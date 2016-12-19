Used 2015 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    43,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,850

    $2,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    51,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,000

    $2,813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,479 miles

    $17,530

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    45,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,900

    $1,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    58,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,988

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    24,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,987

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    85,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,692

    $1,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    68,937 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    26,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,000

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    67,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,984

    $417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    57,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,249

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    56,232 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,991

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    123,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,287

    $245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    53,326 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,978

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    32,062 miles
    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    40,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    20,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    90,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    $265 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Overall Consumer Rating
4.513 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Excellence isn't cheap, but it's worth it
Robert C,12/19/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
As I filled out the survey and came to the "value" section, it was hard to settle on a good answer. The A6 is an absolutely wonderful car, but it costs a lot too - especially if you opt for the V6 and some upgrades. In the end, you do get what you pay for, so I settled on four stars, as the car is not a bargain by any means as was my 1999 A4 and 2007 A6 (both Quattro's and V6's). Had I not owned the aforementioned vehicles, I would never have ponied up $55-60k for this or another upscale sedan. But eight years with each previous Audi was enough to keep me coming back for more, even if I did vow to never again buy another one if the rate of inflation stays on course as it did between 2007 and this one. Putting financial matters aside, let's talk about what makes it worth the price for me. Aside from how solid the car feels inside and out, top to bottom, and aside from the top-notch technological features, I flat-out love the way this car performs in every mode of driving. I run 50 miles per day on twisty backroads in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and this car makes every mile a pleasant one. Whether I am in the mood for some spirited driving or just relaxed cruising, the smoothness and grace with which this automobile takes these roads is little short of astonishing. It is silly-quick, handles like a sports car, and in true Audi form does it smoothly as silk. I do not advise anyone pay for the "sport package", as this one handles as well or better than did the 2007 A6 WITH a sport pkg. Bottom line: Even tho the car is quite attractive and had luxury appointments and technology aplenty, it still manages to give the driver a superb driving experience, which to me is priority #1. My only complaint is that the German carmakers who had always prided themselves on providing drivers with the best road-feel on planet earth have all gone with the electronic steering which takes so much of that feel away from the driver. I guess we have to chalk that one up to "progress". Interior appointments, as all have stated, are excellent, and the superb paint and bodywork will probably outlast all the mechanical components. If there was one nicety I would put in the must-have list, it would be the Bose stereo system. An automobile this good does not deserve to have lousy audio. If you want a sedan that pampers you while also understanding you actively appreciate an excellent driving experience, look no further. It may not be cheap, but you absolutely do get what you pay for.
Report abuse
