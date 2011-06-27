  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
2014 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Finely finished interior
  • plenty of technology in the cabin
  • strong, supercharged V6
  • fuel-efficient four-cylinder and diesel engines
  • sporty handling.
  • Ride quality isn't as comfortable as some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer an afterthought among midsize luxury sedans, the 2014 Audi A6 rises to the top with a welcoming interior, excellent engines and technology aplenty.

Notably, we picked the 2014 Audi A6 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

For many years, the midsize luxury sedan kingdom has been ruled by a model made by a certain Bavarian automaker known for crafting ultimate driving machines. But no monarch reigns forever, and with its successful redesign a couple of years ago, the Audi A6 made it clear major shifts in the power structure were afoot. Undeniably gorgeous and arguably more enjoyable to drive than any other model in its class, the 2014 Audi A6 has what it takes to upset the hierarchy and claim the crown.

The A6's long list of assets begins with its finely crafted interior. Sumptuous in its luxury, this is one cabin that is a joy both to experience and behold. The A6 will also woo you with ample technology features such as optional in-car WiFi, a head-up display and night vision with pedestrian detection. And when it comes time to actually drive, this year's A6 boasts three appealing engine choices -- a frugal four-cylinder, a potent V6 and a new-for-2014 torque-rich 3.0-liter diesel V6 -- plus handling capabilities that are among the best in the segment.

Of course, there's no shortage of qualified candidates in the midsize luxury sedan class. The BMW 5 Series has long ruled the roost, but it's no longer the automatic pick in this class, though it's still a very good luxury sedan and you'll definitely want to test-drive it. The Lexus GS 350 F Sport is another solid choice, especially if you want a sedan with some athleticism. If your tastes lean more toward the luxury side of the spectrum, you'll want to sample the opulent Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Cadillac's redesigned 2014 CTS is another candidate to consider.

All these midsize luxury sedans have something special to offer. But if you're looking for a peerless combination of luxury, technology and fuel economy, along with an engaging driving experience, the outstanding 2014 Audi A6 is our top recommendation.

2014 Audi A6 models

The 2014 Audi A6 is a midsize luxury sedan available in six trim levels -- 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Premium Plus, 3.0T Prestige, TDI Premium Plus and TDI Prestige. The numbers and letters denote the engine fitted (a 2.0-liter turbocharged four, a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 or a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel).

Standard equipment for the 2.0T Premium includes 17-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (adjustable modes for steering, throttle and transmission), automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats with eight-way power (includes four-way lumbar adjustments), leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Audi's MMI electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The 2.0T Premium Plus adds 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera, HD radio, an enhanced MMI controller, Bluetooth audio connectivity and Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access).

The 3.0T Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 2.0T Premium Plus but adds a fuel-saving stop-start engine system and Audi Pre-Sense Basic, which tightens the seatbelts and closes the sunroof and side windows if it detects a potential collision situation. The 3.0T Prestige adds adaptive headlights, special exterior styling accents, ambient LED cabin lighting, four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a blind spot warning system, a rear collision warning system, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a Bose audio system.

The TDI Premium Plus is equipped similarly to the 3.0T Premium Plus, while the TDI Prestige has the same equipment as the 3.0T Prestige.

The availability of option packages depends on the trim level you select. The list includes the Style package (xenon headlights and 18-inch wheels), the Innovation package (includes head-up display and night vision assistant), the Cold Weather package (heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel), the Sport package (adds a sport-tuned suspension, a sport steering wheel, shift paddles and either 19-inch wheels with all-season tires or 20-inch wheels with summer tires), the Driver Assistance package (top-view camera system with front and rear corner views, adaptive cruise control, active lane assist and the Audi Pre-Sense Plus collision mitigation system) and the Black Optic package (available with the Sport package, and adds 20-inch wheels, summer tires and high-gloss black trim).

Stand-alone options include LED headlights, a premium 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system, a power rear window sunshade (with manual rear door sunshades) and rear side airbags.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Audi A6 adds a fuel-efficient diesel V6 engine to its already excellent lineup of engines. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder is a bit more powerful this year as well. Finally, the 3.0T trim now starts at the Premium Plus trim level (the new TDI trim starts at this level as well).

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Audi A6 2.0T is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are standard, and all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic is available as an option. Audi claims a 0-60-mph time of 7.4 seconds for CVT models and 6.6 seconds with the eight-speed automatic, which if true is a bit slow relative to others in the segment. You'll do well at the gas pump, though, as EPA-estimated fuel economy is 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/33 mpg highway) and for the CVT and 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway) for the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and stop-start technology are all standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the 3.0T sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, a quick time among midsize luxury sedans equipped with similarly powerful six-cylinder engines. Fuel economy stands at an estimated 22 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway), which is quite good.

With the A6 TDI, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel-fueled V6 good for 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive are again standard. According to Audi, this engine gets the A6 from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Fuel economy with the TDI is a stellar 29 mpg combined (24 mpg city/38 mpg highway).

If power in excess is your game, there's also the 420-hp Audi S6, which is reviewed separately.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning/keeping assist and a blind-spot warning system are either optional or included with the upper trims.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense system can warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows if a potential collision is detected, while the optional Audi Pre-Sense Plus system can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash. The A6's Prestige trim also comes with Audi Pre-Sense Rear, which uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the vehicle in the event of a rear collision, employing additional preventive protective measures should the situation turn critical.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A6 3.0T with the Sport package and summer performance tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, an average distance for a car in this class with summer tires. Expect longer distances on A6s with all-season tires. In government crash tests the 2014 Audi A6 received a perfect five-star rating in overall, front crash, side crash and rollover tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 A6 the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Audi A6 feels light and changes directions eagerly. There's plenty of grip, and overall, the A6 provides a satisfying connection between car and driver: not something we can say about every midsize luxury sedan. The A6's steering can feel overly light at low speeds, but the effort level increases in a reasonably linear fashion when driving through turns at higher speed.

The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine provides sharp response off the line and continues to pull with authority throughout the range. The 2.0T doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder, but it's hard to argue with the excellent fuel economy it returns. The eight-speed automatic is excellent, with quick, imperceptible shifts in normal use and smooth downshifts for when you need quick acceleration. The front-drive 2.0T model's CVT isn't bad either, as it responds consistently to gas pedal inputs, something that can't be said of most CVTs.

Although the Audi A6 has a smooth ride, there's sometimes more harshness over bumps and ruts than we'd like, which is the price to be paid for the A6's more athletic handling. Forgoing the optional Sport suspension and 20-inch summer tires should help if this is an issue for you.

Interior

The 2014 Audi A6 offers one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The MMI (Multi Media Interface) controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via the dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality, although we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The A6 also offers the option of in-car WiFi, which uses a 3G connection and adds Google Earth data to the navigation system while also providing simplified Google search for POIs. It sounds a bit over the top, but it's actually quite handy if you need to get some unexpected work done on the road and there's no Starbucks in sight. The Google Earth nav system is more a matter of form over function, though, and can actually make the map more difficult to comprehend at a glance.

All the seats are supportive and comfortable on long trips, while the backseat in particular offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. The A6's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk is on the small side, though the rear seat folds and features a pass-through when more space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi A6.

5(68%)
4(14%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The performance/MPG sweet spot
mdifanis,10/23/2013
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
My TDI is equipped with S-Line option package & optional 20" wheels with summer performance tires. It is both gorgeous (and menacing!) looking and incredibly fun to drive. For most people and most situations, the diesel **is** the high performance option, effortlessly building speed and dispatching almost all tasks without feeling like it's even trying. In normal, sedate driving, the tach doesn't exceed 2,000 RPMs, yet it hits its maximum torque output within this range, which is the secret to the extraordinary fuel efficiency/performance combination. And if you want to do spirited driving, it is happy to oblige, and it sounds happy to rev. Most folks would never know it's a diesel. **Update as of 10/16: Still loving my A6 TDI. I have put may miles on loaner Audis with the 3.0T and 2.0T engines. In each case, I could not wait to get back behind the wheel of my TDI. My lifetime average fuel economy is over 32 MPG--for a 4,300 pound car with all-wheel drive that can hurdle to 60 mph in about 5 1/2 seconds! The TDI emissions scandal may make these exceptional buys on the pre-owned market. I'm still awaiting the final manufacturer's fix, which for the 3.0L engine will likely be a software update, since this engine has the urea based exhaust treatment system. I anxiously await what I hope will be the eventual return of diesel models to the U.S. market.** **Update as of 10/24/17: still no emissions fix, but the car now has more than 106,000 miles, and it runs beautifully, still exceeding EPA fuel economy figures if I drive anywhere close to the speed limit. The price premium for the diesel engine paid for itself in fuel savings more than 50,000 miles ago. As of this week where I live in Illinois, diesel is $2.35 per gallon, while premium unleaded (which is what the gasoline counterpart calls for) is $2.99.
Perfect car
nathanmdk,08/29/2013
A perfect cross between comfort ride and quick, responsive acceleration. Subtleties in cabin design give a sense of an expansive cockpit with the right amount of leather and wood trim to give a luxurious feel but still got the aluminum accent for its sporty side. Got mine with Prestige package, LED lights, and cold weather package for $57,200.
2.0 Quattro plenty of power.
gltrans1,03/30/2014
This is my 3rd A6. I had a 2008 3.2 and then a 2011 3.0. This time I had to decide whether to spend the extra money to stay with the 3.0 engine or drop down to the 2.0. After test driving the 2.0 on local roads and the interstate highway I determined that it had plenty of power for my driving style. My commute to work is only 10 minutes each day and my highway driving is pretty much limited to visiting my kids at college. Power accelerating onto the highway was great and going up hills locally was fine. Transmission shifts very smoothly. I saved a lot of money dropping down to the 2.0 while maintaining all the other great Audi features that I had in my prior two A6s.
2014 Audi 3.0 Quattro Premium Plus
dogmanherman,12/24/2013
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Comfortable & beautiful luxurious interior. Fit & finish in & out excellent. All buttons & switches have a Quality feel.Loaded with options .Excellent ride that is adjustable.I have the handling option with 19" all season tires. The 20" wheel option probably gives a rougher ride. Very supple ride with sport sedan feel & comfort.Steering & engine & shift styles also adjustable. Transmission (8 speed) shifts very smoothly.Very pleasant ride at high speeds & solid road feel. You can be going 85 - 90 MPH & not feel the speed. Very comfortable adjustable seats.Lately, have brake vibration at 60 mph +. Dealer service fees pricey . Sunroof switch stopped working. Dealer replacement cost $358 !!! Replaced brake pads & rotors to fix brake vibration & excessive dust at 40000 miles. Battery needed replacement at app 5 years . Dealer computer reprograming required for new battery at ridiculous $150 !
See all 28 reviews of the 2014 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
24 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Diesel. Available styles include 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $16,949 and$16,949 with odometer readings between 109758 and109758 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $23,100 and$23,100 with odometer readings between 61821 and61821 miles.

Which used 2014 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,949 and mileage as low as 61821 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi A6.

