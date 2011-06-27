  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
2016 Cadillac Escalade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
  • cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
  • available seating for up to eight passengers
  • capable of towing up to 8,300 pounds
  • Apple CarPlay phone integration.
  • Less refined ride quality than some other SUVs in the class
  • high cargo floor makes loading baggage difficult
  • cramped kids-only third-row seat
  • driver interface isn't always intuitive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Do you like the idea of a luxury SUV with attitude? Then look no further than the 2016 Cadillac Escalade. This is a vehicle that says something about you. From its expressive styling that stands out in a crowd to the beautifully trimmed interior that cradles you in luxury, the Cadillac Escalade never misses a chance to show off a little. Sound like your kind of luxury SUV?

Vehicle overview

When the Escalade debuted as a 1999 model, more than one critic suggested that Cadillac was trying to scratch an itch that wasn't there. But the luxury SUV market caught on, and the Escalade is still thriving. There are a number of strong competitors in the large luxury SUV segment, and keeping up with the Joneses gets more difficult each year. But coming off last year's complete redesign, the 2016 Cadillac Escalade is a strong seller once again, which says a lot about this model's enduring appeal.

The exterior remains the same for 2016, the Escalade's imposing size emphasized by the new-for-2015 blockier styling and more conspicuous flourishes. Inside, the sleek, modern dashboard design distinguishes the Escalade from its more openly trucklike predecessors. The big news for 2016 is that Cadillac has updated its often-criticized CUE touch-operated infotainment system with a quicker processor and a more accurate voice-recognition system. There's also a newly available lane-departure intervention system, and this marks the first model year in which every Escalade will come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the downside, the Escalade's high cargo loading floor and relatively cramped third-row seat are unfortunate side effects of its truck-based architecture, which is shared with full-size SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC. The same goes for the ride quality, which can be unbecomingly rough and jittery for a luxury vehicle.

Certainly, the Escalade is a desirable choice for a three-row traditional luxury SUV, comparing well against the 2016 Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX 570 and Infiniti QX80. But the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class provides a superior driving experience, better fuel efficiency and a more usable third-row seat, while the two-row 2016 Land Rover Range Rover pairs peerlessly premium brand cachet with serious off-road ability. In final measure, we're pretty lukewarm about the latest Escalade, but if a beefy SUV with all the trimmings is what you're after, this big Caddy should hit the spot.

We Recommend

All versions of the Escalade come with the same powerful V8, sophisticated suspension and unmistakable styling. In order to get the best features on the inside, however, we suggest going with the Premium trim. You'll get the advanced active safety features along with a rear entertainment system and adaptive cruise control.

2016 Cadillac Escalade models

The 2016 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels. It can accommodate seven passengers with the standard second-row captain's chairs and eight if optioned with the second-row bench seat. An Escalade ESV extended-wheelbase model that increases third-row legroom and cargo capacity is covered in a separate review.

The base Escalade is generously appointed with 20-inch wheels, magnetic adaptive suspension dampers, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, running boards, a hands-free power liftgate, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and driver memory functions, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats.

Standard electronics features include the CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), a surround-view camera system, a customizable instrument panel, a navigation system, real-time traffic and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with active noise cancelling, a CD player, HD and satellite radio, five USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the Luxury trim adds 22-inch wheels (optional on the base), a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, an enhanced alarm system, a blind-spot monitoring system, lane-departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and a safety alert driver seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards.

To this, the Premium trim adds cornering lights, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and a flip-down, ceiling-mounted 9-inch screen (offered as an option on the Luxury trim), adaptive cruise control and forward and reverse collision mitigation with automatic braking.

At the top of the range, the Escalade Platinum adds specialized door sills, heated and ventilated 14-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), massaging front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a simulated suede headliner, a cooled front-seat center console and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests) with individual display capacity for viewing multiple videos when your passengers just can't decide on one.

Power-retracting side steps with approach lighting are optional on the Premium and Platinum trim levels.

2016 Highlights

Following a complete overhaul for 2015, the Cadillac Escalade gets only a few changes this year, including an enhanced CUE infotainment interface, a front-view camera and available lane-departure intervention.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Cadillac Escalade is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels or to an available four-wheel-drive system.

The EPA estimates a rear-wheel-drive Escalade will return 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway), while the four-wheel-drive model is rated at 17 mpg combined as well (15/21). These figures are competitive with those of gasoline-powered rivals with similarly sized engines.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Escalade Platinum took 6.1 seconds to accelerate from a stop to 60 mph. That makes it one of the quicker large SUVs available. Properly equipped, an Escalade can tow up to 8,300 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Cadillac Escalade models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a surround-view camera system (with a front-camera-only mode), front and rear parking sensors, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and an airbag located between the front seats that aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

The Luxury trim adds a blind-spot monitor, lane-departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, a forward-collision alert system and a safety seat alert system that buzzes the left, right or both sides of the driver seat depending on where attention is needed. The range-topping Premium and Platinum models add forward and reverse collision mitigation with automatic braking.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Cadillac Escalade received five stars for side-impact protection.

In Edmunds testing, two 2015 Escalade test vehicles with the same 22-inch tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 and 127 feet, respectively. Those are long distances compared to some rivals; for example, the QX80 stopped in 118 feet, while a trio of GL-Class models stopped between 114 and 118 feet.

Driving

It wouldn't be an Escalade if it didn't have a brawny V8 under its hood, and the 2016 Escalade proudly delivers. Mash the gas pedal and this big SUV easily accelerates to highway speeds. Steering effort is light at low speeds, which makes parking easier. The 2016 Escalade also feels solidly planted to the pavement when going around turns. Regardless of speed or road surfaces, the cabin remains blissfully quiet. Wind, road and engine noises are kept to premium luxury-sedan standards, allowing for relaxed conversation between rows.

Surprisingly, the adaptive suspension does not produce a completely civilized ride, even in its default Tour mode. Perhaps it is the unforgiving nature of the available 22-inch wheels, but going over bumps results in tiresome impact harshness. The jiggles and shakes that result from the Escalade's truck underpinnings reduce this big Cadillac's standing in comparisons with more refined competitors.

Interior

The 2016 Escalade's cabin features an abundance of premium materials and an attractive, visibly contemporary design that's in line with the rest of Cadillac's offerings. As expected from an SUV of this size, passenger space is also generous, at least in the first two rows. Full-size adults can ride comfortably in the front and middle, even on extended road trips. The third-row seat is fine for small children, but its low mounting position relative to the floor means taller teenagers and adults will likely find their knees pushing uncomfortably toward the roof. Most competitors offer more spacious third-row seating.

One of the centerpieces of the Escalade's interior is the CUE infotainment interface, set in a beveled pod in the middle of the dashboard. We find it aesthetically pleasing and are encouraged that Cadillac has taken notice of user complaints about the system's sometime balky operation in past model years, providing a quicker processor and other upgrades for 2016 that are designed to make it more responsive.

In terms of cargo capacity, the Escalade is comparable to other large luxury SUVs, with 15.2 cubic feet of storage behind the third row, 51.6 feet behind the second row and 94.2 cubic feet with the second and third rows stowed. The third-row seats fold away in a few seconds at the touch of a trunk-mounted button. On all but the base trim, the second row folds forward at the flip of a switch.

Accessing the cargo area is convenient thanks to a hands-free liftgate that's actuated when you sweep your foot under the rear bumper, as long as the key is within 3 feet of the vehicle. Loading items is hampered, however, by a high cargo floor height that makes it difficult to lift bigger, heavier items up from the ground.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

5(26%)
4(21%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(32%)
3.1
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxury and Power at its Best.
Dan Erickson,03/23/2016
Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I am kind of a cheep stake and like a good bargain. I never thought I would buy a car off the showroom. My wife and I were just shopping for an upgrade of our current 2010 Denali. We looked at the Escalade, we were swept off our feet and signed the paperwork that night. This vehicle is nothing short of amazing. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would get a back massage while cruising at 75 mph down the interstate. We are still discovering the latest gadgets and taking it in tomorrow to have upgraded software installed to integrate our phones for easier applications of usage. Another plus, we got an astounding average of 26mpg at 70 mph last weekend on a road trip. The down side is that the apative cruse control would go offline going down the highway due to an error in the system. That is going to be addressed tomorrow also. As far as buyers remorse, it's nonexistent here folks.
Presence like no other SUV!
S.Alexander,10/09/2016
Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I owned a previous generation Escalade and the new model is a huge improvement over the old one. Interior is very luxurious, and looks way better than GLS or Q7. Old model was Rear or AWD only, and now you can get 4WD, and use it in rear wheel drive mode (or automatic or permanent 4WD) for everyday driving. No need to use 4WD for summer driving and waste gas. As a result fuel economy improved substantially, I get 16 mpg in the city and up to 26 mpg highway. Apple CarPlay adds a nice touch and all electronics and navigation look/work perfectly fine. My complaints would be lack of a sunroof in the base trim ($76K), and even if you get a model with a sunroof, it's a small one. Panoramic roof is not available. Magnetic ride is awesome and very smooth, however, once you hit a rough pavement, the ride becomes very jittery. Handling is very confident and acceleration is very good, but, try to change lanes quickly at highway speeds, and you will be quickly reminded that you drive a huge truck. Overall driving feeling is very confident, you won't be bothered by snow, heavy rain or any other nonsense. In the end, I decided to get this car for its unique look and presence. Park it next to Audi Q7 or MB GLS and see for yourself. Q7 looks like a station wagon/minivan from the side, and GLS looks very unassuming and small next to the Escalade's huge grill and glowing vertical LED lights. Euro competition may offer better ride and some technical advances, but Escalade brings such unique and unrivaled presence - it is still the king of SUVs.
2016 Escalade sucks.
Libby,08/18/2018
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Escalades have been our choice of family car for years and years. We have three daughters that are competitive cheerleaders— therefor we travel A LOT. Classy, stylish, comfortable, easy to drive, always a looker— pretty much perfect... until this model. The jerk and the harsh gear changes are terrible- and also it shakes sometimes like your going off the interstate and hitting the little bumps on the line. We’ve taken it in several times (an hour away from our house) basically nothing changes- The process Cadillac is requiring is an absolute JOKE.. try this, try that...basically to waste your time and not have to address THIER issues. By the time you’ve taken your car in to meet there “requirements” of their “process” it’s already a few years old and ready to be traded in. They know exactly what they are doing. It’s actually very very very disappointing how Cadillac has handled this... and it’s not just my car- according the the internet it’s a very common thing. Shame on you Cadillac, makes me sad that I have to buy another brand. It’s understandable that things happen— it sucks, but it’s life. What’s unacceptable is they way they’ve handled their mistakes.
3rd Time Escalade Owner
April,07/22/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
This is our third Escalade to own. I couldn't be more disappointed in the quality of the car this time. They really cut corners in the interior and it shows from parts coming unglued to the interior leather peeling. On the outside of the car the Crome trim on the door popped off and all four doors trim work between the doors had to be replaced. My car had less than 8k miles and they replaced the transmission. For a vehicle costing almost 100k very disappointed Cadillac. This will be our last.
See all 19 reviews of the 2016 Cadillac Escalade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

More about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade

Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Overview

The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), and Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium is priced between $37,995 and$51,246 with odometer readings between 33152 and90115 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is priced between $36,790 and$49,977 with odometer readings between 27756 and81716 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Cadillac Escalades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Cadillac Escalade for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2016 Escalades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,790 and mileage as low as 27756 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

Can't find a used 2016 Cadillac Escalades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,303.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,176.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,511.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade lease specials

