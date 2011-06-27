Vehicle overview

When the Escalade debuted as a 1999 model, more than one critic suggested that Cadillac was trying to scratch an itch that wasn't there. But the luxury SUV market caught on, and the Escalade is still thriving. There are a number of strong competitors in the large luxury SUV segment, and keeping up with the Joneses gets more difficult each year. But coming off last year's complete redesign, the 2016 Cadillac Escalade is a strong seller once again, which says a lot about this model's enduring appeal.

The exterior remains the same for 2016, the Escalade's imposing size emphasized by the new-for-2015 blockier styling and more conspicuous flourishes. Inside, the sleek, modern dashboard design distinguishes the Escalade from its more openly trucklike predecessors. The big news for 2016 is that Cadillac has updated its often-criticized CUE touch-operated infotainment system with a quicker processor and a more accurate voice-recognition system. There's also a newly available lane-departure intervention system, and this marks the first model year in which every Escalade will come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the downside, the Escalade's high cargo loading floor and relatively cramped third-row seat are unfortunate side effects of its truck-based architecture, which is shared with full-size SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC. The same goes for the ride quality, which can be unbecomingly rough and jittery for a luxury vehicle.

Certainly, the Escalade is a desirable choice for a three-row traditional luxury SUV, comparing well against the 2016 Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX 570 and Infiniti QX80. But the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class provides a superior driving experience, better fuel efficiency and a more usable third-row seat, while the two-row 2016 Land Rover Range Rover pairs peerlessly premium brand cachet with serious off-road ability. In final measure, we're pretty lukewarm about the latest Escalade, but if a beefy SUV with all the trimmings is what you're after, this big Caddy should hit the spot.

We Recommend

All versions of the Escalade come with the same powerful V8, sophisticated suspension and unmistakable styling. In order to get the best features on the inside, however, we suggest going with the Premium trim. You'll get the advanced active safety features along with a rear entertainment system and adaptive cruise control.