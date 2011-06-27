  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,613$27,099$30,603
Clean$22,622$25,966$29,323
Average$20,640$23,700$26,762
Rough$18,658$21,435$24,201
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,035$19,550$22,078
Clean$16,320$18,733$21,154
Average$14,890$17,098$19,306
Rough$13,460$15,464$17,459
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,962$20,615$23,281
Clean$17,209$19,753$22,307
Average$15,701$18,030$20,359
Rough$14,194$16,306$18,410
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,554$21,293$24,046
Clean$17,775$20,403$23,040
Average$16,218$18,623$21,028
Rough$14,661$16,843$19,016
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,736$28,710$31,702
Clean$24,656$27,510$30,376
Average$22,496$25,110$27,723
Rough$20,336$22,709$25,070
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,634$24,828$28,039
Clean$20,726$23,790$26,866
Average$18,910$21,714$24,520
Rough$17,095$19,639$22,173
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,236$26,667$30,115
Clean$22,261$25,552$28,855
Average$20,310$23,323$26,335
Rough$18,360$21,093$23,815
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,269$22,114$24,973
Clean$18,460$21,189$23,928
Average$16,843$19,340$21,838
Rough$15,226$17,492$19,748
Sell my 2016 Audi A6 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Audi A6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,733 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,733 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Audi A6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,733 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Audi A6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Audi A6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Audi A6 ranges from $13,460 to $22,078, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Audi A6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.