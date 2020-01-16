2020 Lexus GS 350
2020 Lexus GS 350MSRP Range: $51,065 - $54,505
2020 Lexus GS 350 Review
- Cabin is comfortable, roomy and quiet
- All-wheel drive and performance options cover most driver needs
- Good outward visibility
Most luxury cars offer a wealth of customization options, allowing buyers to specify exactly which features they want. But if the thought of poring over an options list for hours on end sounds as enticing as filling out a mortgage application, the 2020 Lexus GS 350 could be for you. This upscale sedan comes with a robust set of standard features and a mercifully small selection of add-ons.
Our verdict
The Lexus GS is one of the more exciting vehicles from Lexus. It was among the first to popularize hybrid technology as a performance enhancer. And it often strikes a great balance between performance and comfort, yet it remains more affordable than its European competition.
The current model GS is getting a bit on in years and it's starting to show, having not had a significant redesign since 2013. There are still things to like about it, but it's hard to justify against the current competition.
How does the GS 350 drive?
Lexus' V6 engines are admirable for their silky smooth rev quality and decent punch. But competitors have improved over the years and now produce turbocharged four-cylinders that can not only keep pace with this V6 but are more efficient as well. We managed a 0-60 mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, which isn't slow but is also unremarkable for the class. What hasn't changed is how well this engine works with the eight-speed automatic transmission, making it a breeze for daily duty.
As pleasant as the GS is to wheel around, we expected more in both braking and handling ability, especially in F Sport trim. Our tester felt pretty tame and uninspiring.
How comfortable is the GS 350?
If there's anything Lexus does consistently well, it's a quiet interior, and the GS is proof of that. Overall it's serene, with only mild amounts of wind and road noise. The comfy seats complement the experience, offering great adjustability for the front passengers and plenty of padding on all the armrests.
And though we tested an F Sport model, ride quality was surprisingly not harsh and nicely controlled. The only thing that left us unimpressed was the climate system. It didn't quite meet our cooling demands on a particularly hot day, and we found the layout of the controls to be initially confusing.
How’s the interior?
If there's anything Lexus does consistently well, it's a quiet interior, and the GS is proof of that. Overall it's serene, with only mild amounts of wind and road noise. The comfy seats complement the experience, offering great adjustability for the front passengers and plenty of padding on all the armrests.
And though we tested an F Sport model, ride quality was surprisingly not harsh and nicely controlled. The only thing that left us unimpressed was the climate system. It didn't quite meet our cooling demands on a particularly hot day, and we found the layout of the controls to be initially confusing.
How’s the tech?
Our GS tester came with Lexus' older joystick-style mouse interface, which is a hassle to use in trying to navigate the infotainment system. A lot of the functions are locked out once the vehicle is in motion for safety reasons, but we often found it difficult to work quickly enough to get things done at stoplights.
What the GS lacks in a friendly user interface it makes up for in great natural visibility, easy cabin entry and exit, and a good range of driver-seat adjustments. Space within the cabin is about on par for the segment, even if it looks a little cozier than others.
How’s the storage?
At 14.3 cubic feet, the GS has a hair more cargo space than German competitors. But since the rear seats do not fold down, it severely limits the length of cargo you can load; there's only a ski pass-through. That's kind of inconvenient and uncommon for this class. The optional automatic trunk seems a bit weird in this application, but it is still nice to have if you're of the minimal-effort ilk.
Storage within the cabin is sparse, limited to an awkward sliding armrest and cupholders that unfortunately obscure access to the seat temperature controls when deployed. We also found it oddly difficult to install a car seat base, though we knew exactly where the anchors were located. Not a problem if you don't swap bases out regularly.
How economical is the GS 350?
The EPA estimates the GS 350 will get 21-23 mpg in combined city/highway driving depending on the configuration. Competitors, even with upgraded engines that deliver more performance, typically do a bit better.
Is the GS 350 a good value?
This Lexus feels solidly screwed together, but the interior looks dated especially compared to those of its contemporaries. Sure, its barrier of entry isn't as high as other luxury brands, but this one doesn't have the "new factor" that some of the other Lexus models have. Nothing feels loose or rattly, but the trim and switchgear design fall short of what we've now come to expect at this price. Lexus' warranty coverage is typical among luxury brands.
Pricewise, the GS 350 has more to offer on paper than competitors. Certain premium features such as advanced driver aids and heated and ventilated seats are included. They come at an extra cost if you shop some other brands. You also get a V6 engine at this price; most others offer turbocharged-fours.
Wildcard
There's something about Lexus styling that many people gravitate to. The GS gets more attention from the average passerby than a 5 Series or a Jaguar XF, and most of the latest Lexus interiors manage to take a different approach to design while maintaining the elegance factor.
But that's where it ends for the standard GS. The V6 engine, though smooth, has barely enough power to break its tires loose, and we're not talking about high amounts of cornering grip either. This car just needs a bit more substance to back up its appearance.
Which GS 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus GS 350 models
The 2020 Lexus GS 350 comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both use a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel is optional, but it comes with a six-speed automatic instead of the eight-speed.
Most helpful consumer reviews
With this Lexus, what I was looking for was something good out of the box...something that I could simply drive, haul my small family around on the daily without concern for reliability or the desire to upgrade or modify anything. The GS checks all the boxes. Sedan? Check Top of the line Luxury? Check Fantastic dealer experience? Check 300 HP minimum? Check Great suspension with AVS? Check Rear wheel drive? Check Relative to the expert review on this site...I don't care about the infotainment system clunkiness. It's not hard to use (for me). I don't care about the back seats not folding...because I know it's not a truck and if I needed that sort of space on the regular I'd buy a truck or SUV. Technology being dated? The vehicle has all the typical luxury amenities. Heated and cooled seats, great interior materials, folding mirrors, HUD, memory seating, an infotainment system with all the basic stuff. Is the vehicle a perfect one-size fits all? No. But honestly...this car does pretty much everything I need and then some.
This is my 3rd Lexus GS350 AWD. I am in love with this car and service provided. I have no desire to drive any other kind brand but Lexus. My only wish would be that the body shape after seven years of driving could be different. Very little changes from 2013 to 2020.
The 2020 Lexus GS350 F sport handles quite well. Thought it's not at the least infotainment tech, it has a proven reliability, safety, performance and luxury for years to come. That's why I purchased it. I really like the high quality touches and leather seats in my particular vehicle. The driving experience is very comfortable supported by an excellent ML radio. People should definitely check it out before it disappears. IMO, it's one of the best RWD luxury sedans that strikes a balance between performance and luxury. Handling isn't bad on this vehicle that weights nearly 5,0000 lbs. Price is a tab higher than the ES350 but it's interior is also higher quality materials and comfort.
Excellent handling, brakes, and safety features, at least up to 65-70 mph. GPS screen is huge and nicely hooded (as opposed to all those “iPad glued on a dash” screens on most other Lexus models.) Interior materials not up to par for the price. NOT an Autobahn cruiser! Bouncy and noisy over 70 mph. My Ford F-150 is much quieter and smoother at high speed. Stock stereo is just average. Overall a pleasant sports sedan, much better than most Lexus models, but styling and interior quality could be improved.
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$52,760
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6400 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$54,505
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6400 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$51,065
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6400 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$51,395
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GS 350 safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Also known as adaptive cruise control, this standard GS feature works all the way down to a stop, which isn't always the case.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns about an imminent front collision, including one involving a pedestrian. Can automatically apply the brakes.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Warns the driver when the GS starts to leave its lane unintentionally. Can automatically apply steering to help you stay in the lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus GS 350 vs. the competition
Lexus GS 350 vs. Lexus ES 350
The Lexus ES 350 is a front-wheel-drive four-door that costs only a little more than the Toyota Avalon on which it's based. In the past it was heavily focused on comfort, but that's no longer the case. The latest model is enjoyable to drive and has pretty much the same features as the GS. It's a little less expensive too.
Lexus GS 350 vs. Volvo S90
Though the Volvo S90 is priced like a midsize, its increased length and wheelbase effectively straddle the midsize and large sedan segments. Like the GS, the S90 comes with a more substantial list of standard features than its rivals, including leather upholstery and a full complement of driving aids. The cabin is richly detailed in typically upscale yet understated Scandinavian fashion.
Lexus GS 350 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class tops our list of top-rated luxury midsize sedans, and it's one of the highest-rated vehicles on sale today. Its base E 350 form has fewer features than the GS 350 despite a similar price point, and its turbocharged four-cylinder isn't as potent as the Lexus' V6. But the Mercedes offers superior fit and finish and more rewarding driving dynamics, and its infotainment system is much easier to use.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus GS 350:
- The Lexus GS 300 has been discontinued
- The GS 350 carries over unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus GS 350 is the 2020 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,065.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $52,760
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $54,505
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,065
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $51,395
