Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,613
|$27,099
|$30,603
|Clean
|$22,622
|$25,966
|$29,323
|Average
|$20,640
|$23,700
|$26,762
|Rough
|$18,658
|$21,435
|$24,201
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,035
|$19,550
|$22,078
|Clean
|$16,320
|$18,733
|$21,154
|Average
|$14,890
|$17,098
|$19,306
|Rough
|$13,460
|$15,464
|$17,459
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,962
|$20,615
|$23,281
|Clean
|$17,209
|$19,753
|$22,307
|Average
|$15,701
|$18,030
|$20,359
|Rough
|$14,194
|$16,306
|$18,410
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,554
|$21,293
|$24,046
|Clean
|$17,775
|$20,403
|$23,040
|Average
|$16,218
|$18,623
|$21,028
|Rough
|$14,661
|$16,843
|$19,016
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,736
|$28,710
|$31,702
|Clean
|$24,656
|$27,510
|$30,376
|Average
|$22,496
|$25,110
|$27,723
|Rough
|$20,336
|$22,709
|$25,070
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,634
|$24,828
|$28,039
|Clean
|$20,726
|$23,790
|$26,866
|Average
|$18,910
|$21,714
|$24,520
|Rough
|$17,095
|$19,639
|$22,173
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,236
|$26,667
|$30,115
|Clean
|$22,261
|$25,552
|$28,855
|Average
|$20,310
|$23,323
|$26,335
|Rough
|$18,360
|$21,093
|$23,815
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,269
|$22,114
|$24,973
|Clean
|$18,460
|$21,189
|$23,928
|Average
|$16,843
|$19,340
|$21,838
|Rough
|$15,226
|$17,492
|$19,748