Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,825
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,825
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,825
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,825
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Terra Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,825
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,825
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,825
7-Pin to 4-Pin Adapteryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5815 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload1320 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width77.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Brandywine Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terra, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,825
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P285/60R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,825
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,825
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
