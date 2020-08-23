Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

165 listings
LR4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    31,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,995

    $10,400 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Blue
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    74,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,300

    $5,669 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 in Gray
    2016 Land Rover LR4

    59,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,988

    $4,705 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    60,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,877

    $6,313 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Blue
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    21,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,997

    $3,618 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Gray
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    72,861 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $30,000

    $5,795 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    53,885 miles

    $35,950

    $6,073 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    80,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $4,212 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    41,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,949

    $6,822 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    66,591 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,500

    $3,242 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Silver
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    76,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,995

    $3,592 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Blue
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    14,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,995

    $1,386 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 in Dark Blue
    2016 Land Rover LR4

    26,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,997

    $3,299 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    29,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,888

    $3,026 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    88,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    $2,719 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    57,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,636

    $2,770 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    90,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,997

    $2,961 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    26,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,940

    $883 Below Market
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR4
  4. Used 2016 Land Rover LR4

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Organic Luxury
Lars,09/26/2016
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2016 LR is in its last model year (purchased landmark edition). Driven 5K miles so far. No issues. Looked at new Q7 and XC90, and Mercedes GLS. Didn't test drive X5. GLS was too expensive and felt like a boat. XC90 had a noisy engine and road noise and marginal 3rd row seat capacity. Q7 was nice but 3rd row was horrible and almost too much tech and we didn't care for styling. Visibility was good in XC90 and marginal in Q7. So why the LR4? Visibility and ride height are awesome, engine quite and transmission super smooth, acceleration surprisingly adequate, road noise and ride comfort superior. Though body roll exists, tires feel planted. 3rd row has great leg room and seat height comfort. 2nd row, though not adjustable, 3 adults can sit shoulder to shoulder and comfortable. Navigation input outdated, bit slow, but functions very well overall and I use it quite a bit. Enjoy having easy to use knobs and buttons. Meridian sound good but not superior. Auto high beams work very well. No climate control sync. What are the two most important safety factors based on IIHS website? Weight (5600 lbs) and SUV. This machine hauls the 4 kids, wife and gear in what I like to call "organic luxury".
