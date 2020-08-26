Used 2012 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    91,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,391

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 2.0T Premium

    74,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,749

    $1,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    123,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    122,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,900

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    84,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,985

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    81,238 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,490

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    86,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    75,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    50,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,292

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    41,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 2.0T Premium

    99,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,799

    $806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    90,877 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,795

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    69,386 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    113,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    98,316 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,199

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    89,807 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,777

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    115,968 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro

    67,157 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2012 Audi A6

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Read recent reviews for the Audi A6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.934 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
Incredible, Fabulous ... WOW!!!
joea1772,09/20/2011
First time Audi owner ... I could not be happier with the A6. Considered the BMW 535xi, e350, and Infiniti 37x. Test drove each 2 different times and each time I was swayed towards the A6. BMW was quickly eliminated because of the run flat tires. I have heard several stories that they are costly and prone to issues. 37x was eliminated because the shifting seemed a bit harsh and quirky. Also, I did not like the navigation. e350 was eliminated (even though I was offered a 11% off MSRP) because in the end I preferred the ride, feel, and technology of the A6. For me, the A6 offered the best ride and performance of the others.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings