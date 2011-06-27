  1. Home
2001 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Large selection of engines, well-appointed interior, all-wheel-drive stability.
  • Non-linear steering, questionable exterior styling, 4.2's molded rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Refined and luxurious, the all-weather A6 family offers a satisfying alternative to the BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class -- the 2.7T is our favorite.

Vehicle overview

Four flavors of the A6 are available for 2001. The standard 2.8-liter V6, found in the base sedan and the Avant, brews up 200 horsepower and is mated to a standard Tiptronic automatic or an optional five-speed manual transmission. Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system is optional on the 2.8 and standard on all of the remaining models. This system constantly monitors the grip at all four tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion to the road surface. Audi's Electronic Stability Program (ESP), standard on the sedans and optional on the 2.8 Avant, applies brakes to the misbehaving wheel and gently points you back on your course.

The A6 2.7T Sedan has a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 that produces 250 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. Audi has used two small turbos rather than one large one to make the engine more responsive. In a nice tip of the hat to enthusiasts, the 2.7T comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. A five-speed Tiptronic-controlled automatic transmission is a no-cost option.

The Audi A6 4.2 Sedan features the V8 normally found in the larger A8 Sedan. Obviously this is Audi's challenge to the V8-powered BMW 540i and Mercedes-Benz E430. The 4.2-liter engine produces 300 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque, channeled through a five-speed Tiptronic-controlled automatic transmission. Beyond the engine, the 4.2 also comes with more aggressive styling, bigger wheels and tires, and more standard equipment.

All A6 models feature an interior that is one of the best in its class. Audi greets drivers with a generous amount of supple materials and features. As a bonus, A6 buyers can choose from three different types of interiors. The atmospheres -- Ambition, Ambiente and Advance -- differ in their use of texture and appearance of the seat upholstery, and the color and type of genuine wood and aluminum trim.

The A6's styling is unmistakably Audi, with a swept greenhouse and muscular fenders. However, the A6 isn't a stunner like the A4. The rounded sheetmetal and sharply creased trim detail don't blend well to our eye, and the taillights on the sedan appear to have been lifted from Chevrolet's lowly S-10 pickup. From some angles, the car looks great. From others, it appears somewhat dumpy and jumbled. Front overhang can appear especially out of balance. Fortunately, the gracefully swept greenhouse on both the sedan and wagon lends a touch of class and elegance to an otherwise characterless profile.

Despite nitpicks, we believe the A6 is an enticing choice in the hotly contested luxury sedan class. If you're looking for a wagon, the A6 Avant should serve nicely, though it could use a boost in horsepower. Our personal favorite is the A6 2.7T. This version offers better acceleration than the 2.8 and nearly equals the 4.2. It also doesn't cost much more than the 2.8, and certainly costs less than the 4.2.

2001 Highlights

All 2001 Audis receive a new 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and no-charge scheduled maintenance, a 12-year limited warranty against corrosion perforation, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance for four years. All A6s are now equipped with the high-tech Immobilizer III security system, side-curtain airbags, a 12-millimeter increase in the headrest height adjustment and an optional multifunction steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi A6.

5(56%)
4(32%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.4
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi A6 2.8 Quattro
__ty__,11/25/2011
Ok, so i bought this car off of my inlaws, who bought it certified with 25k on the odo. After owning it myself for 3 yrs, it now has 155k on it. It runs smoothly and effortlessly on the freeway and in and out of traffic around town. A pleasure to drive in all types of weather. Sure-footed confidence in rain, snow & ice. I put 4 studded snow tires on it each winter and have no trouble climbing any WV mountains! Amazing. I repair most things that break myself to keep repairs down to a minimum. 1 yr ago the timing chain guide rail (plastic), broke and cost me a new head! I did most of the work myself with a friend. That one set me back $1,000. A fluke I suppose...gas mileage is so-so.
Bought it used.. too expensive to fix!!
Sarah M,05/10/2016
2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A)
Bought my Audi A6 2.8 Quattro with 121000 miles in 2014. In the last two years I've put $3000 into it and that was at small area mechanics. It's hard to find someone that knows how to fix them so take it to someone that fixes German cars! The labor is the worst because they're so hard to work on. I feel like every year I dish out more then it's worth at this point, so trying to get a new car and it won't be an Audi. I've had many leaks and the closed transmission system is a pain bc u can't add fluid manually if it's leaking. Also the pixels on the dash were going out when I bought it. Other than that the Quattro has gotten us through SEVERAL feet of snow no problem! That and the Bose system are probably the only good aspects of buying an older model with over 100k miles. Word of advice: make sure it was properly maintained at reputable dealerships and make sure u can afford the repaid costs!
One Bad (Awesome) Audi
grahamj3,02/28/2002
I love my car. I have owned 50 cars in the last 10 years (everything from a 5-series Bimmer to an Expedition) and this is by far ny favorite. It has style, speed, and AWD.
Great to drive, horrible to maintain
Plova,03/25/2011
Where to start ? Bought a 2001 A6 avant in 2006 with 106K on the clock. Car was in very good shape. Within a year started having some issue. Did timing belt replacement which is normal maintenance (about $500 in Audi parts if you do yourself). Have replaced the ABS module, 2 combi (EGR) valves, valve cover gaskets, etc. At 149K had to replace 3 steering arms ($700 at shop). Now transmission is acting up and need to replace at 151K. Still have problems with secondary air system and was told by tech probably carbon build up in intake manifold after all other attempted repairs. Great car to drive but very expensive if you don't do the repairs yourself.
See all 113 reviews of the 2001 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2001 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2001 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 2.8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), 2.8 Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), 2.7T Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), 4.2 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A), and 2.8 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A).

