Used 2017 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

- 21,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,750$8,254 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi A6 4dr 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro, Leather.Odometer is 14992 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC8HN075440
Stock: 075440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- certified
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus21,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,597$4,216 Below Market
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
A6 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak, Moonlight Blue Metallic, Flint Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 20" Gray/Polished Finish 5-Arm Star Design.Audi Pembroke Pines is delighted to offer this wonderful 2017 Audi A6. 2.0T Premium Plus Moonlight Blue MetallicAudi Pembroke Pines in FL is a new and used luxury car dealer that serves auto shoppers from Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hialeah. Whether you're here to buy a new Audi or pre-owned vehicle, secure financing, have your auto serviced or repaired, or purchase Genuine Audi Parts, you'll always receive a 100% effort on our part to make sure you are completely satisfied with your visit. Our family-owned and operated dealership has been a part of this community since 2009, and we believe in treating every customer like family. In fact, our commitment to providing exceptional customer service has helped us earn Audi's Magna Society award for nine consecutive years.Recent Arrival! Certified. 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak Odometer is 6391 miles below market average!24/34 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AFC6HN130491
Stock: HN130491
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,987$4,117 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Driver Assistance Package Led Headlights 19" Sport Package Tornado Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Usb Cables Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Achat Gray Fine Grain Birch Natural Wood Inlays Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi South Orlando is excited to offer this 2017 Audi A6 Premium Plus. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Audi A6 Premium Plus. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi A6 Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi A6 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A6 Premium Plus. More information about the 2017 Audi A6: The 2017 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 24 mpg city, 34 highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a head-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. This model sets itself apart with magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, MMI Touch interface, strong performance, and advanced safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC8HN045078
Stock: HN045078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 19,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,982$3,566 Below Market
Boch Honda - Norwood / Massachusetts
Oolong Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium trim. Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 19,832! REDUCED FROM $30,848!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, SEASON OF AUDI SELECTION - 19" WHEELS..., OOLONG GRAY METALLIC, Turbo Charged, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SE..., Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean CARFAX report!, One Owner, Well Maintained, Factory Warranty, Factory Warranty Powertrain, "The sedan's four- and six-cylinder engines deliver seamless thrust at almost any speed while the taut suspension keeps the car glued to the road and filters out most imperfections. It's no surprise that the A6 earns our Edmunds "A" rating for overall excellence." -Edmunds.com. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera Leather Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SEASON OF AUDI SELECTION - 19" WHEELS: Tires: P255/40R19 All-Season (DISC), LED Headlights, Sport Suspension, Cold Weather Package, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel Deletes flat bottom steering wheel on A6 Competition, 3-spoke w/shift paddles (without logo), Heated Rear Seats, separate controls in rear of console, Black Cloth Headliner, Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Double Spoke Design (DISC), Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Driver Information System, color display and trip computer, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Google Earth navigation, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless technology preparation for mobile phone, HD Radio technology Dealer's advertised price does not include $495 doc prep fee, tax, title, or registration. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC9HN076158
Stock: P87585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$3,910 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC1HN119511
Stock: 40162GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 16,911 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,900$3,289 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED**COLD WEATHER PKG**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED REAR SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**HID HEADLIGHTS**FULLY LOADED**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. Sub Prime loans with less than perfect Credit and a 20% down payment. ****All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC7HN056118
Stock: 0561181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro22,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,495$4,619 Below Market
Audi Orland Park - Tinley Park / Illinois
19 Sport Package, 20 Wheel Package, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Aluminum Door Sills, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Cloth Headliner, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Front Seat Ventilation & Passenger Lumbar, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Open & Close Power Trunk, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Prestige Package, Sport Suspension, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 20 Gray/Polished Finish 5-Arm Star Design. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick 2017 Audi A6 3.0T PrestigeInternational Autos is a name you can trust! We are committed to ensure you are fully satisfied with your purchase. Please call us or visit us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC7HN043315
Stock: HN043315
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 8,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,987$2,771 Below Market
Morgan Automotive - Manheim / Pennsylvania
JUST OFF LEASE!!! SHOWROOM NEW CONDITION 2017 AUDI A6 PREMIUM PLUS SEDAN 2.0T QUATTRO WITH ONLY 8000 MILES!****CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX****NAVIGATION****SUNROOF****This is a beautiful AWD luxury sedan that is in excellent shape and loaded with features! This awesome car comes well-equipped with power sunroof heated front seats with 2 position memory driver seat heated 2nd row seats heated steering wheel Navigation AM/FM/XM/CD/USB radio with Bose audio system Bluetooth for hands-free controls 19 Audi Sport 10-spoke wheels sport suspension factory all-weather floor mats four-zone automatic climate controls cruise control traction control and full power equipment including power trunk lid. Has a new PA inspection fresh oil change and tires and brakes are in very good condition. Comes with the balance of the factory warranty with options to extend coverage for added peace of mind. Trades are welcome and financing is available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC5HN113243
Stock: J113243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,980$2,618 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus FWD. Only 16,986 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $53,310! This A6 comes in a sophisticated Java Brown Metallic on Nougat Brown and upgraded with the Premium Plus package equipped with Audi MMI Navigation plus w/ MMI touch. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Premium Plus Model, Achat Gray Fine Grain Birch Wood Inlays, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/MMI touch, Color driver information system, Audi connect, Audi advanced key, Auto-dimming heated power folding exterior mirrors, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear, Audi music interface with USB inputs, Audi smartphone interface, Power adjustable steering column w/memory, Four-zone automatic climate control, BOSE Surround Sound CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AFC0HN127716
Stock: U2096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 18,244 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,229$2,990 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Tornado Gray Metallic 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Automatic temperature control, Black Cloth Headliner, Cold Weather Package, Driver Information System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, LED Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rear air conditioning, Season of Audi Selection - 19 Wheels (DISC), Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB Audi Music Interface, Wheels: 19 Audi Sport 5-Double Spoke Design (DISC).Odometer is 9405 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC8HN052983
Stock: 052983C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 62,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,491$4,447 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
CLEAN ONE OWNER A6 PRESTIGE WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH, HEATED AND CLOOED FRONT SEATS, HEATED BACK SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE TRAFFIC ALERT, FOG LIGHTS, HARD DRIVE MEDIA STORAGE, HEAD UP DISPLAY, INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS, KELYESS START, LANE DEPARTURE AND LANE KEEP ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR A/C, REAR PARKING AID, SATELLITE RADIO, WIFI HOT SPOT, MESSAGE AND MEMORY DRIVER SEAT AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFCXHN131727
Stock: AP00262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 30,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,285$3,283 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC7HN087286
Stock: 6311P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 13,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,126
Southwest Volkswagen - Weatherford / Texas
***BLUETOOTH***, ***REAR BACKUP CAMERA***, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, 2 Years Maintenance Complimentary. **817-458-5400** At SouthWest Volkswagen we don't want to just sell you a car. We want to develop a long term relationship with you and your family. We understand that you vehicle is an important part of your life and we want to help you maintain it. That is why we offer our SouthWest Promise complimentary with your vehicle purchase. Which includes 2 years of No Charge Maintenance. 2 years of oil changes (Max 1 per year) and tire rotations (Max 3 per year), Multipoint Inspections and Exterior Drive Thru Car Washes on every service visit, No Charge Check Engine Light readings (Code Reading Only), and No Charge Certified Body Shop Estimates. (Some vehicles are excluded, see dealer for details.) CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17634 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick SouthWest Volkswagen has an extensive inventory of hundreds of vehicles for your next New, Used or Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle! We have been serving our customers automotive needs for 30 years. We offer a different car dealership experience. We believe in delivering exceptional customer service, incredible deals on our vehicles and an easy, relaxed environment. Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with our customers. That's why we have a state of the art Certified Volkswagen Service facility where our advisors work hard to assist you with maintaining your vehicle after purchase with competitive prices and a consultative approach to your vehicle needs that keeps your cost of ownership LOW!! We are also your Audi Specialist Service Center. Our team of Service Professionals can assist you with your Audi's maintenance and repair needs. At SouthWest VW we also have a large inventory of Genuine Volkswagen Parts and Aftermarket parts to fit your budget. We have an extensive selection for your next VW Golf, GTI, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, Golf Sportwagen, Sportwagen Alltrack, and Touareg. We are the North Texas Passat Headquarters with a HUGE selection of Passats...and CRAZY DEALS on each one!!! We also are your Pre-Owned Audi Sales center with an incredible selection of low mile, quality and gently used Audis. We are the North Texas Used Truck and SUV Pre-Owned Supercenter as well! We have MONSTER DEALS and MONSTER COLLECTION to go with it!!! With Hundreds of Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles available. All Makes and Models, including Volkswagen, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, and many more. We serve Weatherford, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Brock, Mineral Wells, Millsap, Springtown, Azle, Peaster, Granbury, Cresson, Godley, Annetta North, Annetta, Annetta South, Dennis, Lipan, Stephenville, Joshua, Burleson, Mansfield, Kennedale, Cleburne, Arlington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC8HN114612
Stock: VP1438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 29,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,880$9,099 Below Market
Island Auto Mall - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC6HN033076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,498$3,133 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Plus Package Led Headlights Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC0HN040055
Stock: HN040055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 29,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,990$2,942 Below Market
Biener Ford - Great Neck / New York
Recent Arrival! quattro, Black Leather. 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro Gray 2017 Audi A6 4D Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC0HN066201
Stock: F1197U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 34,579 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,990$2,918 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Black 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium in Black vehicle highlights include, quattro.22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickPlease contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC3HN092635
Stock: G363201C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,297$3,441 Below Market
Livermore Subaru - Livermore / California
Florett Silver Metallic 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp quattro, Black Leather, 19' Sport Package w/Gray/Beige Seats, 20' Wheel Package, Power Rear Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 19' Audi Sport 10-Spoke Design. Audi Livermore is going above and beyond to make sure the safety of our customers and employees are kept our main priority. Please know that for your safety and convenience, you have the option to do the entire transaction remotely online followed by the delivery of your vehicle. We look forward to hearing from you. Adrees Sharza General Sales Manager (925) 245-4958 O Here are the highlights of the vehicle you selected... Odometer is 9311 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC0HN059301
Stock: ALHN059301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
