Used 2011 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York

quattro, Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Audi A6 3.0 Premium Plus quattro 2011 Audi A6 3.0 Premium Plus quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L FSI V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFGAFB7BN032984

Stock: U18536

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020