  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2017 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2017 Audi A6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials
  • Powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy
  • Intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use
  • Missing some key features that are available on other cars in the segment
  • Some of the navigation features can be a little too clever to the point of distraction
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$22,500 - $40,883
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Midsize sedan shoppers, including those at the luxury end of the spectrum, are spoiled for choice. This class of car, with its four doors, large trunks, and purpose-built design for carrying families, friends and clients, is simply one of the auto industry's most ruthlessly competitive.

Impressive then that the 2017 Audi A6 manages to remain competitive even though it hasn't had a full redesign since 2012. The A6's appeal lies in its blend of efficient power, ride refinement, modern interior design, and classic styling. The sedan's four- and six-cylinder engines deliver seamless thrust at almost any speed while the taut suspension keeps the car glued to the road and filters out most imperfections. It's no surprise that the A6 earns our Edmunds "A" rating for overall excellence.

For 2017, the A6 largely carries over the successful formula of last year's model. There are subtle new styling treatments, expanded wheel choices, and upgraded smartphone and entertainment interfaces. More notable is the new 3.0T Competition trim level, offering a more powerful engine, sharper handling, and unique leather upholstery.

But even though it's one of our favorites in this class, the A6 isn't for everyone. Some shoppers may find its technology a little too complicated. The BMW 5 Series is a more restrained choice, not as hip or sporty, but with power, features and build quality that stack up with the Audi. More elegant still is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, with a redesigned look and features for 2017 and plenty of sport and aggression when called upon.

The Cadillac CTS, with its own distinct style and sports car handling, is Detroit's answer to the A6, while the Lexus GS 350 (and hybrid GS 450h) also offers impressive dynamics and a high-standard of luxury appointment.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, rearview and top-view cameras, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, a blind-spot warning system and a night-vision camera system are optional.

The standard Audi Pre Sense system can sense when a collision is imminent and warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows, while Pre Sense Rear flashes the brake lights as a warning to rearward traffic. The optional Pre Sense Plus system (available via the Driver Assistance package) will also fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to avoid a forward collision or mitigate crash damage if one is unavoidable.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package's summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, while an A6 TDI Sport with summer tires did it in 114 feet. These are average distances among comparably equipped midsize luxury sedans. Expect longer distances from A6s with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the A6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A6 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests, while the A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2017 Audi A6 models

The 2017 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in five trim levels: 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, and 3.0T Competition Prestige. The 2.0T and 3.0T denote the engine fitted (a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a supercharged 3.0-liter V6, respectively). The high-performance S6 variant is reviewed separately.

Of note, Audi has discontinued sales of its TDI diesel engine-equipped models pending review of its emissions certification.

Standard equipment for the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (providing adjustable modes for steering, gas pedal and transmission response), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (includes driver four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's MMI electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display screen and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and Audi's proprietary music interface with an iPhone Lightning adapter cable. Also standard is Audi's PreSense Basic safety system.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds a blind-spot monitoring system, Pre Sense Rear, power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an 8-inch display screen, a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a Bose surround sound audio system, an upgraded version of MMI with an enhanced controller, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Audi Connect (featuring Google Earth integration, Google-powered search functions, smartphone app integration and AT&T-based 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability).

The 3.0T Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium Plus but adds a six-cylinder engine, chrome exterior accents (window frames, exhaust outlet) and a fuel-saving engine stop-start system.

Going with the 3.0T Prestige gets you adaptive LED headlights, ambient LED cabin lighting, power trunk opening and closing, a head-up display, ventilated front seats with front passenger seat power lumbar support, a power rear sunshade and manual rear side window sunshades.

New for 2017 is the 3.0T Competition Prestige trim, which features 20-inch titanium-finish wheels, a sport suspension, a high-performance rear differential, sport seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, black cloth headliner, and various styling flourishes like high-gloss black trim pieces, red brake calipers, and brushed metal inlays.

Optional packages, depending on trim, include the the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel), the Sport package (19-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension), the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, a top-view camera system with front and rear corner views, lane keeping assist and Pre Sense Plus collision mitigation with automatic braking), the Comfort Seating package (individually contoured and ventilated front seats with passenger memory settings and massage function) and the Black Optic package (available with 19-inch, titanium-finished wheels, or 20-inch black-polished wheels with summer tires).

Other notable options include rear side airbags and three items limited to the 3.0T Prestige: a night-vision camera system with pedestrian detection, ventilated multicontour front seats with driver and passenger memory settings, massage function, and upgraded leather upholstery, and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The 2017 Audi A6 2.0T is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a seven-speed automated manual transmission are standard, but you're more likely to find most A6s fitted with "Quattro" all-wheel drive which comes with an eight-speed conventional automatic. The EPA says you can expect 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 hp (340 hp in the Competition model) and 325 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard, as is automatic engine stop-start technology. EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway). In Edmunds.com testing, a 2016 A6 3.0T sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, a quick time for a car in this class.

Of note, Audi has discontinued sales of its TDI diesel engine-equipped models until it can sort out certain emissions issues.

Driving

The 2017 Audi A6 is a fun car to drive, especially considering its size and heft. Not many midsize luxury sedans forge such a gratifying connection with the driver. One demerit is the car's overly light and numb steering feel under normal circumstances, but we've found that the effort level in the Sport mode is much more to our liking.

The 2.0T and 3.0T provide spirited acceleration in almost any driving situation and both transmissions deliver quick and unobtrusive shifts. Although the A6 has a composed ride that's never harsh, it's definitely firm, and there are sometimes more jolts than we'd like on rough pavement. For this reason, we recommend skipping the Sport package with its stiffer suspension tuning. We haven't driven the new Competition model yet, but we'd expect the same to hold true; this one is best left for those who like to drive on twisty roads.

Interior

The 2017 Audi A6 has one of the best cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The infotainment system controls a dizzying array of functions, utilizing a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus and crisp graphics, and the "MMI navigation plus" upgrade (standard on all except the base 2.0T Premium) includes USB integration and a touchpad that can recognize fingertip scrawls. It's sophisticated, but we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The upgraded MMI system can also serve as a 4G LTE mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, and adds Google Earth data to the navigation system while providing a simplified Google search for POIs. The Google Earth feature is essentially form over function, however, as it can make the map more difficult to comprehend at a glance.

The A6's front seats are supportive and comfortable, remaining so even on long trips. The spacious backseat offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. The A6's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is slightly below average for the segment, but we've found it generous in real-world testing, and the rear seatbacks fold and offer a pass-through when more space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A6.

5(76%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Have Purchased
Phillip Rossignol,11/05/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car but avoid the 20 inch summer tires if you want a comfort ride. The 20 inch handle much better when the car is pushed in the curves. But for everyday, the smaller tires are better overall. This is my third Audi and I am sold.
Update to Prior Review
Mink70,03/05/2017
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
All that was said before remains the same. Have had a bit more trouble with car losing or burning oil-about a quart between changes. Have had consumption testing done at dealership with little explanation except that the car may burn a quart between changes. I really think they recommend too thin a synthetic oil, but that drives up the mileage. Haven't tried a thicker oil yet and likely will wait until summer to do so. I bought a 2018 Volvo XC60 for my wife. She likes the ride, comfort and handling of the A6 so much better, she insisted that I trade cars with her. After almost 49 years of marriage, what does one say. I'm okay with the Volvo, but likely will trade in the next year or two for an Audi/Porsche/VW product. This car is fun to drive, quiet, comfortable, powerful but great on gas. The only gripe is oil consumption because no new car should burn oil between changes.
Not the newest German mid size but still great
Chicago Mark,04/29/2017
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Looked at the 2016 BMW 5 series and the latest Mercedes E class (4 cylinder model). Ruled out the new 5 series for fear of 1st model year run reliability woes and the 6 cylinder E class is just too expensive. Just loved the ride and handling of the A6, it's the right combination of sport and luxury. Plus this is the only German midsize you can order with REAR side airbags and of course outstanding crash testing. The ride and handling are outstanding. Some formal car magazine reviews had stated the steering is numb or light but I do not have that impression. The V6 gives you power whenever you want. I purchased a factory order Premium Plus with 19" sport package and the layered walnut. The 19" wheels ride well without added harshness and the 10 spoke wheels look stunning when paired with Florett Silver body color. The black headliner with black leather and layered walnut wood option make the cabin exceptionally rich. The MMI interface doesn't take that long to figure out. Voice commands are a little slow but the map with google earth view is pretty cool. The instrument cluster driver display can be customized to show different driver info and is nearly the equal of the newer cars that have the all digital display for the driver instrument panel. The Bose stereo is good but not great (and wasn't going to cough up $4200 for the Bang and Olufsen upgrade). Driver's assistance package work very well especially the adaptive cruise control keeping distance from the car ahead of you and lane assist keeping you in the lane. Yes it's the oldest of the German luxury mid sized sedans in terms of this version, but it stacks up well to the competition. I love it and have NO regrets buying it.
Disappointed
Daniel,08/30/2017
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Several problems occurred upon delivery, like need to replace warped brake rotors, repair vacuum leak, and splitting paint and rust along welded seam on roof. Also, problem with radio turning on by itself several times each time car is started - dealer cannot fix. Seats not very comfortable on long drives, despite being very adjustable. Brake feel is mushy and uncertain. Engine performance is excellent (3.0 L). Now there is a rattle somewhere in the underside that is annoying. I traded a 2008 A6 for this car, and although the ride and safety features have improved, I prefer the old one. Update: car has been reliable and performs well. However, the OE tires (Goodyears) started making noise at about 20k miles and needed to be replaced at 36k. And the over-abundance of electronic “features” is still annoying.
See all 17 reviews of the 2017 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Audi A6

Used 2017 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 3.0T Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $23,795 and$32,999 with odometer readings between 6147 and67952 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $22,500 and$32,999 with odometer readings between 16911 and72701 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium is priced between $25,481 and$27,242 with odometer readings between 30670 and41166 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $32,750 and$35,597 with odometer readings between 31699 and45180 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $25,400 and$36,781 with odometer readings between 31865 and62869 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Competition Prestige quattro is priced between $40,883 and$40,883 with odometer readings between 25186 and25186 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2017 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,500 and mileage as low as 6147 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,855.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,568.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles