Used 2011 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    104,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,300

    $1,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    100,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    111,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    105,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,469

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    113,040 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,750

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    130,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,800

    $328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    58,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    $298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    98,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.2 Premium in White
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.2 Premium

    45,686 miles

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.2 Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.2 Premium

    95,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,975

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    107,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,309

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    90,086 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,994

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    114,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    121,950 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    106,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    122,675 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,550

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    140,243 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,888

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    106,671 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2011 Audi A6

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.512 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Best Car I've Had (Overall)
obsequi,11/18/2011
I have had cars that are more fun to drive (Honda S2000), larger sedans (Volvo S80), and even another Audi that I thought was my favorite car (A4 convertible), but none has been as completely the total package as this car. The A6, while a bit blah on the exterior, is nearly perfect from the inside. The cabin is roomy, the seats are comfortable, the electronics are helpful, and simple to use, and the fit and finish is fantastic. The supercharged 3.0 has excellent torque at all speeds, and when the supercharged adds its punch, you best be ready to roll, quickly. I nearly rear ended the car I intended to pass the first time I punched it. The engine and trans are so perfectly mated. Score!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings