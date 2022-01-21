  1. Home
  2. VinFast
  3. VinFast VF 9

2023 VinFast VF 9

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $56,000
What to expect
  • One of the first fully electric large three-row SUVs
  • Possibly 400 miles of driving range per charge
  • Zero to 60 mph in an estimated 6.5 seconds
  • 2023

Related 2023 VinFast VF 9 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates