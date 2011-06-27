  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2006 Audi A6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(88)
Appraise this car

2006 Audi A6 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly detailed cabin, nimble feel, all-weather capability, strong V8, easy-to-use MMI system, low price for this class.
  • V6 short on low-end torque, handling not as sharp as a BMW's, no manual transmission available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Audi A6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,999
Used A6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid performance, an elegant cabin and reasonable pricing make the 2006 Audi A6 a worthy competitor in the luxury sedan and wagon class.

Vehicle overview

The A6, Audi's midsize luxury car, has been around since 1998. The first-generation car, though offering all-wheel drive and a fantastically trimmed interior, was increasingly outclassed in its later years.

A full redesign brought forth the second generation Audi A6 just last year. The suspension is comprised of an upgraded four-link front suspension and a self-tracking, trapezoidal-link rear setup borrowed from the A8. Audi reports that torsional stiffness is up by more than 34 percent over the previous A6. All of these upgrades were designed to help smooth out unwelcome body roll while turning tight corners and keep the wheels firmly planted on the road.

In keeping with tradition, the interior of the Audi A6 features a wealth of aluminum, leather and wood. The wood in particular is some of the most gorgeous you'll find in this class. An Advanced Key feature allows drivers to keep the key on their person and simply hit the start button when entering the car, instead of fumbling for the ignition. Other creature comforts include optional voice control for the Bluetooth hands-free cell phone system; an audio system with available Bose Surround Sound; and an optional DVD-based navigation system.

This year Audi has added a station wagon version to the A6 line, as well as a front-wheel-drive model with a CVT automatic transmission. The 2006 Audi A6 has plenty to offer buyers who crave luxury (in fact, no one beats Audi in this area) and like the idea of owning an all-weather vehicle. Though the standard direct-injection V6 is still a little short on low-end torque for our taste, the available V8 is as smooth and potent as any eight-cylinder in the class. Serious enthusiasts are still apt to prefer the near telepathic steering of the 5 Series, but the majority of drivers will be quite content with this Audi's combination of luxury, sporty handling and comfortable ride quality.

2006 Audi A6 models

The midsize Audi A6 is sold in sedan and Avant (wagon) body styles. Sedans come in 3.2 and 4.2 trim levels (which correspond to the engine found under the hood), while the wagon is 3.2 only. Standard features on the 3.2 sedan include 16-inch alloy wheels, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 12-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker stereo with a glovebox-mounted CD changer and a tire-pressure monitor. The 3.2 wagon adds 17-inch wheels and a sunroof. The top-line 4.2 sedan provides HID headlights, upgraded leather upholstery and driver memory settings. The S-line package will give you a sport suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, gray birch wood inlays, headlight washers and unique bumpers and grille. Other options include adaptive air suspension, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a DVD-based navigation system and voice recognition technology.

2006 Highlights

Two new A6 models debut this year, a 3.2 Avant (wagon) version and a front-wheel-drive 3.2 sedan with Audi's CVT continuously variable transmission. An S-line package is now available for both the 3.2 and 4.2 sedans and features a sport suspension, 18-inch wheels with summer tires and upgraded trim. Bose surround audio is now standard on the 4.2 sedan, while the Avant and 4.2 receive standard heated front seats. New options this year on the Audi car include adaptive cruise control and an adaptive air suspension system. All models get wood trim and a tire-pressure monitor standard. Finally, the A6's Bluetooth system is now Treo Smartphone-compatible.

Performance & mpg

The Audi A6 offers a standard 3.2-liter V6 and an optional 4.2-liter V8. The V6 is rated at 255 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 bumps up to 335 hp and a torque rating of 310 lb-ft. The sedan is available with either engine, while the wagon comes with the V6 only. The 3.2 front-wheel-drive sedan has a continuously variable transmission (CVT) instead. All other A6s come with a six-speed automatic transmission and the quattro all-wheel-drive system. While both transmissions work well, serious enthusiasts may miss having the option of a true manual transmission.

Safety

The A6's standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes include BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Stability control is also standard as are anti-whiplash front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. NHTSA has not crash tested the A6, but the Audi car performed admirably in IIHS testing, earning the top rating of "Good" in both front-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Even with direct injection, the V6 is light on low-end torque, though most buyers will find the acceleration acceptable. The V8 is more satisfying with its deep reserves of power and exceptionally smooth demeanor. While the handling is softer than BMW's 5 Series or Infiniti's M35/M45, the Audi A6 provides an excellent ride around town along with predictable reflexes and precise steering through turns. Additionally, its quattro all-wheel-drive system affords it prodigious grip around turns that makes spirited driving that much more fun, while providing all-weather capability.

Interior

The 2006 Audi A6 offers one of the best interiors of any midsize luxury sedan. Besides offering standard leather and wood inlays, each cabin is filled with supple, high-quality materials. If you bought an A6 for the sake of luxury alone, you wouldn't be disappointed. All models come with the Multi Media Interface (MMI) vehicle management system, whose 7-inch display is integrated with the 10-speaker Bose stereo and the optional navigation system. In practice, it's much easier to use than BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND and helps minimize cabin clutter.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Audi A6.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
88 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 88 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 A6 Owner
txcvt,08/10/2012
Do not by one of these unless you are willing to shell out $$ for service and repairs. Shortly after 80K you will notice small issue that result in very costly repairs, regardless of being diligent in regards to preventive maintenance. CVTs are not a good idea, the controller (TCM) tend to fail before the CVT, either way you are looking at a minimum of $2500. If you want an Audi buy one with a clutch or pay for extended warrenties, they are worth it.
7 years and still like new
ozzie1999,08/31/2013
I've owned a lot of cars. Many of which I cycled through as I got bored of them, or they just started to under perform and cause issues. I purchased this A6 with 5K on the clock and it currently has 65K. I do pamper it, but it returns its pampering with flawless performance with an engine roar that sounds better than the day I got it. Oh yeah and 7 years and there is not one bit of rust.
Most Luxurious 98,000 mile life disposable car
Steven,01/15/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT)
Ok, well we loved this car, then hate this car, then love this car, and so on... It all comes down to reasonable and prudent reliability and quality of materials. This was a 24000 mile pre-owned Audi certified car we purchased. Driven lightly for the last 5-6 years, garage kept 1/2-2/3 of the time owned. What's good? Performance, feel, and overall car experience were favorable. Fuel economy is outstanding, especially highway. Car has generally been trouble free, or so I thought (see What's Bad). What's Bad? Where to start. 1) Service intervals - we have had this into Audi every 10K per suggested and every time we leave with no less than a $400 bill gone for what I would have normally thought was a Jiffy Lube type $65 event. They ALWAYS find something wrong that needs to be fixed or replaced, or updated - and being a good Audi owner I comply since I want my Audi to be in top shape all the time. 2) Absolutely $%## poor quality of materials on interior knobs, dials, and trim. Just google it and you will see lots of people with delaminated interior trim. Audi chooses to turn the other way though and does not recall this to fix an obvious mfg defect. Its a calculated risk for them I assume thinking not enough care - I do and on this alone, I will never buy Audi again. I tried to sell my car (which is otherwise in great shape) and everyone was turned off by paint peeling off of the various knobs and dials. 3) Power Steering - Developed a leak at 65K miles. Too expensive to repair on my quickly depreciating car - no return on investment there, so just keep adding the $30/pint Audi fluid as need be. 4) Oil Use - uses about 1 US Quart of $8 synthetic oil every 4K miles. No matter what they say, this seems excessive. My Ford Explorer had 200K and used 1/3 of that. 5) Technology - Even in 2006, simple things like AUX jacks should be available. There is no way to connect a device other than Radio Frequency Module - which suck. My 2002 Corolla was better than that. 6) Navigation is ok, not great. Its so outdated and Audi wants you to pay $300+ for their map update CDs....residual income for them I guess. 7) Battery - The $180 battery that goes with this only makes it about 12-14 months then dies. Get a good one with a warranty since you will be using it A LOT. 8) And now for the 95,000 interval (I had to wait to 98,000...shame on me). Remember that the car has been factory serviced every 10K since 24K miles.... 8a) Windshield washer pump was shorted out $400 - had to fix this since its a safety item. 8b) windshield washer blades - there are no auto store or aftermarklets available. Audi must provide these @ $60. 8c) Oil and filter change @ $400. Up to $800 now. 8d) take a guess...bad battery $180 (I declined since mine is Autozone and under warranty). 8e) Motor mounts are bad (huh?) - $1300 - I declined. 8f) Adaptive headlight sensor error - must remove front end to check it $1200 (for a light that is still shining? LOL) - I declined. 8g) Rear brake light error - tech tried to check this but the lens covers were too brittle. New ones cost $1200 - again LOL - I declined. 8h) Front end bushings need replaced - $1800 - I declined. 8i) Oil leak noticed around timing and valve cover - $1500 - I declined. I stop them here. This $6,500 car is way past its service life at 98,000 miles. Didn't even make it to 100K - wow for a $65K automobile. I share my experience with the first person I see who I knew had a A3 with 50,000 miles on it. They just traded theirs in after their service call quoted them thousands of dollars in very similar repairs and failures. Different dealership, different auto groups so no suspicion there. I assume its just a fact that an Audi is disposable ($0 value) after 8-10 years or 50-90K miles. Well, I hear scrap metal is $3/100 pounds so there is that.....
Electronics can be a hassle
zzdaf38,03/24/2008
Car drives very well, fantastic road holding. Engine is strong but unrefined and loud. Electronics are a major hassle, battery often goes out and can't hold charge because the electronics drain it. Warning lights constantly on for some computer malfunction. You cant switch the varous sensors and warning off so be prepared to make the dealer your second home. Always an issue with something electronic. Car barely drives a day without some kind of electronic kink.
See all 88 reviews of the 2006 Audi A6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Audi A6 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Audi A6

Used 2006 Audi A6 Overview

The Used 2006 Audi A6 is offered in the following submodels: A6 Sedan, A6 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Audi A6?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Audi A6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 125121 and125121 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Audi A6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Audi A6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 A6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 125121 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Audi A6.

Can't find a used 2006 Audi A6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A6 for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,020.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,735.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,815.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,890.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Audi A6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A6 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Audi A6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles