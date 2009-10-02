Used 2009 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- 76,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,488$2,040 Below Market
Car Factory Direct - Milford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSG74FX9N026338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,295 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250$676 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2009 Audi A6 3.0 Premium Plus quattro18/26 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSG74F39N016816
Stock: UA24207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 109,192 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$706 Below Market
Ed Kenley Ford - Layton / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWG74F79N010437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,556 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSG74F29N049855
Stock: 2000620239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 114,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,000
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking @ our super clean 2009 Audi A6 3.0T, All wheel Drive! Garnet Red Pearl exterior and Black interior. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Supercharged, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PKG, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, IIHS Top Safety Pick, Edmunds.com's review says 'One of the finest cabins in its class.'.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged Audi Premium Plus with Garnet Red Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5100 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PKG: drivers side memory, bi-xenon plus, auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass, LED daytime running lights, aluminum window trim, self-leveling headlights, heated auto-dimming manual folding exterior mirrors, 18' 5-spoke Y-design alloy wheels, aluminum door sills, P245/R40 all-season tires, COLD WEATHER PKG: heated rear seats, heated steering wheel.EXPERTS ARE SAYING'Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.' -Edmunds.com. IIHS Top Safety Pick.VISIT US TODAYWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSG74F19N029855
Stock: 029855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,830 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,695
New Hope Auto Sales - New Hope / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFB5AN036433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,990$607 Below Market
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
quattro, Black Leather. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro Brilliant Black 4D Sedan 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F58N123614
Stock: U18524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 88,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,500$580 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro Brilliant Black quattro quattro 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9733 miles below market average!quattro, Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8J x 18" 5-Arm Cast Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo w/6 CD Changer/SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, quattro, Black Leather.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74FX8N061191
Stock: PW9737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 91,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 AUDI A6 3.2L Quattro Sedan Clean Carfax, 3.2L Quattro S-Line, Well Equipped with 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Bose Sound System, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Traction Control,.Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Safety Features Includes Front And Side Airbags, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Rear Child Safety Door Locks, Panic Alarm, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F38N109730
Stock: AT13100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 143,380 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,998
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Get ready for winter in this stylish AWD. Snowdrifts and icy roads are no match for this machine! AWD gives you confident maneuvering even in inclement weather. AWD gives you confident reliable handling in all weather conditions. Be ready for anything winter can throw at you with AWD. Deliver your loved ones home safely with this vehicle's AWD. No matter what road conditions exist, AWD gives you confident reliable handling. This car comes with AWD to make driving in any condition as safe as possible. This is the car you'll want to be driving if you have to drive in inclement weather. When the roads are covered in ice and snow you will truly appreciate the confidence that AWD provides. This vehicle grips the road while the others slip, since it is equipped with all wheel drive.GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F78N104935
Stock: M104935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 136,853 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2010 Audi A6 3.0 Premium Plus quattro Night Blue Pearl Effect 3.0L FSI V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 18/26 City/Highway MPG Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, 8' x 18' Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Door Sills, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Trip Computer, Driver's Side Memory, DVD CD Changer, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Navigation, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Multi Media Interface (MMI), Self-Leveling Headlights, Xenon Plus Headlights. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFB4AN071403
Stock: P4561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 59,384 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,695
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Prepare to be impressed with our 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Sedan in Night Blue Pearl. Powered by a Turbocharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 300hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for fantastic road control. This All Wheel Drive Sedan secures nearly 23mpg on the highway. Alloy wheels, automatic self-leveling xenon headlights and LED runnings lights will turn heads due to the sleek design. Inside our 3.0T Premium Plus, you will find luxury features such as full-color navigation, heated front leather seating, a large sunroof, an outstanding audio system, and dual-zone automatic air conditioning. Audi's safety options include multiple airbags, a blind-spot warning system, a lane departure warning system, and so much more. Most people fall in love the second the A6's unique key is placed in their hand. Don't wait! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFB6AN080474
Stock: SCB1333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 72,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicOdometer is 48360 miles below market average!Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F58N119160
Stock: 8N119160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 108,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Prestige Euro Cars - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKH74F28N003812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattroPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F58N056996
Stock: UA24195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 100,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKH74F28N073634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,356 miles
$7,985
Cali Auto Experts - Garden Grove / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F28N092077
Stock: 1525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,616 miles
$7,980
Dreyer & Reinbold Subaru - Greenwood / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGBFB7AN063334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6
- 5(50%)
- 4(40%)
- 3(10%)
