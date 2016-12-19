Used 2015 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,850$2,761 Below Market
- 51,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,000$2,813 Below Market
- 70,479 miles
$17,530$1,218 Below Market
- 45,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,900$1,254 Below Market
- 58,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,988$1,198 Below Market
- 24,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,987
- 85,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,692$1,453 Below Market
- 68,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 26,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000$947 Below Market
- 67,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,984$417 Below Market
- 57,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,249$1,163 Below Market
- 56,232 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,991
- 123,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,287$245 Below Market
- 53,326 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,978$866 Below Market
- 32,062 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
- 40,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,900
- 20,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
- 90,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995$265 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6
Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.513 Reviews
Report abuse
Robert C,12/19/2016
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
As I filled out the survey and came to the "value" section, it was hard to settle on a good answer. The A6 is an absolutely wonderful car, but it costs a lot too - especially if you opt for the V6 and some upgrades. In the end, you do get what you pay for, so I settled on four stars, as the car is not a bargain by any means as was my 1999 A4 and 2007 A6 (both Quattro's and V6's). Had I not owned the aforementioned vehicles, I would never have ponied up $55-60k for this or another upscale sedan. But eight years with each previous Audi was enough to keep me coming back for more, even if I did vow to never again buy another one if the rate of inflation stays on course as it did between 2007 and this one. Putting financial matters aside, let's talk about what makes it worth the price for me. Aside from how solid the car feels inside and out, top to bottom, and aside from the top-notch technological features, I flat-out love the way this car performs in every mode of driving. I run 50 miles per day on twisty backroads in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and this car makes every mile a pleasant one. Whether I am in the mood for some spirited driving or just relaxed cruising, the smoothness and grace with which this automobile takes these roads is little short of astonishing. It is silly-quick, handles like a sports car, and in true Audi form does it smoothly as silk. I do not advise anyone pay for the "sport package", as this one handles as well or better than did the 2007 A6 WITH a sport pkg. Bottom line: Even tho the car is quite attractive and had luxury appointments and technology aplenty, it still manages to give the driver a superb driving experience, which to me is priority #1. My only complaint is that the German carmakers who had always prided themselves on providing drivers with the best road-feel on planet earth have all gone with the electronic steering which takes so much of that feel away from the driver. I guess we have to chalk that one up to "progress". Interior appointments, as all have stated, are excellent, and the superb paint and bodywork will probably outlast all the mechanical components. If there was one nicety I would put in the must-have list, it would be the Bose stereo system. An automobile this good does not deserve to have lousy audio. If you want a sedan that pampers you while also understanding you actively appreciate an excellent driving experience, look no further. It may not be cheap, but you absolutely do get what you pay for.
Related Audi A6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.