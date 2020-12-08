Used 2013 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 117,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900$3,742 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC0DN078415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,071 miles
$16,000$2,309 Below Market
Bob Penkhus Mazda - Colorado Springs / Colorado
A flawless blend of comfort and performance, Audi's 2013 A6 3.0 Premium AWD on display in Ice Silver Metallic represents a stellar piece of craftsmanship that has been touted by industry leaders as one of the best midsize luxury sedans on the market. A 3.0 Liter Super Charged V6 generating 310hp and tied to a smooth 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This remarkable combination takes our sedan from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 5.2 seconds. You'll be rewarded with a luxurious ride, great handling and near 28mpg out on the open road with this sure-footed All Wheel Drive machine. By examining our photos, you can see that this A6 Premium exudes a sense of timeless elegance that has been enhanced by 17 inch wheels and a large sunroof.Inside the intuitively designed Premium cabin, upscale amenities and state of the art technology await you. Supple leather, heated 8-way power front seats with lumbar adjustments and triple-zone automatic climate control are just a few features that combine to make this a first class experience. You'll stay safely connected with Bluetooth or enjoy your favorite music on a 10-speaker sound system with CD, available satellite radio, and an iPod interface. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel of this superb sedan where the art of driving may be more fun than the destination!Safety in our Audi A6 includes tractionc control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC7DN009611
Stock: 19MC189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 108,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,800$1,789 Below Market
Perfection Motors - Orlando / Florida
2013 AUDI A6 2.0 PREMIUM PLUS AWD, 4 DR SEDAN, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLACK ON GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, 108K MILES WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, POWER SEAT , POWER DOOR-LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, PRIVACY GLASS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM /FM STEREO, CLOCK AND MUCH MORE. THE A6 PROVIDES A SOLID PERFORMANCE, DRIVING DYNAMICS, EXCELLENT SAFETY FEATURES. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT PERFECTION MOTORS AT (321)804-4966 OR VISIT OUR WEB PAGE AT - WWW.PERFECTIONMOTORS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC0DN130788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,667 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999$1,359 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
PREMIUM PLUS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! This 2013 Audi A6 2.0T comes loaded with features like Security System, Bluetooth connection, Back-Up Camera, HID headlights, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFCXDN042217
Stock: TDN042217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 96,457 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,400$2,343 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC4DN076444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,084$3,031 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJGBFC4DN155735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,947$681 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Reno - Reno / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ibis White Titanium Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC4DN121475
Stock: DN121475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 78,055 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998$839 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
#Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Fog Lamps #Hard Disk Drive Media Storage #Heated Front Seat(s) #Heated Rear Seat(s) #Heated Steering Wheel #HID headlights #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Multi-Zone A/C #Navigation System #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Premium Sound System #Rain Sensing Wipers #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Tire Pressure Monitor #WiFi Hotspot #Woodgrain Interior Trim The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan plus the Original Owner has cared for this Audi since it was new. This Sedan was driven only 11151 miles/year currently at 78055 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and this AWD system appeals to both the performance-minded enthusiast as well as the person who just doesn't want to get stuck in the snow. Never ask for directions again thanks to the built-in navigation system moreover the Audi back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. The parking sensors detect nearby children mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents not to mention it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable moreover you can store lots of media on the Audi Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. Passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C at the same time the HID headlights create a more natural form of light which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night. The crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion in addition to the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel meanwhile you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album at the same time listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry is an added convenience option while the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas in addition to the cruise control improves your comfort while driving. The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior not to mention the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly in addition to now even your passengers in the back can have the comfort of heated seats. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist emergency stopping distances can be shortened reducing the likelihood of accidents not to mention since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back in addition to the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. The rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have not to mention you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC9DN015295
Stock: 5295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,445 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$678 Below Market
Pure Car Buying - Dumfries / Virginia
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MONDAY-SATURDAY 9:30AM-7:00PM NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE/EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. PRICE LISTED EXCLUDES $799.00 DEALER PROCESSING FEETAXTITLE AND REG FEES. ONLINE LISTED PRICE IS AN ASSUMED ONE TIME PAYMENT CASH PRICE PRICE MAY VARY BASED ON QUALIFIED FINANCING. ALL LISTED INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR PLEASE CALL DEALER TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY OF A VEHICLE AND DETAILS REGARDING SPECIFIC FEATURES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHGAFC0DN143770
Stock: 143770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$560 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BLACK ON BLACK QUATTRO SEDAN.....................................2013 AUDI A6 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, WOODGRAIN TRIM, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, PARKTRONIC, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC7DN090774
Stock: MAX18039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 42,730 miles
$17,490$377 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
****CARFAX CERTIFIED****NAVIGATION****BACKUP CAMERA****ENGINE START BUTTON****FULL LEATHER PKG***WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*****Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAFC0DN152342
Stock: 152342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,950
Shift San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC5DN022244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,202 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$954 Below Market
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
Recent Arrival! quattro, Black Leather. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Blue 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC1DN105365
Stock: U18575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 51,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
A flawless blend of comfort and performance, our 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus Sedan shown in Oolong Gray Metallic represents a stellar piece of craftsmanship. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 211hp tied to an innovative CVT; while Audi Drive Select also offers adjustable modes for steering, throttle and transmission. Your reward is a luxurious ride, great handling, and near 33mpg out on the open road with this Front Wheel Drive machine along with attractive wheels and sculpted lines. Inside the intuitively designed Premium Plus cabin, upscale amenities and state of the art technology await you. Supple leather, power front seats, triple-zone automatic climate control, large sunroof, and keyless entry are just a few features that combine to make this a first-class experience. You'll stay safely connected and on track with navigation, or enjoy your favorite music on a premium sound system with available satellite radio, and an iPod interface. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel of this superb sedan where the art of driving may be more fun than the destination! A Top Safety Pick, our Audi A6 has been thoughtfully designed to keep you and your precious passengers out of harm's way. You'll want to get behind the wheel to experience this for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAFC4DN031877
Stock: 200767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 80,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
You can find this 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus and many others like it at Dallas Autos Direct. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi A6. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus. More information about the 2013 Audi A6: The 2013 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and back-seat space is also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 24 mpg city, 33 highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really stands out. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a head-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and other leading-edge safety features, but it's also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that lets you input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout--this time with improved mileage, yet with stronger performance than ever. The new model can get to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. This model sets itself apart with magnificent high-end audio systems, strong performance, MMI Touch interface, Stylish interior, advanced safety features, and fuel-efficiency Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAFC5DN115559
Stock: DN115559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 81,788 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,977
Car Cloud Auto Group - Stafford / Virginia
COVID-19 NOTE: Our team at Car Cloud Auto Group will remain open and continue to monitor updates while taking additional provisions required to protect our customers and employees. Car Cloud Auto Group will now provide customers with FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Please contact for more information.we are also committed to minimizing time in-store to better serve you. Please use our online store to allow you and your family the ability to shop our virtual showroom and finalize your deal from the comfort and safety of your home. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Face-time, YouTube, Google Hangout, WEBSITE or your choice of APP. PLEASE VISIT OUR VIRTUAL SHOWROOM @ CARCLOUDAUTOGROUP.COMWe encourage everyone to stay safe by taking the proper precautions and look after your loved ones.Thank you from the Car Cloud Auto Group’s family.**2013 AUDI A6 AWD with powerful 2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine and driven only 81788 miles! Fully loaded and much more! CARFAX CERTIFIED**FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192. This Car also qualifies for 3 Months Nationwide Warranty in the Car Cloud Auto Group inventory only if you pay full price plus the fees. Car Cloud Auto Group provides FINANCING to all it respectful customers, And YES we finance anyone with any type of credit. Please do not hesitate if you have any question. This car is a must see, so feel free to schedule a test drive. Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC0DN015835
Stock: CCA2395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,939$668 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2013 Audi A6 4dr 4dr Sedan quattro 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Velvet Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Voice control system, Audi MMI touch & Jukebox HDD storage -inc: handwriting recognition, Dual SD card slots, Audi music interface with iPod cable, Audi MMI navigation plus system -inc: single DVD player Google Earth, HD Radio, Audi Connect online services -inc: (6) month trial subscription Google Earth online POI search in car wi-fi, Puddle lights, Xenon plus headlights, P245/45R18 all-season tires, Heated windshield washer jets, Auto on/off headlights -inc: auto leveling rain/light sensors coming & leaving range adjustment washers, Space saver spare tire, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Heated front seats, Interior electric trunk release on driver's door, Driver/front passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, (2) front & (2) rear cupholders, Aluminum door sill inlays, 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver 4-way pwr lumbar front & rear comfort headrests, Privacy shelf covering cargo area, (4) coat hooks, (5) 12-volt aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (2) rear (1) trunk, Leather seating surfaces, (4) tie-down eyelets in floor of trunk, Front & rear floor mats, Lockable illuminated glove box -inc: valet button air-conditioning vent for cooling, Full length center console -inc: storage box under front center armrest, Dark brown walnut wood inlays, 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints fold-down rear center armrest with storage fold-down pass-through, Leather-wrapped shift knob, Interior lighting -inc: front & rear reading lights courtesy delay fade-in/fade-out automatic-on when key is removed trunk front & rear footwells storage compartments door sills, Driver & front passenger seatback pockets, Trapezoidal-link rear suspension, Energy-recuperation system, Thermal management system, Audi hill hold assist, Electromechanical parking brake, quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, 5-link front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar, Dual exhaust with chrome tips, Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes, 2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine, Tool kit & jack, Front knee airbags, Tire pressure monitoring system, LATCH system for outboard rear seating positions, Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags, Child safety rear door locks, 3-point safety belts for all seating positions -inc: auto pretensioners, SIDEGUARD head protection airbags for front & rear occupants, Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking interior lighting on hazard warning lights on engine & fuel pump shut off, Emergency trunk release, LED daytime running lights, Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor, Audi pre sense basic, Audi parking system plus -inc: front & rear sensors rearview camera Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC0DN082029
Stock: M082029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 61,712 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,791$692 Below Market
Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
PRICED TO MOVE $800 below NADA Retail! Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 61,704! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Audi 3.0T Premium Plus with Dakota Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5500 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDERedesigned last year, the A6 is our current favorite in its class, offering a well-sorted blend of comfort, technology, and rewarding dynamics. -CarAndDriver.com.A GREAT VALUEThis A6 is priced $800 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $50,400*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAll preowned vehicles are covered by the Lorensen Advantage, including extended warranties and free services. For more information go to www.lorensen.com/lorensen-advantage.Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFC7DN032113
Stock: 20136A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
