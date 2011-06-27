Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
You won't get valet parked out front...BUT!
This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love it,Because no one has one
I bought this for my wife, because her Sequoia is too big and the 4Runner was to small. It's perfect size but it's very very expensive.Plus researching the Land cruiser has extremely good resale value . So long story short you're not paying for all of the MSRP unless you keep it for a long time you're just paying for the depreciation of the vehicle if you look at it that way your not paying a lot for the best Toyota out there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Land Cruiser - pleasantly surprised
If you lead an active lifestyle in a cold weather climate (see the Rocky Mountains) this vehicle is about as bulletproof as it gets. I've owned 3 Range Rovers and 3 BMW 5 Series over the past 20+ years. Lease was up on current vehicle, and I did a lot of research, as I want this one to last for a good bit, and haul the kids and gear, through crap weather, short and long distance, for multiple years. After a few trips skiing, and with reference to past vehicles owned/current vehicles on the market, I'm confident it was the right choice for my lifestyle. Now...if you just looking to get around the city, no big need for the off road features, my opinion may be different. This thing is a truck and, and really capable one at that. It makes no bones about it, and I love it for that. From a negative perspective, the MPG truly is bad by today's standards
Nice vehicle but NOISY
It took me a while to get used to the slow acceleration. The vehicle is comfortable but feels more like a truck than an SUV. Most disappointing is how noisy it is; the wind sound surrounding the car while driving is annoying enough that I have to turn the radio up. I don't know if perhaps it's seal problem but I would definitely inquire at the dealership. I bought my vehicle after it sat on the lot for over 6 months so perhaps some of the seal integrity was compromised.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love Our New Land Cruiser!
I researched a long time for the right go anywhere, family hauler that had to double as my daily driver. I needed something with 3 rows of seats that could be a family vehicle with young kids, get me to and through a hunting camp and fishing adventures, and haul a boat or car trailer. Plus I wanted something a little more masculine than a minivan to be perfectly honest. I looked at most full size SUVs, but decided to limit my search to body on frame construction for ruggedness. That narrowed the field substantially. The Land Cruiser ended up checking the most boxes and being the right fit for our needs. So far it has been a great truck. It's very smooth and quiet on the road. I haven't got to test it off road yet, but with it's reputation, i'm not worried. The interior is very nice, but not up the the level of the Mercedes or Range Rover. The money is really going towards other things in this vehicle. I love how it feels so solid and well built. This thing should last a long time with minimal maintenance. Maybe i'm being silly, but I really appreciate how the LC has an old school beefy parking break lever and mechanical shift lever, not those dinky little electronic things everyone else seems to be going to. Most of the time the not too flashy, understated appearance, and Toyota badge is a welcome benefit when trying not to attract attention. I have been averaging about 16-17 MPG (per the computer) with an even mix of highway, country roads, and city. Not great, but better than expected. There are a few small criticisms that any potential buyers should be aware of. The fuel tank should be larger to accommodate for the gas mileage giving it more range. In other countries they have auxiliary fuel tanks, not sure why they don't offer it in the US, but they need to. Another is when the fuel light comes on and the gage reads nearly empty and the range is at 0, there is actually 6-7 gallons left in the tank. I wish they didn't design it this way, as I prefer to know what my fuel situation is with some level of accuracy. These two issues combined lead me to visit the pump after about 250 miles. Another small gripe is how the fold to the side third row seems to limit cargo space more than I thought it would. All these issues do little to diminish the overall package however. This thing is really the last of an era. If you need to move a family and you value top build quality, second to none ruggedness, serious off road ability, and rare these days long term reliability, there is no other choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019