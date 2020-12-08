Used 2013 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    117,382 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    $3,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    75,071 miles

    $16,000

    $2,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    108,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,800

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    101,667 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    $1,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    96,457 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,400

    $2,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    53,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,084

    $3,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    82,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,947

    $681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    78,055 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,998

    $839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    72,445 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    73,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus

    42,730 miles

    $17,490

    $377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    66,375 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    38,202 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,990

    $954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus

    51,714 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus

    80,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    81,788 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,977

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    69,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,939

    $668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    61,712 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,791

    $692 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
A great car for the upper midwest
nytterbo,02/19/2014
I had looked at the Mercedes E Class, BMW 5 Series and the Lexus GS. I thought the Audi drove and handled better; and although a personal opinion, I liked the exterior and interior styling better than the other cars. I previously had a 2009 Audi A6 3.2 Quatro and I was planning on buying another 6 cylinder car. However, I was very surprised with the power of the 4 cylinder turbo and its lack of NHV, so I bought a car with that engine in Quatro trim. I have not regretted buying the 4 cylinder car and found it to be more than adequate for my typical driving style and commute. Also, when I let friends drive the car, they are surprised it is not a 6 cylinder.
