Used 2013 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

#Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Fog Lamps #Hard Disk Drive Media Storage #Heated Front Seat(s) #Heated Rear Seat(s) #Heated Steering Wheel #HID headlights #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Multi-Zone A/C #Navigation System #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Premium Sound System #Rain Sensing Wipers #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Tire Pressure Monitor #WiFi Hotspot #Woodgrain Interior Trim The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan plus the Original Owner has cared for this Audi since it was new. This Sedan was driven only 11151 miles/year currently at 78055 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and this AWD system appeals to both the performance-minded enthusiast as well as the person who just doesn't want to get stuck in the snow. Never ask for directions again thanks to the built-in navigation system moreover the Audi back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. The parking sensors detect nearby children mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents not to mention it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable moreover you can store lots of media on the Audi Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. Passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C at the same time the HID headlights create a more natural form of light which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night. The crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion in addition to the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel meanwhile you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album at the same time listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry is an added convenience option while the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas in addition to the cruise control improves your comfort while driving. The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior not to mention the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly in addition to now even your passengers in the back can have the comfort of heated seats. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist emergency stopping distances can be shortened reducing the likelihood of accidents not to mention since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back in addition to the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. The rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have not to mention you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUGGAFC9DN015295

Stock: 5295

Certified Pre-Owned: No

