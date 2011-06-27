My TDI is equipped with S-Line option package & optional 20" wheels with summer performance tires. It is both gorgeous (and menacing!) looking and incredibly fun to drive. For most people and most situations, the diesel **is** the high performance option, effortlessly building speed and dispatching almost all tasks without feeling like it's even trying. In normal, sedate driving, the tach doesn't exceed 2,000 RPMs, yet it hits its maximum torque output within this range, which is the secret to the extraordinary fuel efficiency/performance combination. And if you want to do spirited driving, it is happy to oblige, and it sounds happy to rev. Most folks would never know it's a diesel. **Update as of 10/16: Still loving my A6 TDI. I have put may miles on loaner Audis with the 3.0T and 2.0T engines. In each case, I could not wait to get back behind the wheel of my TDI. My lifetime average fuel economy is over 32 MPG--for a 4,300 pound car with all-wheel drive that can hurdle to 60 mph in about 5 1/2 seconds! The TDI emissions scandal may make these exceptional buys on the pre-owned market. I'm still awaiting the final manufacturer's fix, which for the 3.0L engine will likely be a software update, since this engine has the urea based exhaust treatment system. I anxiously await what I hope will be the eventual return of diesel models to the U.S. market.** **Update as of 10/24/17: still no emissions fix, but the car now has more than 106,000 miles, and it runs beautifully, still exceeding EPA fuel economy figures if I drive anywhere close to the speed limit. The price premium for the diesel engine paid for itself in fuel savings more than 50,000 miles ago. As of this week where I live in Illinois, diesel is $2.35 per gallon, while premium unleaded (which is what the gasoline counterpart calls for) is $2.99.

