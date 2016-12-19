Used 2015 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

As I filled out the survey and came to the "value" section, it was hard to settle on a good answer. The A6 is an absolutely wonderful car, but it costs a lot too - especially if you opt for the V6 and some upgrades. In the end, you do get what you pay for, so I settled on four stars, as the car is not a bargain by any means as was my 1999 A4 and 2007 A6 (both Quattro's and V6's). Had I not owned the aforementioned vehicles, I would never have ponied up $55-60k for this or another upscale sedan. But eight years with each previous Audi was enough to keep me coming back for more, even if I did vow to never again buy another one if the rate of inflation stays on course as it did between 2007 and this one. Putting financial matters aside, let's talk about what makes it worth the price for me. Aside from how solid the car feels inside and out, top to bottom, and aside from the top-notch technological features, I flat-out love the way this car performs in every mode of driving. I run 50 miles per day on twisty backroads in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and this car makes every mile a pleasant one. Whether I am in the mood for some spirited driving or just relaxed cruising, the smoothness and grace with which this automobile takes these roads is little short of astonishing. It is silly-quick, handles like a sports car, and in true Audi form does it smoothly as silk. I do not advise anyone pay for the "sport package", as this one handles as well or better than did the 2007 A6 WITH a sport pkg. Bottom line: Even tho the car is quite attractive and had luxury appointments and technology aplenty, it still manages to give the driver a superb driving experience, which to me is priority #1. My only complaint is that the German carmakers who had always prided themselves on providing drivers with the best road-feel on planet earth have all gone with the electronic steering which takes so much of that feel away from the driver. I guess we have to chalk that one up to "progress". Interior appointments, as all have stated, are excellent, and the superb paint and bodywork will probably outlast all the mechanical components. If there was one nicety I would put in the must-have list, it would be the Bose stereo system. An automobile this good does not deserve to have lousy audio. If you want a sedan that pampers you while also understanding you actively appreciate an excellent driving experience, look no further. It may not be cheap, but you absolutely do get what you pay for.

