheel drive. Wagon comes only with an automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Audi A6.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate bad weather beater
alex,06/25/2010
Hi, I own an 1995 audi a6 sedan which i purchased 2 years ago with 250,000k on it. i paid $1000 for it and has spend another $500 replaced timing belt, moonroof seal ext. so far the best $1000 I've ever spent. despite high mileage the car still runs good, very comfortable, confident in all weather conditions, great attention to details, high quality interior, would like to get better millage but for the size of the car i think it not so bad, engine is underpowered, slow like a teenager to clean his room. definitely love the quattro.
95 Audi A6 Quattro
mrshah,12/30/2002
I paid only $7500 for this fantastic car with only 60K miles. So far so good. I got rid of a Maxima GLE to get this A6 and so far my wife and I are both much happier.
still runs perfect
audi a6 2.8,01/16/2010
I own an 1995 audi a6 and it has 210,000 miles i bought this car with 190,000 miles on it for 1600 and i got really lucky that this car gave me absolutely no problems. It's a great car pushes hard and has awesome handling and comfort. The cons are gas mileage and repairs tend to be expensive and complicated.
Nap's Audi
pierski,12/22/2002
The '95 Audi A6 is a high quality vehicle, top notch materials on interior and exterior. The body and sheet metal are very solid (don't bend when pressed). Finish is very tough. Mine hasn't been waxed in 7 years and is still like new. The transmission chip was a problem at first, but we got one installed that is satisfactory. Seems to work better under hard driving.
See all 6 reviews of the 1995 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Audi A6

Used 1995 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 1995 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 2.8 4dr Sedan, 2.8 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD, 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 2.8 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Audi A6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Audi A6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 1995 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,600.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,933.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,176.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,734.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles