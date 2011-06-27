Used 2004 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$5,000
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro122,902 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2003 Audi A6, Appointed with the 2.7T Trim and is finished in Light Silver Metallic over Platinum w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B03N077066
Stock: 77066K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $7,995
2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro70,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Rear Seat Mounted Side-Impact Airbags Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F35N089266
Stock: 5N089266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $4,495
2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro149,837 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Westchester Auto Exchange - Cortlandt Manor / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B43N067575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,701
2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro126,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
REDUCED FROM $6,999! Clean. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PKG, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Audi A6 with Night Blue Pearl exterior and Platinum interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG: pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof w/pre-select feature, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, 200-watt Bose premium sound system w/AudioPilot, beige birch wood interior trim. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.". World Car of the Year.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $6,999.WHY BUY FROM USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F15N114276
Stock: A073173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Price Drop$2,777
2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro174,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
quattro, Amaretto w/Premium Volterra Full Leather Upholstery. Light Silver Metallic 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F45N105099
Stock: U0696AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $5,995
2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro150,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F65N096017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattroNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
3.0A6Audi2003New Arrival.. Own the road at every turn***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULT64B43N065781
Stock: M1834A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro112,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW, VERY, VERY CLEAN. CLEAN TITLE AND ACCURATE MILES!!! WE PRICE THIS VEHICLE TO BE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE WESTERN REGION!!! WE ARE HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES!!! Internet price for used and certified pre-owned vehicles includes $1,000 finance bonus cash only available for prime lender conventional financing through Liberty Buick, (720+ score pulled by dealer) - some lender and term restrictions may apply. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V quattro.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F06N176864
Stock: 200583AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,995
2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro131,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded into Schaller Honda and wholesaled to us. EXCELLENT service history according to CARFAX! Clean title and history too. Just a nice clean, inexpensive all-wheel drive for the winter! This Audi has lots of extras too. Leather seats with heat, power sliding sunroof, in-dash CD, premium wheels with newer tires, cruise, dual zone climate control, powerful 3.0 V6 motor with automatic transmission, and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,000 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVT64B82N080386
Stock: 080386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro150,923 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iDrive Autohaus - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F66N053962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro92,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
City Motor Group - Haskell / New Jersey
Sunroof, AWD, Leather, Heated seats.WE ARE STILL OPEN Buy Your Next Car from Home! We will deliver it free of charge. Offering virtual test drives, online approvals, & curbside pick up. Have Questions? Give us a call (973) 530-4600.Bruised Credit, Damaged Credit, We are your Finance Solution, We Accept All Applications. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B92N035025
Stock: CM-00941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,999
2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro167,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: 3.2L trim. Leather, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats EXPERTS ARE SAYING: IIHS Top Safety Pick. Edmunds.com explains "Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.". VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F06N022609
Stock: 6N022609B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,999
2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro125,121 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2006 A6 Audi 3.2 quattro... Clean Carfax, Power Seat(s), Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooling Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Aux/MP3 Connection, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. 3.2 QUATTRO..... LEATHER SEATS... WOOD GRAIN CONSOLE, DOOR PANEL, AND DASHBOARD... ... FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS... RAIN SENSING WIPERS... FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY... POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, AND STEERING... VERY CLEAN ... PLEASE CALL410-861-9929 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE! HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Vents: Second Row, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD Changer Location: Glove Compartment, Remote CD Changer: 6 Disc, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Armrests: Rear Folding, Center Console Trim: Wood, Dash Trim: Wood, Door Trim: Leather, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Front, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Net, Center Differential: Mechanical, Limited Slip Differential: Center, Clock, External Temperature Display, Gauge: Tachometer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto Delay Off, Rear Fog Lights, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, First Aid Kit, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Leather, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Phone: Pre-Wired For Phone, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside, Spare Tire Size: Full-Size Matching, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Speed Rating: H, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Diameter: 17 Inch, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, Bose Audio, Satellite Radio System, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Door Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Seat Memory, Hands-Free Multi-Function Remote W/Keyless Ignition, Rear Parking Sensors, Electrochromatic Exterior Mirror(s), Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror, Power Glass Sunroof, Front and Rear Side Airbags, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Premium Leather Seats, Navigation System, 18 Inch Polished Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F56N087601
Stock: 6N087601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Fair Deal
2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro108,534 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F36N103956
Stock: LVCW103956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,477Good Deal | $1,645 below market
2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro158,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
<span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GUARANTEED FINANCING * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* VA INSPECTION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* CLEAN IN AND OUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* V6, 3.2 Liter * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* WELL MAINTAINED * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GREAT CONDITION* <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BOSS AUDIO SYSTEM * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* ICE COLD A/C * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AM/FM RADIO * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* NAVIGATION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* LEATHER INTERRIOR * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* HEATED SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* PASSENGER AIRBAG * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* FOG LIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* SUNROOF/MOONROOF * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER WINDOWS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER DOOR LOCK * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Call us today to schedule a test drive! We look forward to servi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F97N009582
Stock: 818451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2018
- $5,995Fair Deal
2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro191,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affinity Auto Sales - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F87N149803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990
2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro112,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Thanks for viewing our 2007 Audi A6 Coupe with 112K miles. This Quartz Gray A6 is equipped with the 3.2 Liter quattro engine. Features include Leather seating surfaces, Sirius Radio, Premium Package and many more. This beautiful A6 was purchased here as a new car and had the same owner since. Click on our CARFAX to see this vehicle's beautiful meticulous service history. Contact one of our Audi Brand Specialists for more information. - Dealer inspection, This Audi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74F07N061246
Stock: 20270A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $5,999
2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro176,182 milesDelivery available*
Car King - West Allis / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDH74FX7N124241
Certified Pre-Owned: No