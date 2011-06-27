Overall rating

Midsize sedan shoppers, including those at the luxury end of the spectrum, are spoiled for choice. This class of car, with its four doors, large trunks, and purpose-built design for carrying families, friends and clients, is simply one of the auto industry's most ruthlessly competitive.

Impressive then that the 2017 Audi A6 manages to remain competitive even though it hasn't had a full redesign since 2012. The A6's appeal lies in its blend of efficient power, ride refinement, modern interior design, and classic styling. The sedan's four- and six-cylinder engines deliver seamless thrust at almost any speed while the taut suspension keeps the car glued to the road and filters out most imperfections. It's no surprise that the A6 earns our Edmunds "A" rating for overall excellence.

For 2017, the A6 largely carries over the successful formula of last year's model. There are subtle new styling treatments, expanded wheel choices, and upgraded smartphone and entertainment interfaces. More notable is the new 3.0T Competition trim level, offering a more powerful engine, sharper handling, and unique leather upholstery.

But even though it's one of our favorites in this class, the A6 isn't for everyone. Some shoppers may find its technology a little too complicated. The BMW 5 Series is a more restrained choice, not as hip or sporty, but with power, features and build quality that stack up with the Audi. More elegant still is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, with a redesigned look and features for 2017 and plenty of sport and aggression when called upon.

The Cadillac CTS, with its own distinct style and sports car handling, is Detroit's answer to the A6, while the Lexus GS 350 (and hybrid GS 450h) also offers impressive dynamics and a high-standard of luxury appointment.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, rearview and top-view cameras, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, a blind-spot warning system and a night-vision camera system are optional.

The standard Audi Pre Sense system can sense when a collision is imminent and warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows, while Pre Sense Rear flashes the brake lights as a warning to rearward traffic. The optional Pre Sense Plus system (available via the Driver Assistance package) will also fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to avoid a forward collision or mitigate crash damage if one is unavoidable.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package's summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, while an A6 TDI Sport with summer tires did it in 114 feet. These are average distances among comparably equipped midsize luxury sedans. Expect longer distances from A6s with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the A6 received five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A6 its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests, while the A6's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.