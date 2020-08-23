Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,995$10,400 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this enhanced, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition (4WD). This adventurous and high-tech SUV combines roomy seating and cargo space with excellent off-road ability, and it only 31,168 miles on it! It comes finely equipped with: Silver Edition Value Package - HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM with TRAFFIC ALERT - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - VISION ASSIST PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT MONITORING with CLOSING VEHICLE SENSING - TOW HITCH ASSIST - T-JUNCTION CAMERA - REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION - ADAPTIVE AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - TOW ASSIST - SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM - MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM AUDIO UPGRADE 825-WATT - 17 SPEAKERS AND SUBWOOFER - HSE PACKAGE - ON/OFF-ROAD and 'SAY WHAT YOU SEE' VOICE CONTROL - HSE EXTERIOR BADGE - XENON HEADLAMPS with LED SIGNATURE LIGHTING - SECOND-ROW FOLD-FLAT SEATING 35/30/35 - THIRD-ROW SIDE-CURTAIN AIRBAG SRS - THIRD-ROW MAP LIGHTS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROL - 2ND-ROW A/C AND HEATING CONTROLS regulating airflow to the 2nd- and 3rd-row seats - ELECTRICAL OUTLET AT 3RD-ROW LOWER LEVEL - REAR LUGGAGE NET - THIRD-ROW FOLD-FLAT SEATING FORWARD FACING - PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY - POWERFOLD MIRRORS - PARKING AID - FRONT PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Climate Comfort Package - HEATED WINDSCREEN - CLIMATE FRONT & HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - 20-INCH 5 SPLIT SPOKE SPARKLE FINISH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that when this vehicle was returned to defi SOLUTIONS, Inc. at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the right A pillar (the roof support structure located where the right front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this luxury midsize SUV BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and go above and beyond with this magnificent condition 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V67GA835504
Stock: 24164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 74,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,300$5,669 Below Market
Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio
2016 LR4 Land Rover Blue 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD **3RD ROW SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF**, **Panoramic Roof**, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front & Second-Row Seats, Meridian Surround Sound Prem Audio Upgrade (DISC), Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 15/19 City/Highway MPG +++VIDEO WALK-AROUND+++Please ask your sales pro for your own personal video walk-around of the vehicle you are interested in! Our inventory is always priced at or near AUCTION PRICING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V63GA810874
Stock: P19834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 59,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,988$4,705 Below Market
Land Rover Asheville - Mills River / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Corris Gray Metallic 2016 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 7 Seat Comfort Package, Active Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Package, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Package.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAC2V69GA793333
Stock: P1214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 60,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,877$6,313 Below Market
Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX***150 Point Inspection***NON-SMOKER VEHICLE! GPS NAVIGATION! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS! POWER SUNROOF! THIRD-ROW SEATING! BACK-UP CAMERA WITH REAR COLLISION SENSORS! ALLOY WHEELS! RUNNING BOARDS! DRIVE MODE SELECTOR! MERIDIAN PREMIUM AUDIO! The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V65GA808608
Stock: O148884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 21,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,997$3,618 Below Market
Mazda of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.7 Seat Comfort Package, ABS brakes, Adaptive Automatic High Beams, Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheels, Black Door Handles, Black Extended Roof Rails, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, Black Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, Heated door mirrors, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE Package, Illuminated entry, InControl Apps, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, Navigation System, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Power moonroof, Powerfold Mirrors, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Traffic Detection, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Silver Edition Value Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Surround Camera System, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Traction control, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke Black Painted, Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting. Loire Blue Metallic 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition 4WDReviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V67GA832893
Stock: 9131P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 72,861 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$30,000$5,795 Below Market
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Corris Gray Metallic 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 7 Seat Comfort Package (Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, and Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS), Black Design Package w/20 Black Wheels (Black Door Handles, Black Extended Roof Rails, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, and Black Mirror Caps), Climate Comfort Package (Heated Front & Second-Row Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), HSE Package (HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, HSE Exterior Badge, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Powerfold Mirrors, and Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting), Silver Edition Value Package (InControl Apps, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, and Wheels: 20 5-Split Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy), Tow Package, Vision Assist Package (Adaptive Automatic High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, Surround Camera System, Tow Assist, and Tow Hitch Assist), Power Sunroof/Moonroof, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Black Lacquer Finish Trim, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Ebony Cargo Cover Pack, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: EdmundsWe are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V62GA841405
Stock: P15736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 53,885 miles
$35,950$6,073 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Land Rover LR4 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/184 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" video display screens DVD changer and input jacks for video games and MP3 players Two WhiteFire Wireless Headphones & Remote Control, Supercharged, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Air Suspension, Air Suspension, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Running Boards/Side Steps, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V66GA809247
Stock: 127302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 80,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$4,212 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V63GA818584
Stock: T0947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 41,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,949$6,822 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner. HSE Silver Edition trim. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Interior, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Supercharged, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "One of the LR4's most noticeable interior traits is the exceptionally upright position of the front seats. You sit regally upright without the need to extend your legs forward, and it highlights the outstanding headroom provided by the LR4's tall roof line.". BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V67GA841805
Stock: MAJ0519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 66,591 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500$3,242 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2016 Land Rover LR4 in Fuji White. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, 3rd row seating, Heated front seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, LR4 HSE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Fuji White, Ebony w/Premium Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, 19" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V66GA841715
Stock: G41715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 76,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,995$3,592 Below Market
Family Ford of Enfield - Enfield / Connecticut
This 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX Landmark Edition is offered to you for sale by Family Ford of Enfield. This Land Rover includes: WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel WHEELS: 20 5-SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED ALLOY Aluminum Wheels SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO HD Radio Satellite Radio 7 SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE 3rd Row Seat A/C Front Head Air Bag Rear A/C Rear Head Air Bag Pass-Through Rear Seat ALMOND W/ARABICA, PREMIUM WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats LANDMARK -inc: Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Smart Device Integration 3rd Row Seat Mirror Memory Navigation System A/C Heated Steering Wheel Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Daytime Running Lights Woodgrain Interior Trim Adjustable Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Front Head Air Bag Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Rear A/C Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Head Air Bag Pass-Through Rear Seat MP3 Player Headlights-Auto-Leveling TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch STANDARD PAINT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX Landmark Edition's pristine good looks were combined with the Land Rover high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2016 4WD Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX Landmark Edition is king of the off-road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX Landmark Edition. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Land Rover LR4 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2016 Land Rover LR4: The LR4 delivers the upscale interior and 4-wheel-drive capability upon which Land Rover has built its reputation over the decades. The V6 is efficient and powerful with its accompanying 8-speed transmission, while the interior is luxuriously appointed with goodies such as leather seats and dual-zone climate control. Land Rover's Terrain Response system and Hill Descent Control make the LR4 more than capable of taking on the toughest trails. In other words, the LR4 is pure Land Rover and, starting at just over $50,000, sets the bar high for luxury off-road competitors from Europe and Japan. This model sets itself apart with Luxurious interior, off-road capability, and upscale badge
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V6XGA800342
Stock: Z0002AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE14,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,995$1,386 Below Market
Land Rover Rocklin - Rocklin / California
**COMING SOON TO LAND ROVER ROCKLIN** FACTORY CERTIFIED** ONLY 14K MILES!! 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSEBackup Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, Panoramic Sunroof, * 4WD *, Third Row Seating, Meridian Sound System, Active Locking Rear Differential, Adaptive Automatic High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Climate Comfort Package, Heated Front Second-Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Package, Reverse Traffic Detection, SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio, Surround Camera System, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Vision Assist Package.Factory Certified Warranty until May 27, 2022 or 100,000 MILES!15/19 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 46559 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Available at Land Rover Rocklin! For more information, Call us at 916-632-3231. Pre-Owned Car buying, Perfected! Niello Pre-Owned Select combines over 95 years of automotive excellence, dedicated sales and service specialist and over 30 Brands for an unprecedented online selection, all to bring you the quality experience you've come to expect from the Niello Company Complimentary 7 day or 700 mile return policy and we will pay for any non-maintenance repair in the first 45 days of ownership, we will make it right! Certified. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V60GA806233
Stock: R5979
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 26,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,997$3,299 Below Market
Mazda of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.7 Seat Comfort Package, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Remote keyless entry, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Traction control. Loire Blue Metallic 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4WDOdometer is 34051 miles below market average!Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAC2V63GA836905
Stock: 9237P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE29,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,888$3,026 Below Market
Land Rover Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
HOME SERVICES AVAILABLE!!! *Video Walkarounds *Home Test Drives *Your Dream Car Delivered, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, 2 SETS OF KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 7 Seat Comfort Package, Adaptive Automatic High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE Package, InControl Apps, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Powerfold Mirrors, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Reverse Traffic Detection, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Silver Edition Value Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Surround Camera System, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Tow Package, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20 5 Split-Spoke Black Painted, Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting. 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Montalcino Red Metallic Certified. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyRecent Arrival!Land Rover Princeton opened its doors to the community August of 1996. We offer a relaxed approach to vehicle shopping. We have committed ourselves to servicing customers and their needs to the fullest of standards. Our family in both sales and service have created a welcoming feel that has helped gain the attention of many. Land Rover Dealer in Princeton NJ has been recognized year after year for its outstanding customer satisfaction scores, which has always made us proud. It is you, our clients who continuously compliment the way we provide for your Automotive needs. A stress free, zero pressure environment is how we like to make you feel at home while shopping for Land Rover SUV and Range Rover trucks, or servicing your Land Rover vehicle. We are fully authorized Land Rover Range Rover service and parts center servicing customers in Princeton, NJ, Central Jersey, Mercer County. Please visit our website for our latest inventory updates, and information. If you have questions, or interests please do not hesitate to contact us by telephone, email, or a personal visit. We hope you find our website as personal and casual as an in person visit. Thank you,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V63GA814178
Stock: L14478P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 88,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,995$2,719 Below Market
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $27,995 * * Luxurious Ebony leather interior in this 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE * * 2016 ** Land Rover * * LR4 * It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the dazzling lt. gray exterior with an ebony interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V61GA800375
Stock: 800375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,636$2,770 Below Market
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Black 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Clean Carfax, One Owner.Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V62GA796319
Stock: 796319-34
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,997$2,961 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2016 LAND ROVER LR4 HSE LUXURY SUPERCHARGED!! LOADED!! HSE LUX PACKAGE!! ONE TEXAS OWNER!! VISION ASSIST PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL SANTORINI BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER EBONY LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! INCONTROL APPS!! POWER WINDOWS!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! PUSH TO START!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.0L V6 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: HSE LUX PACKAGE $10200 WHEELS, 19 SPLIT SPOKE SLOT ALLOY SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC $475 VISION ASSIST PACKAGE $1600 SIRIUS XM RADIO AND HD RADIO $750 BLACK LACQUER FINISH TRIM $350 INCONTROL APPS $425 PROTECTION PACK $541 CHROME WHEEL LOCK PACK $138 EBONY CARGO COVER PACK $335 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 3.0L V6 F DOHC 24V - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK SANTORINI BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V60GA779050
Stock: CM6912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,940$883 Below Market
Cherry Hill Jaguar - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE We have established ourselves as one of the leading Land Rover retailers in the tri-state area with leading customer service and product knowledge. We treat all of our customers as family, and with that, they receive the customer service a family member would come to expect. The entire staff strives to go 'Above and Beyond' for everyone who walks through our doors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V66GA844839
Stock: P1632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
