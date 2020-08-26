Used 2012 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado

***Just Traded In***. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Supercharged, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "With new styling and plenty of high-tech features, the 2012 Audi A6 is sure to be a major player among midsize premium luxury sedans.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUBGAFC5CN006649

Stock: 6SP2696A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020