Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

You won't get valet parked out front...BUT! Tom Blanchfield , 02/03/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love it,Because no one has one Jon Bledsoe , 03/02/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this for my wife, because her Sequoia is too big and the 4Runner was to small. It's perfect size but it's very very expensive.Plus researching the Land cruiser has extremely good resale value . So long story short you're not paying for all of the MSRP unless you keep it for a long time you're just paying for the depreciation of the vehicle if you look at it that way your not paying a lot for the best Toyota out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First Land Cruiser - pleasantly surprised CRJ11 , 12/23/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful If you lead an active lifestyle in a cold weather climate (see the Rocky Mountains) this vehicle is about as bulletproof as it gets. I've owned 3 Range Rovers and 3 BMW 5 Series over the past 20+ years. Lease was up on current vehicle, and I did a lot of research, as I want this one to last for a good bit, and haul the kids and gear, through crap weather, short and long distance, for multiple years. After a few trips skiing, and with reference to past vehicles owned/current vehicles on the market, I'm confident it was the right choice for my lifestyle. Now...if you just looking to get around the city, no big need for the off road features, my opinion may be different. This thing is a truck and, and really capable one at that. It makes no bones about it, and I love it for that. From a negative perspective, the MPG truly is bad by today's standards

Nice vehicle but NOISY Patti Hoffman , 10/07/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It took me a while to get used to the slow acceleration. The vehicle is comfortable but feels more like a truck than an SUV. Most disappointing is how noisy it is; the wind sound surrounding the car while driving is annoying enough that I have to turn the radio up. I don't know if perhaps it's seal problem but I would definitely inquire at the dealership. I bought my vehicle after it sat on the lot for over 6 months so perhaps some of the seal integrity was compromised. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value