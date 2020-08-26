Used 2011 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
1,262 listings
- 104,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,300$1,775 Below Market
- 100,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990$1,225 Below Market
- 111,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$1,405 Below Market
- 105,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,469
- 113,040 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,750$716 Below Market
- 130,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,800$328 Below Market
- 58,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995$298 Below Market
- 98,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495
- 45,686 miles
$17,998
- 95,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,975
- 107,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,309
- 90,086 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,994
- 114,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- 121,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500
- 106,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 122,675 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,550
- 140,243 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888
- 106,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,997
obsequi,11/18/2011
I have had cars that are more fun to drive (Honda S2000), larger sedans (Volvo S80), and even another Audi that I thought was my favorite car (A4 convertible), but none has been as completely the total package as this car. The A6, while a bit blah on the exterior, is nearly perfect from the inside. The cabin is roomy, the seats are comfortable, the electronics are helpful, and simple to use, and the fit and finish is fantastic. The supercharged 3.0 has excellent torque at all speeds, and when the supercharged adds its punch, you best be ready to roll, quickly. I nearly rear ended the car I intended to pass the first time I punched it. The engine and trans are so perfectly mated. Score!
