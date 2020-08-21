Used 2001 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro

    131,563 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    92,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro
    used

    2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro

    133,711 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Silver
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    122,902 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro
    used

    1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro

    61,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,981

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    149,837 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro in Black
    used

    2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    70,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    126,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,701

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    174,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,777

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    150,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    112,393 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    150,923 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    167,526 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    125,121 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    108,534 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    158,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,477

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro

    191,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2001 Audi A6

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4113 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Audi A6 2.8 Quattro
__ty__,11/25/2011
Ok, so i bought this car off of my inlaws, who bought it certified with 25k on the odo. After owning it myself for 3 yrs, it now has 155k on it. It runs smoothly and effortlessly on the freeway and in and out of traffic around town. A pleasure to drive in all types of weather. Sure-footed confidence in rain, snow & ice. I put 4 studded snow tires on it each winter and have no trouble climbing any WV mountains! Amazing. I repair most things that break myself to keep repairs down to a minimum. 1 yr ago the timing chain guide rail (plastic), broke and cost me a new head! I did most of the work myself with a friend. That one set me back $1,000. A fluke I suppose...gas mileage is so-so.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings